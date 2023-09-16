Aine Tighe has booted three goals to lead Fremantle to a 13-point win over Hawthorn

Orlagh Lally and Hayley Miller celebrate a goal during the match between Fremantle and Hawthorn at Fremantle Oval in round three, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

IRISH sensation Aine Tighe has monstered Hawthorn to deliver Fremantle a 13-point victory and its second win of the season.

The key forward starred, booting three goals and hauling in 12 marks (five contested) and 20 disposals as the Dockers prevailed 5.5 (35) to 3.4 (22) at Fremantle Community Bank Oval.

Incredibly, six of the game's eight goals were kicked by Irish players, but Tighe was clearly the star of the show.

The 31-year-old teed up teammate Orlagh Lally for a first-quarter goal while Hawks Aine McDonagh and Aileen Gilroy kicked a major apiece.

Fremantle midfield duo Kiara Bowers (25 disposals and eight clearances) and Hayley Miller (22 touches, six clearances) were busy throughout.

For the Hawks, midfield recruit Emily Bates (22) and Tilly Lucas-Rodd (21 touches, five clearances) were impressive.

Fremantle got off to the perfect start when Tighe clunked an early mark and kicked truly.

The forward booted two first-quarter majors and had a hand in another to nudge the Dockers out to an early three-goal lead.

The Hawks responded and kicked the next three goals, via Gilroy, Greta Bodey and McDonagh.

Fremantle appeared on the ropes when McDonagh burst away and ran into an open goal to cut the deficit to a point early in the third term.

But Tighe stood tall at the top of the goal square to take her 10th mark, over Kaitlyn Ashmore, and converted to give the Dockers some breathing room.

The ever-reliable Ebony Antonio then pulled off a classy pick-up and kicked what proved to be the sealing goal early in the fourth quarter.

The Dockers (2-1) travel to play Essendon (2-1) next Sunday, while Hawthorn (1-2) next face reigning premiers Melbourne (3-0) on Friday night.

FREMANTLE 3.1 3.2 4.4 5.5 (35)

HAWTHORN 0.0 2.2 3.2 3.4 (22)

GOALS

Fremantle: Tighe 3, Antonio, Lally

Hawthorn: Bodey, Gilroy, McDonagh

BEST

Fremantle: Tighe, Bowers, Miller, Lally, East

Hawthorn: Ashmore, Bates, Stratton, Lucas-Rodd, Richardson

INJURIES

Fremantle: Nil

Hawthorn: Nil

Reports: Nil

Crowd: TBC at Fremantle Community Bank Oval