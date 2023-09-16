The Demons have powered past the Bulldogs in another impressive performance

Melbourne celebrates a goal against the Western Bulldogs in round three, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

MELBOURNE had all the answers to record a 42-point win over the Western Bulldogs in the Hampson-Hardeman Cup played in challenging conditions at Casey Fields on Saturday.

While the Dogs were able to start each quarter with intensity, the Dees ultimately got the better of them, controlling possession and opening up their angles to create quality forward 50 entries and dictate the 12.11 (83) to 6.5 (41) result.

DEMONS v BULLDOGS Full match coverage and stats

Melbourne made use of its high fitness capacity, allowing it to dominate a confident yet weary Western Bulldogs in the final quarter.

Ellie Blackburn (29 disposals, seven clearances, eight inside 50s) did all she could to lift her team and give them first look at the ball. She inspired her team from the centre, instigating repeat forward 50 entries and using the ball cleanly – playing a part in many of their most inspired passages of play.

Bulldogs coach Nathan Burke said his team was focusing on applying pressure across all four quarters, something it struggled with against both Geelong and Hawthorn this season.

The Dogs found forward-half dominance early through this method, but were unable to capitalise on the favourable wind at Casey Fields.

After withstanding this pressure, the Dees eventually responded with a brilliant set-up kick from Tyla Hanks handing Lily Mithen an early goal against the breeze.

As they have done so far in season eight, Melbourne dominated in scores from intercept possessions, outscoring the Dogs by 16 points in this metric to half-time.

It was, however, hampered by an ankle injury to Alyssa Bannan towards the end of the first quarter – halting their transition game – while Maddison Gay was also battling with a right hip injury.

The Dogs continued to have chances, dominating forward half possession when they kicked with the wind, but their efforts were left unrewarded as the hard-running Melbourne continued to find a reply.

Their inability to prevent scores from turnover has hurt them this season, and once again proved to be their worst enemy.

Tyla Hanks (25 disposals, six tackles, six clearances and a goal), Tayla Harris (five score involvements, two goal assists) and Kate Hore (two goals, 22 disposals) were instrumental as Melbourne regained control of the game, utilising its clearance prowess and a Shelley Heath tag on Blackburn to take home its third consecutive win to start the season.

Dee runs into injury trouble

Alyssa Bannan went down with a right ankle injury, leaving coach Mick Stinear to move the magnets and push on without his electric runner. Bannan kicked six goals in the opening two rounds, making her loss all the more worrying. Melbourne's injury list was almost non-existent coming into round three, though, which should hold it in good stead.

Work in progress

The Dogs have had a rough start to the season, which hasn't been helped by a lengthy injury list. They struggled today with the loss of Eleanor Brown – her aerial prowess and ability to play a shutdown role vital to their structure. They were also without the services of Elle Bennetts, leaving them with fewer lockdown options and giving the Dees control when the ball entered their forward 50.

Dominant Dog battles hard

Ellie Blackburn was instrumental for the Dogs, with nine disposals and three clearances in the first quarter. Her pressure and contested efforts prevented the Dees from propelling forward at the rate they are known for. Melbourne is the best clearance team in the competition, and Blackburn was able to mitigate the damage this usually causes.

They said what?

"She (Bannan) has a sprained ankle, enough to keep her out of the game as not to make it any worse. At this stage we'll be optimistic, she might be right for Friday night but we'll know more in the next couple of days. Hopefully at worst, 1-2 weeks, at best, she'll be good to go next week." – Demons coach Mick Stinear

"We've had a lot of injuries to players which have meant (they) haven't been able to run. They haven't quite got their match fitness. I think what you've seen from us is a better performance week by week (in terms of fitness)." – Bulldogs coach Nathan Burke

Up next

An undefeated Melbourne will face Hawthorn in a Friday night blockbuster at Kinetic Stadium, while the Bulldogs will have a longer break as they head up the coast to face the Suns on Sunday.

MELBOURNE 2.3 5.7 8.7 12.11 (83)

WESTERN BULLDOGS 1.2 3.3 6.5 6.5 (41)

GOALS

Melbourne: Gay 2, Mithen 2, Hore 2, Zanker 2, Paxman 2, Sherriff, Hanks

Western Bulldogs: Lamb 2, Berry, Wilcox, McLeod, McFarlane

BEST

Melbourne: Hanks, McNamara, Hore, Pearce, Gay, Paxman

Western Bulldogs: Blackburn, Lynch, Lamb, Pritchard, Wilcox

INJURIES

Melbourne: Bannan (ankle), Gay (hip)

Western Bulldogs: Wilcox (knee)

Reports: Nil

Crowd: TBC at Casey Fields