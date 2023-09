Who's still sore? Who's nearing a return? Check out your club's injury updates ahead of round three

Imogen Barnett is seen on crutches during round two, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

COLLINGWOOD'S injury woes have worsened, with Imogen Barnett ruled out for at least eight weeks after injuring her ankle during round two.

Adelaide's defensive stocks have taken a hit, with defender Najwa Allen out for three to four weeks with a hamstring injury.

Despite earlier fears she could sit out the majority of the season, former No.1 pick Montana Ham is a test for Sunday's clash against Brisbane, while the Lions' will be without Taylor Smith for the next two weeks.

Check out your club's injury updates ahead of round three of the 2023 NAB AFLW season.

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Sarah Allan Hamstring 6 weeks Najwa Allen Hamstring 3-4 weeks Taylah Levy Shoulder Test Hannah Munyard Hip 1 week Updated: September 12, 2023

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Taylor Smith Hamstring 2 weeks Updated: September 12, 2023

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Phoebe McWilliams Calf 1 week Kerryn Peterson Knee 4 weeks Tahlia Read Ankle 4 weeks Paige Trudgeon Knee 2-3 weeks Chloe Wrigley Hamstring 1-2 weeks Updated: August 31, 2023

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Imogen Barnett Ankle 8-12 weeks Lauren Butler Foot TBC Eliza James Syndesmosis 3-5 weeks Jo Lin Foot 1 week Ruby Schleicher Foot TBC Charlotte Taylor Knee 4-7 weeks Updated: September 12, 2023

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Steph Cain Shoulder Test Kodi Jacques Suspension Round 4 Mia Van Dyke Hip Test Lily-Rose Williamson Foot 6-7 weeks Updated: September 12, 2023

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Gabby O’Sullivan Shoulder TBA - long-term Philipa Seth Wrist Test Roxy Roux Leg 1 week Updated: September 12, 2023

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Gabbi Featherston Wrist 1-2 weeks Annabel Johnson Knee 4-6 weeks Anna-Rose Kennedy Foot 4-6 weeks Shelley Scott Calf Test Becky Webster Hamstring 1-3 weeks Updated: September 12, 2023

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Kalinda Howarth ACL Season Vivien Saad Calf Test Updated: September 12, 2023

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Annise Bradfield Foot 2-4 weeks Madi Brazendale Ankle Test Teagan Germech Thumb Test Isabel Huntington ACL Test Emily Pease ACL Test Updated: September 12, 2023

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Zoe Barbakos Concussion 1 week Tegan Cunningham Hamstring 4-5 weeks Tamara Smith Shoulder Test Updated: September 12, 2023

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Megan Fitzsimon Back Test Paxy Paxman Quad Test Updated: September 12, 2023

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Hannah Bowey Shin Test Jenna Bruton Calf 1-2 weeks Charli Granville Ribs TBC Updated: September 12, 2023

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Maria Moloney Ankle Test Updated: September 12, 2023

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Meagan Kiely Back 2 weeks Ellie McKenzie Ankle Test Charley Ryan Foot 2 weeks Updated: September 12, 2023

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Bec Ott Achilles 3-4 weeks Updated: September 12, 2023

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Kiara Beesley Knee TBC Montana Ham Foot Test Kate Reynolds Foot TBC Updated: September 12, 2023

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Shanae Davison Shoulder TBC Eleanor Hartill Concussion 2-3 weeks Updated: September 12, 2023