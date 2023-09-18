Jasmine Fleming and Keeley Skepper are round three's 2023 AFLW Rising Star nominees. Picture: AFL Photos

CARLTON'S Keeley Skepper and Hawthorn's Jas Fleming have been nominated for the AFLW Rising Star award for their efforts during round three.

Skepper was instrumental in Carlton's win over West Coast, kicking three goals and gathering 23 disposals.

She picked up a perfect 10 coaches votes in the AFLCA Champion Player of the Year Award count for round three.

AFLW Rising Star: Keeley Skepper stars in round 3

Watch the highlights and find out why Keeley Skepper gets the AFLW Rising Star in round 3

The 19-year-old was previously nominated in round four last season.

Skepper thriving in new role, fearless junior journey

Sarah Black chats to Carlton's round three Rising Star nominee Keeley Skepper

Hawks' vice-captain Fleming picked up 18 disposals, four tackles and four marks in their loss against Fremantle on Saturday. 

AFLW Rising Star: Jasmine Fleming stars in round 3

Watch the highlights and find out why Jasmine Fleming gets the AFLW Rising Star in round 3

She also received three coaches votes for round three.

Fleming on leadership lessons, impact of Hawks' star pair

Sarah Black chats to Hawthorn's round three Rising Star nominee Jasmine Fleming

Fleming was nominated in round five last season, and finished third overall in the count.