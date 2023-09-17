Jamie Stanton kicked three goals as the Suns powered to a 12-point win over Collingwood

Gold Coast players celebrate a win during round three, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

ANOTHER Jamie Stanton masterclass has caused an almighty upset, as Gold Coast registered its first ever win over Collingwood by 12 points.

The Suns simply made more of their opportunities forward, kicking 5.3 (33) to the Pies' 2.9 (21) as Stanton kicked three crucial goals for the visitors.

Gold Coast midfielder Lucy Single was handed the role of containing Collingwood captain Brianna Davey, keeping the Pie to just five disposals to half time. Davey started the third quarter in the forward line in an effort to break the tag, leaving Single to run with Brit Bonnici in her 50th career game.

Claudia Whitfort (19 disposals, seven clearances, six inside 50s) continued her impressive season in the midfield, while Charlie Rowbottom (18 disposals, six tackles) was caught in an enthralling battle with Collingwood midfielder Aishling Sheridan (13 disposals, two clearances) all afternoon.

Collingwood took a leaf out of Carlton's book and worked exceptionally hard to pressure the Suns' attempts to exit defence. It forced the visitors into poor disposal on the rebound and, as a result, repeat entries for the Pies.

Unfortunately for the Pies it didn't result in scoreboard pressure in the first half, converting just one goal from seven scores. It made for a frustrating half for the home side who simply couldn't break past the defensive wall of Lauren Ahrens (six intercepts, seven marks), Clara Fitzpatrick (seven disposals, two marks) and Daisy D'Arcy (five intercepts, 17 disposals, eight tackles).

When the Suns went inside 50, however, they looked especially dangerous thanks to the marking power of Jac Dupuy and Tara Bohanna, with the likes of Stanton and former Pie Jordan Membrey at their feet.

Late in the game as Collingwood was threatening to snatch the lead, Dupuy was thrown behind the ball to be an extra contested marking presence, taking some crucial late marks to save the game.

Sarah Rowe (18 disposals, 304 metres gained) worked exceptionally hard to break lines and give her side best chance when going forward, while Lauren Brazzale had an impact on the wing early with 10 disposals in the first half.

The tag

When preparing to face Collingwood, priority number one is limiting Brianna Davey, and Gold Coast was able to do just that. Suns midfielder Lucy Single was handed the daunting task of running with Davey and took the role on with aplomb. Single kept Davey to just five disposals to half time, ultimately resulting in Davey's shift into attack, with the Sun then shifting her focus to another star Pie in Brit Bonnici. In the process of limiting her direct opponents, Single finished the game with 19 disposals, seven tackles and three clearances in an outstanding performance.

Jamie Stanton, danger forward

Off the back of six goals last week, Jamie Stanton brought the scoreboard pressure again slotting three goals to take her season tally to 10. Prior to this year Stanton had never kicked more than three goals in a season, but now stationed in the forward line full-time and working at the feet of talls Jac Dupuy and Tara Bohanna, she is relishing a new lease on life.

Up next

Collingwood will head to Moorabbin to take on a winless St Kilda, while Gold Coast will return home to host another winless side in the Western Bulldogs.

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 00:27 Stanton provides Suns super start to second term Jamie Stanton finishes truly from a set shot after a brilliant centre clearance from Gold Coast

00:27 Suns extend lead as Membrey makes her moment count Jordan Membrey reads the play perfectly before kicking a goal against her former team

00:38 Brazill brilliance brings Collingwood right back Ashleigh Brazill sums it up perfectly on the run to kick a crucial goal for the Magpies

00:41 Stanton snags her second as Gold Coast responds Jamie Stanton makes no mistake from the set shot as Gold Coast reclaims the lead

00:38 Suns seal win with superb goal-line finish from Stanton again Jamie Stanton kicks her third goal of the match with a clever soccer finish to extend the lead for Gold Coast

COLLINGWOOD 1.3 1.6 2.8 2.9 (21)

GOLD COAST 0.2 2.2 3.2 5.3 (33)

GOALS

Collingwood: Davey, Brazill

Gold Coast: Stanton 3, Dupuy, Membrey

BEST

Collingwood: Rowe, Bonnici, Allen, White, Sheridan

Gold Coast: Single, Whitfort, D'Arcy, Stanton, Dupuy

INJURIES

Collingwood: Nil

Gold Coast: Nil

Crowd: 2,537 at Victoria Park