The coaches' votes are in for round three of the 2023 season

Jasmine Garner in action during round three, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

THREE rounds, three perfect 10s for Jasmine Garner.

North Melbourne's midfield machine received the full coaches' votes for her 32-disposal game against Geelong during round three, the third week in a row she's received top votes.

She's sitting pretty at the top of the AFLCA coaches' votes leaderboard, with Richmond's Monique Conti sitting in second after picking up nine votes of her own against Greater Western Sydney.

>> SCROLL DOWN FOR ALL THE VOTES AND THE FULL LEADERBOARD

Melbourne's Tyla Hanks picked up a perfect 10 against the Western Bulldogs, as did Keeley Skepper for her three-goal performance against West Coast, Aine Tighe against Hawthorn, and Abbey Dowrick for her 24-disposal, nine-clearance game against St Kilda.

Laura Gardiner picked up 41 touches against Brisbane on Sunday, and was rewarded with seven coaches votes, while Brittany Bonnici received the same in her 50th game.

Geelong v North Melbourne

10 Jasmine Garner (NMFC)

7 Georgie Prespakis (GEEL)

5 Jasmine Ferguson (NMFC)

4 Mia King (NMFC)

2 Nina Morrison (GEEL)

1 Emma King (NMFC)

1 Emma Kearney (NMFC)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 01:00 Bowen brings the heat on repeat and gets on scoresheet Geelong livewire Mikayla Bowen lays a pair of fierce tackles in quick succession and is rewarded with the opening two goals of the game

00:37 Prespakis powers past and shows usual craft Geelong gun Georgie Prespakis drills a cracking kick on the burst to continue her side's hot start

00:42 Randall rocked in crunching collision with Cats captain Tahlia Randall comes off worse for wear after this heavy marking contest with Geelong skipper Meg McDonald

00:47 King sore after Cat's fiery tackle deemed dangerous Mia King is left clutching her head after this strong tackle from Julia Crockett-Grills

00:37 Eddey steadies ship with sneaky goal Isabella Eddey conjures the much-needed major her team were crying out for with this clever finish

Greater Western Sydney v Richmond

9 Alyce Parker (GWS)

9 Monique Conti (RICH)

5 Eilish Sheerin (RICH)

3 Katie Brennan (RICH)

2 Rebecca Miller (RICH)

1 Chloe Dalton (GWS)

1 Gabby Seymour (RICH)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 00:42 Tigers blow as important mid injures ankle Richmond suffers an early injury concern with Jess Hosking forced off the ground after hurting her ankle in this tackle

00:43 Lister kicks breakthrough goal Annalyse Lister slots this set shot to put through the first major of the afternoon midway through the second term

00:51 Greiser all smiles after bomb gets Tigers ticking Caitlin Greiser nails this ripping long-range effort to kick her side's first major for the afternoon

00:33 Brennan shows her class in snap special Katie Brennan puts through this brilliant goal just before the half-time siren to extend her side's advantage

00:56 Hot GWS hat-trick blows Tigers away A trio of goals in quick succession sees the Giants take the lead midway through the third term

Adelaide v Essendon

9 Danielle Ponter (ADEL)

9 Anne Hatchard (ADEL)

6 Ebony Marinoff (ADEL)

3 Chelsea Biddell (ADEL)

2 Madison Prespakis (ESS)

1 Teah Charlton (ADEL)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 00:29 Pumped-up Prespakis pinches opener in style Maddy Prespakis celebrates a super first goal of the game as Essendon gets the early jump

00:47 Bannister's massive mow down ends with head injury Daria Bannister lays a ferocious tackle but comes off worse for wear after hitting her head on the ground

00:39 Waterhouse works crowd with speedy special Jess Waterhouse bursts away with pace and slots this superb major as the Crows start to take control

00:56 Ballard brings out her best kicking with pair of gems Abbie Ballard shows her prowess in front of the big sticks with a delightful double in the third term

00:33 Hatchard's buzzer beater worth the wait Anne Hatchard caps off a superb performance with a stunning goal on the final siren

Melbourne v Western Bulldogs

10 Tyla Hanks (MELB)

8 Ellie Blackburn (WB)

6 Kate Hore (MELB)

2 Lauren Pearce (MELB)

2 Eliza McNamara (MELB)

1 Paxy Paxman (MELB)

1 Kirsty Lamb (WB)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 00:46 Big blow for Demons with Bannan helped off Melbourne is handed an early injury concern with livewire Alyssa Bannan hurt in this tackle

00:47 Sherriff takes command with flashy major Casey Sherriff produces this ripping goal to kick her side further in front during the second quarter

00:39 Dogs delight after Lamb lands snap Kirsty Lamb nails this brilliant goal to keep her side within touching distance

00:24 Courageous Wilcox continues Dogs' charge Rylie Wilcox delivers this sensational mark and goal combo to continue her side's momentum swing late in the second term

00:38 Ripping Lamb snap gives Dogs fast start Kirsty Lamb puts through her second major of the match with this superb effort to start the third quarter

Fremantle v Hawthorn

10 Aine Tighe (FRE)

8 Kiara Bowers (FRE)

3 Emily Bates (HAW)

3 Jasmine Fleming (HAW)

3 Hayley Miller (FRE)

2 Tilly Lucas-Rodd (HAW)

1 Kaitlyn Ashmore (HAW)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 00:38 Tighe catches the eye with absolute stunner Aine Tighe shows her usual brilliance in front of goal with this magnificent finish

00:34 Lally adds early one to tally after perfect feed Orlagh Lally links up with Aine Tighe to land this superb major for the Dockers

00:30 Gilroy generates spark for Hawks with sizzling snap Aileen Gilroy earns her side's first goal of the game with this wonderful finish

00:43 McDonagh turns on the wheels and drives one through Hawthorn's Aine McDonagh bursts forward and nails an important goal for her side

00:39 Antonio amazes with typically stunning shot Ebony Antonio lands this ridiculous finish to inch the Dockers closer to a hard-fought win

St Kilda v Port Adelaide

10 Abbey Dowrick (PORT)

7 Erin Phillips (PORT)

6 Jaimee Lambert (STK)

3 Indy Tahau (PORT)

2 Hannah Ewings (PORT)

1 Ashleigh Saint (PORT)

1 Tyanna Smith (STK)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 00:38 Ash causing trouble with cracking early double Ash Saint nails the opener before converting a terrific contested grab

00:56 Guttridge fires Saints back after controversial line-ball call Darcy Guttridge nails a brilliant bending snap before appearing to step over the goal-line with her second major

00:38 Boag nails special moment after great grunt work Ella Boag executes a superb tackle and drills her first career major

00:38 Wardlaw breaks through for first in new colours Jesse Wardlaw sticks a strong grab and drills her maiden major for St Kilda

00:36 Ewings goes again and drills a downtown ripper Hannah Ewings gets the footy back after kicking it inside 50 and nails a super goal from long range

00:52 Insane goal-line bounce defies physics in huge Power major Indy Tahau's kick towards goal bounces backwards on the behind line and somehow travels through the big sticks

00:36 Electric Ewings catches fire with incredible GOTY contender Hannah Ewings curls through an outstanding major from tight on the boundary

00:37 Phillips' long-awaited first goal for Port means the world Erin Phillips stays down off the pack and slots her much-anticipated first major for the Power to ice the match

West Coast v Carlton

10 Keeley Skepper (CARL)

8 Breann Moody (CARL)

5 Emma Swanson (WCE)

5 Mimi Hill (CARL)

1 Keeley Sherar (CARL)

1 Brooke Vickers (CARL)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 00:36 Skepper only needs a second with slick finish Keely Skepper bounces through the opening major whilst under heavy pressure

00:32 Austin clunks a cracker and goes bang as Blues run hot Mia Austin plucks a fantastic contested grab and she converts superbly

00:34 Blues charge away with brilliant bouncing pair Darcy Vescio curls through a classy bender before Lily Goss finds the big sticks with a superb snap in traffic

00:38 Rowley's desperate act hands Eagles timely major Courtney Rowley is rewarded for a terrific run-down tackle as she nails West Coast's second major

Collingwood v Gold Coast

9 Claudia Whitfort (GCFC)

8 Lucy Single (GCFC)

7 Brittany Bonnici (COLL)

3 Sarah Rowe (COLL)

2 Jamie Stanton (GCFC)

1 Brianna Davey (COLL)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 00:27 Stanton provides Suns super start to second term Jamie Stanton finishes truly from a set shot after a brilliant centre clearance from Gold Coast

00:27 Suns extend lead as Membrey makes her moment count Jordan Membrey reads the play perfectly before kicking a goal against her former team

00:38 Brazill brilliance brings Collingwood right back Ashleigh Brazill sums it up perfectly on the run to kick a crucial goal for the Magpies

00:41 Stanton snags her second as Gold Coast responds Jamie Stanton makes no mistake from the set shot as Gold Coast reclaims the lead

00:38 Suns seal win with superb goal-line finish from Stanton again Jamie Stanton kicks her third goal of the match with a clever soccer finish to extend the lead for Gold Coast

Brisbane v Sydney

8 Ally Anderson (BL)

7 Laura Gardiner (SYD)

5 Courtney Hodder (BL)

4 Isabel Dawes (BL)

2 Jade Ellenger (BL)

2 Sophie Conway (BL)

2 Ally Morphett (SYD)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 00:37 Swift Lions play brings mighty Mullins major Charlotte Mullins receives a slick handball from Cathy Svarc and she finishes with class

00:32 Pouncing Hodder spells danger with typical magic Courtney Hodder crumbs cleanly and threads a marvellous snap from a tight angle

00:41 Swans all class with measured Ham finish Montana Ham drills her first goal of the season after Sydney run and chip their way through traffic with terrific composure

00:42 Hodder blitzes and thrills with special double Courtney Hodder threads an outstanding bender in traffic before leaving her opponent for dust to nail her third

00:43 Morphett stuns and streams away in magnificent play Ally Morphett takes the ball from the ruck and breaks away to kick an electrifying major

00:48 Conway scintillates on the rebound and repeats dose Sophie Conway keeps running to drill a ripper on the burst before setting up Dakota Davidson's second

LEADERBOARD

30 Jasmine Garner NMFC

25 Monique Conti RICH

23 Kate Hore MELB

21 Ebony Marinoff ADEL

20 Tyla Hanks MELB

19 Laura Gardiner SYD

19 Madison Prespakis ESS

19 Claudia Whitfort GCFC

18 Kiara Bowers FRE

17 Alyce Parker GWS

17 Georgie Prespakis GEEL

16 Ally Anderson BL

16 Ashleigh Riddell NMFC

15 Brianna Davey COLL

15 Dakota Davidson BL

15 Charlie Rowbottom GCFC

14 Emily Bates HAW

14 Anne Hatchard ADEL

13 Abbey Dowrick PORT

13 Jaimee Lambert STK

13 Aine Tighe FRE