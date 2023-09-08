Adelaide flexed its muscle in an impressive win over Richmond to kickstart round two action

Danielle Ponter celebrates a goal during the AFLW R2 match between Adelaide and Richmond at Ikon Park on September 8, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

ADELAIDE has made it two from two after posting a 29-point victory over challenger Richmond on Friday night.

Celebrating captain Chelsea Randall's milestone 50th game, the Crows kicked away to win 6.5 (41) to 2.0 (12) at Ikon Park, punctuated by a stunning Danielle Ponter goal from the centre circle in the second quarter.

Ebony Marinoff led the charge for Adelaide with 23 disposals, 15 tackles and six clearances to set the standard around the footy, while Chelsea Biddell (11 intercepts, 13 disposals) was back to her intercepting best down back.

Caitlin Gould's permanent move to the forward line continues to pay dividends, with the ruck kicking three goals from five marks.

In wintery Melbourne conditions, both sides adapted well, willing the ball forward and trying to use space where possible, but also accepting that clean, uncontested footy was not going to be forthcoming.

But after the first break it was all Adelaide, keeping the Tigers scoreless for the final three quarters and piling on 34 points of its own.

The experience of the Crows just proved too much for the Tigers. Trapping the ball in attack for much of the third quarter the visitors really tested Richmond's defence, ultimately registering 44 inside 50s to the Tigers' 20.

Young Adelaide defender Kiera Mueller played handy roles on Katie Brennan and Caitlin Greiser for much of the night, keeping the Tigers captain goalless from seven disposals after a big game last week, while Zoe Prowse (11 disposals, three marks, nine intercepts) held strong as a key back for the Crows in the absence of Sarah Allan.

For the Tigers, Monique Conti's slick movement around the contest was immediately on show early as she gathered eight disposals and five clearances in the first quarter to finish with 29 disposals, nine clearances and 406 metres gained in a commanding performance in the middle.

She was assisted around the footy by ruck Gabby Seymour, who worked tirelessly to register 20 hitouts and 16 disposals.

Caitlin Gould, the key forward

After the Crows said goodbye to Erin Phillips and Ashleigh Saint in consecutive seasons, they needed a commanding presence in attack if they were to be a threatening presence this year. Ruck Caitlin Gould has more than stood up, kicking three goals against the Tigers to back up her one last week. More importantly, her marking ability was near impossible for Richmond to contain on Friday night, taking five marks, thanks to Jess Allan holding down the ruck.

The most effective clearance

Early in the second term as the Crows started to get on a roll, forward-turned midfielder Danielle Ponter won the footy at the centre stoppage, moved quickly to the outside and dobbed a stunning goal from the centre circle. In the slippery conditions on Ikon Park, she spotted up the open forward line beautifully for the ball to skid straight on and through for a genuine Goal of the Year contender.

Up next

Richmond will lick its wounds before travelling to Blacktown International Sportspark to face the Giants on Saturday, while the Crows will host Essendon at Wigan in the game immediately following.

RICHMOND 2.0 2.0 2.0 2.0 (12)

ADELAIDE 1.1 3.1 5.2 6.5 (41)

GOALS

Richmond: Conti, Kelly,

Adelaide: Gould 3, Martin, Ponter, Jones

BEST

Richmond: Conti, Seymour, Sheerin, Dempsey

Adelaide: Ponter, Marinoff, Allen, Gould, Biddell

INJURIES

Richmond: Nil

Adelaide: Nil

Crowd: 1,083 at Ikon Park