After a snake was spotted on the ground, the Giants' clash against the Tigers was delayed

A snake catcher picks up a snake before Greater Western Sydney's clash against Richmond in round three, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

GREATER Western Sydney's clash against Richmond was delayed after a snake was spotted on the ground at Blacktown International Sportspark.

The round three encounter started at 1.35pm AEST, a delay of 30 minutes, after the red-bellied black snake located by a snake catcher.

The Giants (0-2) are eyeing their first win of the season against the Tigers, who are 1-1.

"It's pretty interesting," Giants head of women's football Briana Harvey told Fox Footy during the delay.

"There's a little red-bellied black snake on the ground at the moment, just in one of the far pockets.

"Obviously for the safety of everyone here we need just to halt the game for the moment."