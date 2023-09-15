MONTANA Ham will play her first game of the 2023 NAB AFLW season after recovering faster than expected from a foot injury.
The former No.1 draft pick was originally expected to miss an “extended period” after injuring her left foot during a pre-season practice match, but has been named in Sydney’s side to face Brisbane on Sunday after only missing two matches.
Gold Coast will unveil Irish import Cara McCrossan when it takes on Collingwood on Sunday afternoon, while the Lions will unveil an Irish player of their own, with Jennifer Dunne set to debut replacing Taylor Smith (hamstring) in Brisbane's line-up.
Nat Exon will play her first game of the year when St Kilda takes on Port Adelaide, with Renee Saulitis set to play her first match since rupturing her ACL in a scratch match last season, while J'Noemi Anderson has overcome a minor calf complaint.
Alice Burke and Ella Friend have been omitted.
It'll be two debuts in three weeks for the Wakfer twins, with defender Zoe joining ruck Lauren in West Coast's line-up.
Evie Gooch will play her first game after missing season seven with a broken wrist, while ruck Sarah Lakay has been dropped.
Carlton has made just one change after its 60-point loss last week, with midfielder Taylor Ortlepp replacing Annie Lee.
Tall Pie Erica Fowler has been recalled to cover for Imogen Barnett (fractured ankle).
Maria Moloney will play her first game for the season after serving a two-match suspension from last year and overcoming an ankle injury, with Katelyn Pope to make her Port Adelaide debut.
The Swans have swung the changes, dropping Bridie Kennedy, former skipper Lauren Szigeti, Ruby Sargent-Wilson and Paige Sheppard.
In their place, Paris McCarthy comes into the side to make her debut, with Aimee Whelan and Bella Smithrecalled alongside Ham.
Sunday, September 17
St Kilda v Port Adelaide at RSEA Park, 1.05pm AEST
ST KILDA
In: N.Exon, J.Anderson, R.Saulitis
Out: H.Stuart (injured), A.Burke (omitted), E.Friend (omitted)
Milestone: Bianca Jakobsson - 50 games
PORT ADELAIDE
In: M.Moloney, K.Pope
Out: J.Teakle (injured), Y.Duursma (omitted)
West Coast v Carlton at Mineral Resources Park, 1.05pm AWST
WEST COAST
In: Z.Wakfer, E.Gooch, A.Schmidt
Out: E.Hartill (concussion), S.Davison (shoulder), S.Lakay (omitted)
CARLTON
In: T.Ortlepp
Out: A.Lee (omitted)
Collingwood v Gold Coast at Victoria Park, 3.05pm AEST
COLLINGWOOD
In: E.Fowler
Out: I.Barnett (ankle)
Milestone: Brittany Bonnici - 50 games
GOLD COAST
In: C.McCrossan
Out: A.Bush (omitted)
Brisbane v Sydney at Brighton Homes Arena, 5.05pm AEST
BRISBANE
In: J.Dunne
Out: T.Smith (hamstring)
Milestone: Phoebe Monahan - 50 games
Debut: Jennifer Dunne
SYDNEY
In: A.Whelan, P.McCarthy, M.Ham, B.Smith
Out: B.Kennedy (omitted), L.Szigeti (omitted), R.Sargent-Wilson (omitted), P.Sheppard (omitted)
Milestone: Chloe Molloy - 50 games