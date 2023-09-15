NORTH MELBOURNE has extended its winning streak over Geelong to six games, claiming victory by nine-points on Friday night thanks to an energised second half.
The Roos' stars stood up after a goalless first half to kick 4.7 (31) to Geelong's 3.4 (22) at GMHBA Stadium, despite the home side's impressive start to the game.
Jasmine Garner (32 disposals, 12 clearances, 600 metres gained and a goal) and Georgie Prespakis (27 disposals, eight tackles, 618 metres gained and a goal) led their respective teams at the source, with plenty of role players coming to the fore.
It took North Melbourne a half of footy to kick a goal, but once breaking through off the boot of Bella Eddey (13 disposals, two goals) early in the third term, the side looked dangerous going inside 50, even without key forward recruit Kate Shierlaw who was a late out with hamstring tightness.
Emma King stood up for the Kangaroos in some crucial moments in the second half, taking four contested marks to win possession for her side while also leading all comers for hitouts with 25.
Yet to concede an opening-quarter goal this year, Geelong forced a contested game early on a Kangaroos side that craves uncontested control of the footy. As a result, the visitors struggled to transition the ball forward as freely as they normally do, forcing fumbled first grabs and further magnifying the Cats' pressure.
Importantly, in the first half Geelong didn't allow North Melbourne many opportunities to get the ball deep inside 50, instead the Roos were forced to take long shots on goal as the home side defended the goal line well. Once the ball hit the ground the Cats were proactive, setting themselves at the front of contests and maintaining a second layer of players as outlet options.
Repeatedly switching the ball coming out of defence, the Cats set themselves up beautifully to rebound into space on the wing, making the most of their willingness to spread from the contest. After the half-time break, however, the Roos tightened up across half forward, not allowing Geelong to exit its defensive 50 as easily and generating more genuine opportunities at goal.
Geelong captain Meghan McDonald was almost impenetrable in defence, registering seven intercepts and seven marks, as was Claudia Gunjaca with 10 intercepts and 396 metres gained, while at the other end of the ground Roos captain Emma Kearney was equally damaging with 11 intercepts and 22 disposals.
Garner v Prespakis, a battle for the ages
While not strictly going head-to-head for the duration of the game, the battle between Jasmine Garner and Georgie Prespakis was a sight to behold. Both did all they could to will their respective sides over the line, but playing slightly different roles in the midfield. Garner was strong in the stoppages, breaking free of congestion and sending the ball forward, while Prespakis was the first-choice outlet for her Cats teammates. Both hit the scoreboard, both led their side for disposals, both are going to be great to watch for a long time.
Bowen brings the pressure
Setting the tone for Geelong early, winger Mikayla Bowen kicked the opening two goals of the game thanks to two bone-crunching tackles in front of goal. Using her speed to close space on North Melbourne's defenders, Bowen won two impressive holding-the-ball free kicks in the first quarter and, importantly, converted the resulting shots on goal.
Up next
Geelong will travel to Alberton Oval to take on Port Adelaide for the first time, while North Melbourne returns to Tasmania – where it has a 100 per cent win rate – to face last season's Grand Finalist Brisbane.
GEELONG 2.1 3.2 3.3 3.4 (22)
NORTH MELBOURNE 0.1 0.3 3.6 4.7 (31)
GOALS
Geelong: Bowen 2, Prespakis,
North Melbourne: Eddey 2, Randall, Garner,
BEST
Geelong: Prespakis, Morrison, M.McDonald, Gunjaca, Emonson
North Melbourne: Garner, Kearney, M.King, Gatt, E.King
INJURIES
Geelong: Nil
North Melbourne: Rennie (left leg)
LATE CHANGES
Geelong: Nil
North Melbourne: Ailish Considine replaced Kate Shierlaw (hamstring tightness)
Crowd: 2,907 at GMHBA Stadium