(L-R): Paxy Paxman, Poppy Kelly and Naomi Ferres. Pictures: AFL Photos

THE WESTERN Bulldogs have swung the axe as they prepare to face reigning premier Melbourne, while Richmond has also dropped two major players.

Naomi Ferres, Daisy Bateman and co-vice captain Bailey Hunt have all been omitted for the Dogs, with Heidi Woodley, Maggie Gorham and Aurora Smith named in their absence. Smith will play her first game since rupturing her ACL on debut in season six.

The Tigers have dropped ruck Poppy Kelly and forward Stella Reid for their match against Greater Western Sydney, opting to debut Charli Wicksteed and former Swan Molly Eastman instead.

Meanwhile both Isabel Huntington and Emily Pease will return from respective ACL injuries for the Giants, who will also regain the tough Annalyse Lister.

Sydney has named former No.1 draft selection Montana Ham in its extended squad for Sunday's clash with the Lions, dropping Lauren Szigeti, Ruby Sargent-Wilson and Bridie Kennedy.

While Brisbane will be without ruck/forward Taylor Smith due to a hamstring injury, it has added two potential debutants – Jennifer Dunne and Caitlin Wendland in its extended squad.

Collingwood will still be without important defensive duo Ruby Schleicher and Lauren Butler.

As it prepares to face North Melbourne's tall attacking line, Geelong has brought in Liv Fuller for her first game of the season, with Abbey McDonald the player to make way.

West Coast has also named experienced duo Aimee Schmidt and Evie Gooch in its extended squad for the first time this year, alongside debutant Zoe Wakfer.

And the Saints will be without the reliable Hannah Stuart due to injury, adding Nat Exon and Rosie Dillon to their extended squad to potentially play for the first time this year.

Friday, September 15

Geelong v North Melbourne at GMHBA Stadium, 5.05pm AEST

GEELONG

In: O.Fuller

Out: Ab.McDonald (omitted)

NORTH MELBOURNE

In: Nil

Out: Nil

Saturday, September 16

Greater Western Sydney v Richmond at Blacktown ISP, 1.05pm AEST

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY

In: E.Pease, I.Huntington, A.Lister

Out: C.Miller (omitted), C.McCormick (omitted), M.Brazendale (ankle)

RICHMOND

In: C.Wicksteed, M.Eastman

Out: P.Kelly (omitted), S.Reid (omitted)

Debut: Charlie Wicksteed

Adelaide v Essendon at Wigan Oval, 2.35pm ACST

ADELAIDE

In: L.Whiteley

Out: N.Allen (hamstring)

ESSENDON

In: L.Cutting

Out: K.Jacques (suspension)

Milestones: Bonnie Toogood - 50 games, Jessica Wuetschner - 50 games

Melbourne v Western Bulldogs at Casey Fields, 3.05pm AEST

MELBOURNE

In: P.Paxman

Out: C.Wilson (omitted)

WESTERN BULLDOGS

In: M.Gorham, H.Woodley, A.Smith

Out: N.Ferres (omitted), D.Bateman (omitted), B.Hunt (omitted)

Fremantle v Hawthorn at Fremantle Community Bank Oval, 3.05pm AWST

FREMANTLE

In: J.Flynn

Out: G.O'Sullivan (shoulder)

Milestone: Ange Stannett - 50 games

HAWTHORN

In: T.Smith

Out: M.Breed (omitted)

Sunday, September 17

St Kilda v Port Adelaide at RSEA Park, 1.05pm AEST

ST KILDA

In: N.Exon, R.Dillon, B.Pinchin, J.Anderson, R.Saulitis

Out: H.Stuart (injured), E.Friend (omitted)

Milestone: Bianca Jakobsson - 50 games

PORT ADELAIDE

In: M.Moloney, K.Pope, M.Keryk, J.De Melo

Out: J.Teakle (injured)

West Coast v Carlton at Mineral Resources Park, 1.05pm AWST

WEST COAST

In: Z.Wakfer, A.Schmidt, E.Smith, B.Schilling, E.Gooch

Out: E.Hartill (concussion), S.Davison (shoulder)

CARLTON

In: T.Ortlepp, C.Fitzgerald, D.Finn

Out: Nil

Collingwood v Gold Coast at Victoria Park, 3.05pm AEST

COLLINGWOOD

In: E.Fowler, O.Barber, I.Evans, C.Blair

Out: I.Barnett (ankle)

Milestone: Brittany Bonnici - 50 games

GOLD COAST

In: E.Maurer, C.McCrossan, T.Meyer

Out: Nil

Brisbane v Sydney at Brighton Homes Arena, 5.05pm AEST

BRISBANE

In: J.Dunne, E.Smith, M.Pauga, C.Wendland

Out: T.Smith (hamstring)

Milestone: Phoebe Monahan - 50 games

SYDNEY

In: A.Whelan, P.McCarthy, M.Ham, B.Smith, J.Higgins, J.Anthony

Out: L.Szigeti (omitted), R.Sargent-Wilson (omitted), B.Kennedy (omitted)

Milestone: Chloe Molloy - 50 games