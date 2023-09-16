The Tigers have kicked the final four goals to get past the Giants

Katie Brennan celebrates a goal during Richmond's clash against Greater Western Sydney in round three, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

RICHMOND has overcome a second-half surge from Greater Western Sydney to secure a 19-point triumph in stifling conditions at Blacktown International Sportspark.

The Tigers were in control of the contest until Alyce Parker sparked a Giants revival that proved to be short lived as the visitors ran away in the final term for a 7.11 (53) to 5.4 (34) victory on Saturday.

The win takes the Tigers to a 2-1 record while putting the Giants' season on a knife's edge following three consecutive losses and with concerns over a lower leg injury to Parker.

The onballer had to be helped from the field in the dying stages after all but keeping the Giants in the game with another outstanding display.

The Tigers' own gun midfielder Monique Conti was again at her blistering best while gathering a game-high 22 disposals and a goal and leading the way especially when the game was on the line.

Eilish Sheerin (17 disposals, 436 metres gained) and Kate Dempsey (18, 437) were also critical for the Tigers with their polished ball movement, as ruck Gabby Seymour (12 touches, 26 hitouts) made her presence felt around the stoppages.

Zippy forward Emelia Yassir booted two majors for the Tigers before Courtney Jones and Sarah D'Arcy kicked the goals in the final term that clinched a hard-fought victory.

Parker slotted two quick goals that helped the Giants snatch the lead in the third term after trailing by as much as 16 points and finished with 21 disposals before being sidelined.

Nicola Barr (18 disposals) was again influential for the Giants in a new midfield role, while Chloe Dalton (12 disposals, one goal, 391 metres gained) added run and carry as the game opened up.

The Giants' boom recruit Isabel Huntington also impressed in her club debut after overcoming a third ACL injury to provide a forward threat and most importantly run out a first game in 616 days unscathed.

The former No.1 draft pick only gathered five disposals but was often crucial to ensuring the ball came to ground especially as GWS surged in the second half before Huntington and her side ran out of steam.

Hiss-tory in Blacktown as snake delays start

It felt like summer had come early with temperatures in excess of 30 degrees under a blazing sun but one spectator was particularly keen to make the most of the heat. The Giants players were completing their warm-up moments before the scheduled start time when they spotted a snake on the field and understandably raced back to the changerooms. A snake catcher had to be called in to move on the red-bellied black snake but not before the opening bounce was delayed by 30 minutes in a first for the AFLW, but perhaps less of a surprise for those from around Blacktown.

A snake catcher picks up a snake before Greater Western Sydney's clash against Richmond in round three, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

Tigers boost their forward firepower

Richmond's new-look forward line has run hot and cold since retired spearhead Courtney Wakefield was among several departures at the end of last season, but it found a way to fire and make an impact against GWS. Katie Brennan and former St Kilda forward Caitlin Greiser made the most of their chances, while 19-year-old Emelia Yassir booted two goals and debutant Charli Wicksteed showed enough to suggest she could be another useful addition to the attack.

Pease passes first test in rousing return

Former No.1 draft pick Isabel Huntington was not the only GWS player returning from a torn ACL as young gun Emily Pease also played her first match since recovering from the dreaded injury. The midfielder took some time to warm into the contest but soon made her mark to remind the Giants of the pivotal role she can play in moving the ball from defence to attack.

GWS will continue chasing a first victory of the season when it hosts Adelaide at Manuka Oval on Saturday from 11.05am AEST. Richmond can target back-to-back wins when it faces Carlton at Ikon Park on Saturday at 1.05pm AEST.

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY 0.0 1.2 5.4 5.4 (34)

RICHMOND 0.2 2.5 5.7 7.11 (53)

GOALS

Greater Western Sydney: Parker 2, Zreika, Lister, Dalton

Richmond: Yassir 2, Jones, Greiser, D'Arcy, Conti, Brennan

BEST

Greater Western Sydney: Parker, Barr, Beeson, Dalton, Hicks, Goldsworthy

Richmond: Conti, Sheerin, Seymour, Brennan, Dempsey, Yassir, Egan

INJURIES

Greater Western Sydney: Parker (TBC)

Richmond: J.Hosking (ankle)

Reports: Nil

Crowd: TBC at Blacktown ISP