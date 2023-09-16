ADELAIDE has consigned Essendon to its first loss of the season, the Crows imperious in their 47-point win at Unley Oval.
Eight goals were piled on by the home side in the second and third quarters, doing the damage in the 12.9 (81) to 5.4 (34) victory.
CROWS v BOMBERS Full match coverage and stats
The Bombers had started in sprightly fashion, particularly in the clearances, and held a slender four-point lead at the first break.
But Adelaide sprang to life in the second quarter, Anne Hatchard recording nine disposals after just two in the first term and partner-in-crime Ebony Marinoff working nicely into the game.
With Brooke Brown shutting down Eloise Jones in the first half – who was playing out of the square until moved to the wing in the fourth – it was Teah Charlton who proved to be a handful in attack, bringing plenty of spark inside 50.
Bonnie Toogood was swung into defence for the second half of the second term as the Crows skipped clear to a 17-point lead, but Ponter's third notched up 50 career goals for the 23-year-old.
Essendon took back some control in the clearances after half-time, helping to slow the rate of Adelaide's goals somewhat, until Abbie Ballard booted two set shots from the same spot in the space of four minutes.
The Bombers didn't die wondering, holding their nerve to kick two goals in the final term, but the class of the Crows proved too much in the final few minutes, kicking clear again.
Maddy Prespakis played a near-lone hand in Essendon's midfield, while ruck Steph Wales proved her wares at ground level, recording six clearances, but Adelaide counterpart Jess Allan held sway in the aerial battle.
Essendon forward Daria Bannister suffered a concussion in the first quarter, hitting her head on the turf as she tackled an opponent, while Stevie-Lee Thompson suffered a back spasm late in the game.
The Crows said Thompson's back will need time to settle before determining if she can play GWS next week.
Ponter on point in new role
The star Crow is nearly playing the old Erin Phillips role, appearing to start in the centre for throw-ups before pushing into attack to cause havoc. The Bombers had no answer for the classy Ponter, who provided a calming presence in attack while the game was in the balance in the first half. She finished with 16 disposals, eight score involvements and three goals.
Did you see that?
There were some early nerves on show in the new-look Adelaide backline, missing two stalwarts in hamstrung pair Sarah Allan and Najwa Allen. Lisa Whiteley – more commonly seen in attack – came in for Allen, with Chelsea Biddell and Zoe Prowse holding down the key roles. A ball was uncharacteristically left on the goal-line in the first term, which was pounced on by a spinning Toogood, slotting truly to continue her strong start to the season.
Up next
Adelaide travels to Manuka Oval in Canberra to take on a winless Greater Western Sydney on Saturday morning, at the early time of 11.05am EST. Essendon will be looking to bounce back against Fremantle on Sunday, back in the familiar surrounds of Windy Hill.
ADELAIDE 1.3 5.6 9.9 12.9 (81)
ESSENDON 2.1 2.1 3.2 5.4 (34)
GOALS
Adelaide: Ponter 3, Ballard 2, Gould 2, Hatchard 2, Charlton, Waterhouse, Randall
Essendon: Toogood 2, Prespakis 2, Scott
BEST
Adelaide: Hatchard, Ponter, Marinoff, J.Allan, Charlton
Essendon: Prespakis, Toogood, Brown, Cain, Wales
INJURIES
Adelaide: Thompson (back)
Essendon: Bannister (concussion)