THE WESTERN Bulldogs have swung the axe as they prepare to face reigning premier Melbourne, while Richmond has also dropped two major players.
Naomi Ferres, Daisy Bateman and co-vice captain Bailey Hunt have all been omitted for the Dogs, with Heidi Woodley, Maggie Gorham and Aurora Smith named in their absence. Smith will play her first game since rupturing her ACL on debut in season six.
The Tigers have dropped ruck Poppy Kelly and forward Stella Reid for their match against Greater Western Sydney, opting to debut Charli Wicksteed and former Swan Molly Eastman instead.
Meanwhile both Isabel Huntington and Emily Pease will return from respective ACL injuries for the Giants, who will also regain the tough Annalyse Lister.
Sydney has named former No.1 draft selection Montana Ham in its extended squad for Sunday's clash with the Lions, dropping Lauren Szigeti, Ruby Sargent-Wilson and Bridie Kennedy.
While Brisbane will be without ruck/forward Taylor Smith due to a hamstring injury, it has added two potential debutants – Jennifer Dunne and Caitlin Wendland in its extended squad.
Collingwood will still be without important defensive duo Ruby Schleicher and Lauren Butler.
As it prepares to face North Melbourne's tall attacking line, Geelong has brought in Liv Fuller for her first game of the season, with Abbey McDonald the player to make way.
West Coast has also named experienced duo Aimee Schmidt and Evie Gooch in its extended squad for the first time this year, alongside debutant Zoe Wakfer.
And the Saints will be without the reliable Hannah Stuart due to injury, adding Nat Exon and Rosie Dillon to their extended squad to potentially play for the first time this year.
Friday, September 15
Geelong v North Melbourne at GMHBA Stadium, 5.05pm AEST
GEELONG
In: O.Fuller
Out: Ab.McDonald (omitted)
NORTH MELBOURNE
In: Nil
Out: Nil
Saturday, September 16
Greater Western Sydney v Richmond at Blacktown ISP, 1.05pm AEST
GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY
In: E.Pease, I.Huntington, A.Lister
Out: C.Miller (omitted), C.McCormick (omitted), M.Brazendale (ankle)
RICHMOND
In: C.Wicksteed, M.Eastman
Out: P.Kelly (omitted), S.Reid (omitted)
Debut: Charlie Wicksteed
Adelaide v Essendon at Wigan Oval, 2.35pm ACST
ADELAIDE
In: L.Whiteley
Out: N.Allen (hamstring)
ESSENDON
In: L.Cutting
Out: K.Jacques (suspension)
Milestones: Bonnie Toogood - 50 games, Jessica Wuetschner - 50 games
Melbourne v Western Bulldogs at Casey Fields, 3.05pm AEST
MELBOURNE
In: P.Paxman
Out: C.Wilson (omitted)
WESTERN BULLDOGS
In: M.Gorham, H.Woodley, A.Smith
Out: N.Ferres (omitted), D.Bateman (omitted), B.Hunt (omitted)
Fremantle v Hawthorn at Fremantle Community Bank Oval, 3.05pm AWST
FREMANTLE
In: J.Flynn
Out: G.O'Sullivan (shoulder)
Milestone: Ange Stannett - 50 games
HAWTHORN
In: T.Smith
Out: M.Breed (omitted)
Sunday, September 17
St Kilda v Port Adelaide at RSEA Park, 1.05pm AEST
ST KILDA
In: N.Exon, R.Dillon, B.Pinchin, J.Anderson, R.Saulitis
Out: H.Stuart (injured), E.Friend (omitted)
Milestone: Bianca Jakobsson - 50 games
PORT ADELAIDE
In: M.Moloney, K.Pope, M.Keryk, J.De Melo
Out: J.Teakle (injured)
West Coast v Carlton at Mineral Resources Park, 1.05pm AWST
WEST COAST
In: Z.Wakfer, A.Schmidt, E.Smith, B.Schilling, E.Gooch
Out: E.Hartill (concussion), S.Davison (shoulder)
CARLTON
In: T.Ortlepp, C.Fitzgerald, D.Finn
Out: Nil
Collingwood v Gold Coast at Victoria Park, 3.05pm AEST
COLLINGWOOD
In: E.Fowler, O.Barber, I.Evans, C.Blair
Out: I.Barnett (ankle)
Milestone: Brittany Bonnici - 50 games
GOLD COAST
In: E.Maurer, C.McCrossan, T.Meyer
Out: Nil
Brisbane v Sydney at Brighton Homes Arena, 5.05pm AEST
BRISBANE
In: J.Dunne, E.Smith, M.Pauga, C.Wendland
Out: T.Smith (hamstring)
Milestone: Phoebe Monahan - 50 games
SYDNEY
In: A.Whelan, P.McCarthy, M.Ham, B.Smith, J.Higgins, J.Anthony
Out: L.Szigeti (omitted), R.Sargent-Wilson (omitted), B.Kennedy (omitted)
Milestone: Chloe Molloy - 50 games