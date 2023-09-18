Keeley Skepper and Jas Fleming are the AFLW Rising Star nominees for round three

Jasmine Fleming and Keeley Skepper are round three's 2023 AFLW Rising Star nominees. Picture: AFL Photos

CARLTON'S Keeley Skepper and Hawthorn's Jas Fleming have been nominated for the AFLW Rising Star award for their efforts during round three.

Skepper was instrumental in Carlton's win over West Coast, kicking three goals and gathering 23 disposals.

She picked up a perfect 10 coaches votes in the AFLCA Champion Player of the Year Award count for round three.

The 19-year-old was previously nominated in round four last season.

Hawks' vice-captain Fleming picked up 18 disposals, four tackles and four marks in their loss against Fremantle on Saturday.

She also received three coaches votes for round three.

Fleming was nominated in round five last season, and finished third overall in the count.