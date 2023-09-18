Warnie and Gemma help you dominate AFLW Fantasy

Laura Gardiner and Isabel Dawes in action during the match between Brisbane and Sydney at Brighton Homes Arena on September 17, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

THE OFF-SEASON move of Laura Gardiner to the Swans has been a win for not only Gardiner and the Swans, but for Fantasy coaches, too.

Gardiner has slotted in seamlessly to Sydney's midfield and posted career-high numbers on Sunday with a whopping 41 disposals, nine tackles and 151 Fantasy points.

This feat was impressive regardless of opponent, but to do it against the Lions made it an all-time great game. Brisbane is the most restrictive team so far this season based on Fantasy points scored against them, so to rack up a 150-plus score is a mean feat.

This has seen Gardiner enjoy a $628,000 price rise after three rounds off the back of her three Fantasy tons.

Could Gardiner be a good captain option this week against the Eagles?

Warnie reveals that West Coast are the easiest team to play against when it comes to Fantasy scoring. A big score could be on the cards for some of the Swans' midfielders, so hold that trade on Chloe Molloy is advice from Gemma on the latest episode of the Official AFLW Fantasy Podcast.

Chloe Molloy leads the team onto the field during the match between Brisbane and Sydney at Brighton Homes Arena in round three, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

They also discuss trading strategy in this new format of Fantasy where price changes are more volatile than the men's game due to the shorter season and increase in scoring from year-to-year.

Trade targets are mentioned plus plenty of your questions are answered as we get set for the first lockout of round four on Friday at 5:05pm AEST.

Episode guide

2:00 – Gemma is now inside the top 2,000 in her first foray into Fantasy.

3:15 – Laura Gardiner was the second highest scorer of the round.

5:00 – A positive thing about Fantasy is finding something out of your team's loss.

7:15 – Non-owners can wait for a cheaper Kiara Bowers.

10:30 – Be wary of picking players based on their score against West Coast is Gemma's advice when looking at Breann Moody.

14:15 – Keep an eye on Alyce Parker after her knee injury on the weekend.

17:30 – Which teams are the easiest and hardest to score against.

21:00 – Should you consider trading Emma Kearney and what is the best DEF strategy?

27:15 – Annalyse Lister is an option as a defender due to her midfield tagging role.

32:00 – When should we sell our rookies?

34:40 – Can you have a ruck combination of Matilda Scholz and Ally Morphett?

37:50 – Natalie Grider is a sell based on the ball not being in the Lions' defence.