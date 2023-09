With round two in the books, check out the best moments from a glorious weekend of footy action

Phoebe McWillams breaks through the banner during round two, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

THERE was no shortage of memorable moments across round two of the 2023 NAB AFLW competition.

From Danielle Ponter's physics-defying goal to Chelsea Randall's 50th match, fans across the country were treated to an absolute show.

Check out the best photos from round two below.