The teams are in for Sunday's round two AFLW matches

L-R: Phoebe McWilliams, Darcy Guttridge, Rylie Wilcox. Pictures: AFL Photos

THE WESTERN Bulldogs will be bolstered by the return of speedster Rylie Wilcox for its clash against Hawthorn on Sunday, while Carlton’s Phoebe McWilliams will play her first game in nearly a year.

McWilliams has been named to play in her 50th AFLW match after overcoming the calf injury that has kept her from playing since round four last year.

After being a late withdrawal from round one due to knee soreness, Kiara Bowers will return for the Dockers, while Darcy Guttridge has been recalled to the Saints' starting 21.

>> KEEP SCROLLING OR CLICK HERE TO SEE THE FULL TEAMS AND EMERGENCIES

Gab Pound will also play her first game of the year, with Taylor Ortlepp dropped and Daisy Walker missing through a shoulder injury, while North Melbourne has named an unchanged line-up for its clash against the Blues.

The Magpies have named Emily Smith and Imogen Barnett for Sunday’s clash against Fremantle, with Eliza James out with an ankle injury and ruck Erica Fowler omitted. With Bowers coming into the Dockers' side, Makaela Tuhakaraina makes way.

Learn More 20:27

The Bombers have named an unchanged line-up for Sunday’s clash against St Kilda, while Guttridge replaces Beth Pinchin in the Saints’ side.

Young Hawthorn ruck Lucy Wales will return from a bone stress injury, with Emily Everist and Laura Elliott coming into the side at the expense of Tahlia Fellows and Sarah Perkins, with Tamara Smith missing through suspension.

Melbourne premiership player Maeve Chaplin will return from concussion protocols, replacing Megan Fitzimon who will miss through a back injury.

Sunday, September 10

Western Bulldogs v Hawthorn at Mars Stadium, 1.05pm AEST

WESTERN BULLDOGS

In: D.Berry, R.Wilcox

Out: E.Bennetts (knee), M.Gorham (omitted)

HAWTHORN

In: L.Wales, E.Everist, L.Elliott

Out: S.Perkins (omitted), T.Fellows (omitted), T.Smith (suspension)

Collingwood v Fremantle at Victoria Park, 1.05pm AEST

COLLINGWOOD

In: I.Barnett, E.Smith

Out: E.James (ankle), E.Fowler (omitted)

FREMANTLE

In: K.Bowers

Out: M.Tuhakaraina (omitted)

North Melbourne v Carlton at Arden Street, 3.05pm AEST

NORTH MELBOURNE

In: None

Out: None

CARLTON

In: G.Pound, P.McWilliams

Out: D.Walker (shoulder), T.Ortlepp (omitted)

Milestone: Phoebe McWilliams - 50 games

Essendon v St Kilda at Windy Hill, 3.05pm AEST

ESSENDON

In: None

Out: None

ST KILDA

In: D.Guttridge

Out: B.Pinchin (omitted)

Greater Western Sydney v Melbourne at Manuka Oval, 5.05pm AEST

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY

In: None

Out: None

Milestone: Nicola Barr - 50 games

MELBOURNE

In: M.Chaplin

Out: M.Fitzsimon (back)