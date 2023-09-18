THREE rounds, three perfect 10s for Jasmine Garner.
North Melbourne's midfield machine received the full coaches' votes for her 32-disposal game against Geelong during round three, the third week in a row she's received top votes.
She's sitting pretty at the top of the AFLCA coaches' votes leaderboard, with Richmond's Monique Conti sitting in second after picking up nine votes of her own against Greater Western Sydney.
>> SCROLL DOWN FOR ALL THE VOTES AND THE FULL LEADERBOARD
Melbourne's Tyla Hanks picked up a perfect 10 against the Western Bulldogs, as did Keeley Skepper for her three-goal performance against West Coast, Aine Tighe against Hawthorn, and Abbey Dowrick for her 24-disposal, nine-clearance game against St Kilda.
Laura Gardiner picked up 41 touches against Brisbane on Sunday, and was rewarded with seven coaches votes, while Brittany Bonnici received the same in her 50th game.
Geelong v North Melbourne
10 Jasmine Garner (NMFC)
7 Georgie Prespakis (GEEL)
5 Jasmine Ferguson (NMFC)
4 Mia King (NMFC)
2 Nina Morrison (GEEL)
1 Emma King (NMFC)
1 Emma Kearney (NMFC)
Greater Western Sydney v Richmond
9 Alyce Parker (GWS)
9 Monique Conti (RICH)
5 Eilish Sheerin (RICH)
3 Katie Brennan (RICH)
2 Rebecca Miller (RICH)
1 Chloe Dalton (GWS)
1 Gabby Seymour (RICH)
Adelaide v Essendon
9 Danielle Ponter (ADEL)
9 Anne Hatchard (ADEL)
6 Ebony Marinoff (ADEL)
3 Chelsea Biddell (ADEL)
2 Madison Prespakis (ESS)
1 Teah Charlton (ADEL)
Melbourne v Western Bulldogs
10 Tyla Hanks (MELB)
8 Ellie Blackburn (WB)
6 Kate Hore (MELB)
2 Lauren Pearce (MELB)
2 Eliza McNamara (MELB)
1 Paxy Paxman (MELB)
1 Kirsty Lamb (WB)
Fremantle v Hawthorn
10 Aine Tighe (FRE)
8 Kiara Bowers (FRE)
3 Emily Bates (HAW)
3 Jasmine Fleming (HAW)
3 Hayley Miller (FRE)
2 Tilly Lucas-Rodd (HAW)
1 Kaitlyn Ashmore (HAW)
St Kilda v Port Adelaide
10 Abbey Dowrick (PORT)
7 Erin Phillips (PORT)
6 Jaimee Lambert (STK)
3 Indy Tahau (PORT)
2 Hannah Ewings (PORT)
1 Ashleigh Saint (PORT)
1 Tyanna Smith (STK)
West Coast v Carlton
10 Keeley Skepper (CARL)
8 Breann Moody (CARL)
5 Emma Swanson (WCE)
5 Mimi Hill (CARL)
1 Keeley Sherar (CARL)
1 Brooke Vickers (CARL)
Collingwood v Gold Coast
9 Claudia Whitfort (GCFC)
8 Lucy Single (GCFC)
7 Brittany Bonnici (COLL)
3 Sarah Rowe (COLL)
2 Jamie Stanton (GCFC)
1 Brianna Davey (COLL)
Brisbane v Sydney
8 Ally Anderson (BL)
7 Laura Gardiner (SYD)
5 Courtney Hodder (BL)
4 Isabel Dawes (BL)
2 Jade Ellenger (BL)
2 Sophie Conway (BL)
2 Ally Morphett (SYD)
LEADERBOARD
30 Jasmine Garner NMFC
25 Monique Conti RICH
23 Kate Hore MELB
21 Ebony Marinoff ADEL
20 Tyla Hanks MELB
19 Laura Gardiner SYD
19 Madison Prespakis ESS
19 Claudia Whitfort GCFC
18 Kiara Bowers FRE
17 Alyce Parker GWS
17 Georgie Prespakis GEEL
16 Ally Anderson BL
16 Ashleigh Riddell NMFC
15 Brianna Davey COLL
15 Dakota Davidson BL
15 Charlie Rowbottom GCFC
14 Emily Bates HAW
14 Anne Hatchard ADEL
13 Abbey Dowrick PORT
13 Jaimee Lambert STK
13 Aine Tighe FRE