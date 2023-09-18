Jasmine Garner in action during round three, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

THREE rounds, three perfect 10s for Jasmine Garner.

North Melbourne's midfield machine received the full coaches' votes for her 32-disposal game against Geelong during round three, the third week in a row she's received top votes. 

She's sitting pretty at the top of the AFLCA coaches' votes leaderboard, with Richmond's Monique Conti sitting in second after picking up nine votes of her own against Greater Western Sydney.

>> SCROLL DOWN FOR ALL THE VOTES AND THE FULL LEADERBOARD

Melbourne's Tyla Hanks picked up a perfect 10 against the Western Bulldogs, as did Keeley Skepper for her three-goal performance against West Coast, Aine Tighe against Hawthorn, and Abbey Dowrick for her 24-disposal, nine-clearance game against St Kilda.

Laura Gardiner picked up 41 touches against Brisbane on Sunday, and was rewarded with seven coaches votes, while Brittany Bonnici received the same in her 50th game.

Geelong v North Melbourne

10 Jasmine Garner (NMFC)
7 Georgie Prespakis (GEEL)
5 Jasmine Ferguson (NMFC)
4 Mia King (NMFC)
2 Nina Morrison (GEEL)
1 Emma King (NMFC)
1 Emma Kearney (NMFC)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

  • 01:00

    Bowen brings the heat on repeat and gets on scoresheet

    Geelong livewire Mikayla Bowen lays a pair of fierce tackles in quick succession and is rewarded with the opening two goals of the game

    AFLW
  • 00:37

    Prespakis powers past and shows usual craft

    Geelong gun Georgie Prespakis drills a cracking kick on the burst to continue her side's hot start

    AFLW
  • 00:42

    Randall rocked in crunching collision with Cats captain

    Tahlia Randall comes off worse for wear after this heavy marking contest with Geelong skipper Meg McDonald

    AFLW
  • 00:47

    King sore after Cat's fiery tackle deemed dangerous

    Mia King is left clutching her head after this strong tackle from Julia Crockett-Grills

    AFLW
  • 00:37

    Eddey steadies ship with sneaky goal

    Isabella Eddey conjures the much-needed major her team were crying out for with this clever finish

    AFLW
  • 05:34

    AFLW Highlights: Geelong v North Melbourne

    The Cats and Kangaroos clash in round three of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 05:35

    AFLW full post-match, R3: Kangaroos

    Watch Nth Melbourne's press conference after round three's match against Geelong

    AFLW
  • 04:05

    AFLW full post-match, R3: Cats

    Watch Geelong's press conference after round three's match against Nth Melbourne

    AFLW
  • 10:45

    AFLW Mini-Match: Geelong v North Melbourne

    Extended highlights of the Cats and Kangaroos clash in round three of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW

Greater Western Sydney v Richmond

9 Alyce Parker (GWS)
9 Monique Conti (RICH)
5 Eilish Sheerin (RICH)
3 Katie Brennan (RICH)
2 Rebecca Miller (RICH)
1 Chloe Dalton (GWS)
1 Gabby Seymour (RICH)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

  • 00:42

    Tigers blow as important mid injures ankle

    Richmond suffers an early injury concern with Jess Hosking forced off the ground after hurting her ankle in this tackle

    AFLW
  • 00:43

    Lister kicks breakthrough goal

    Annalyse Lister slots this set shot to put through the first major of the afternoon midway through the second term

    AFLW
  • 00:51

    Greiser all smiles after bomb gets Tigers ticking

    Caitlin Greiser nails this ripping long-range effort to kick her side's first major for the afternoon

    AFLW
  • 00:33

    Brennan shows her class in snap special

    Katie Brennan puts through this brilliant goal just before the half-time siren to extend her side's advantage

    AFLW
  • 00:56

    Hot GWS hat-trick blows Tigers away

    A trio of goals in quick succession sees the Giants take the lead midway through the third term

    AFLW
  • 05:21

    AFLW Highlights: GWS v Richmond

    The Giants and Tigers clash in round three of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 05:08

    AFLW full post-match, R3: Tigers

    Watch Richmond's press conference after round three's match against GWS

    AFLW
  • 05:25

    AFLW full post-match, R3: Giants

    Watch GWS's press conference after round three's match against Richmond

    AFLW
  • 10:50

    AFLW Mini-Match: GWS v Richmond

    Extended highlights of the Giants and Tigers clash in round three of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW

Adelaide v Essendon

9 Danielle Ponter (ADEL)
9 Anne Hatchard (ADEL)
6 Ebony Marinoff (ADEL)
3 Chelsea Biddell (ADEL)
2 Madison Prespakis (ESS)
1 Teah Charlton (ADEL)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

  • 00:29

    Pumped-up Prespakis pinches opener in style

    Maddy Prespakis celebrates a super first goal of the game as Essendon gets the early jump

    AFLW
  • 00:47

    Bannister's massive mow down ends with head injury

    Daria Bannister lays a ferocious tackle but comes off worse for wear after hitting her head on the ground

    AFLW
  • 00:39

    Waterhouse works crowd with speedy special

    Jess Waterhouse bursts away with pace and slots this superb major as the Crows start to take control

    AFLW
  • 00:56

    Ballard brings out her best kicking with pair of gems

    Abbie Ballard shows her prowess in front of the big sticks with a delightful double in the third term

    AFLW
  • 00:33

    Hatchard's buzzer beater worth the wait

    Anne Hatchard caps off a superb performance with a stunning goal on the final siren

    AFLW
  • 06:01

    AFLW Highlights: Adelaide v Essendon

    The Crows and Bombers clash in round three of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 04:28

    AFLW full post-match, R3: Bombers

    Watch Essendon's press conference after round three's match against Adelaide

    AFLW
  • 04:00

    AFLW full post-match, R3: Crows

    Watch Adelaide's press conference after round three's match against Essendon

    AFLW
  • 10:08

    AFLW Rd 3 | Mini-match

    Watch all the key moments from Essendon's match against the Crows in round three.

    AFLW
  • 10:08

    AFLW Mini-Match: Adelaide v Essendon

    Extended highlights of the Crows and Bombers clash in round three of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW

Melbourne v Western Bulldogs

10 Tyla Hanks (MELB)
8 Ellie Blackburn (WB)
6 Kate Hore (MELB)
2 Lauren Pearce (MELB)
2 Eliza McNamara (MELB)
1 Paxy Paxman (MELB)
1 Kirsty Lamb (WB)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

  • 00:46

    Big blow for Demons with Bannan helped off

    Melbourne is handed an early injury concern with livewire Alyssa Bannan hurt in this tackle

    AFLW
  • 00:47

    Sherriff takes command with flashy major

    Casey Sherriff produces this ripping goal to kick her side further in front during the second quarter

    AFLW
  • 00:39

    Dogs delight after Lamb lands snap

    Kirsty Lamb nails this brilliant goal to keep her side within touching distance

    AFLW
  • 00:24

    Courageous Wilcox continues Dogs' charge

    Rylie Wilcox delivers this sensational mark and goal combo to continue her side's momentum swing late in the second term

    AFLW
  • 00:38

    Ripping Lamb snap gives Dogs fast start

    Kirsty Lamb puts through her second major of the match with this superb effort to start the third quarter

    AFLW
  • 05:45

    AFLW Highlights: Melbourne v Western Bulldogs

    The Demons and Bulldogs clash in round three of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 05:18

    AFLW full post-match, R3: Demons

    Watch Melbourne's press conference after round three's match against Western Bulldogs

    AFLW
  • 07:12

    AFLW full post-match, R3: Bulldogs

    Watch Western Bulldogs' press conference after round three's match against Melbourne

    AFLW
  • 10:46

    AFLW Mini-Match: Melbourne v Western Bulldogs

    Extended highlights of the Demons and Bulldogs clash in round three of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW

Fremantle v Hawthorn

10 Aine Tighe (FRE)
8 Kiara Bowers (FRE)
3 Emily Bates (HAW)
3 Jasmine Fleming (HAW)
3 Hayley Miller (FRE)
2 Tilly Lucas-Rodd (HAW)
1 Kaitlyn Ashmore (HAW)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

  • 00:38

    Tighe catches the eye with absolute stunner

    Aine Tighe shows her usual brilliance in front of goal with this magnificent finish

    AFLW
  • 00:34

    Lally adds early one to tally after perfect feed

    Orlagh Lally links up with Aine Tighe to land this superb major for the Dockers

    AFLW
  • 00:30

    Gilroy generates spark for Hawks with sizzling snap

    Aileen Gilroy earns her side's first goal of the game with this wonderful finish

    AFLW
  • 00:43

    McDonagh turns on the wheels and drives one through

    Hawthorn's Aine McDonagh bursts forward and nails an important goal for her side

    AFLW
  • 00:39

    Antonio amazes with typically stunning shot

    Ebony Antonio lands this ridiculous finish to inch the Dockers closer to a hard-fought win

    AFLW
  • 04:41

    AFLW Highlights: Fremantle v Hawthorn

    The Dockers and Hawks clash in round three of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 02:40

    Tighe clunks everything in marking masterclass

    Aine Tighe impresses time and time again with a stunning haul of 12 marks to go alongside three goals

    AFLW
  • 03:10

    AFLW full post-match, R3: Hawks

    Watch Hawthorn's press conference after round three's match against Fremantle

    AFLW
  • 01:54

    AFLW full post-match, R3: Dockers

    Watch Fremantle's press conference after round three's match against Hawthorn

    AFLW
  • 10:14

    AFLW Mini-Match: Fremantle v Hawthorn

    Extended highlights of the Dockers and Hawks clash in round three of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW

St Kilda v Port Adelaide

10 Abbey Dowrick (PORT)
7 Erin Phillips (PORT)
6 Jaimee Lambert (STK)
3 Indy Tahau (PORT)
2 Hannah Ewings (PORT)
1 Ashleigh Saint (PORT)
1 Tyanna Smith (STK)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

  • 00:38

    Ash causing trouble with cracking early double

    Ash Saint nails the opener before converting a terrific contested grab

    AFLW
  • 00:56

    Guttridge fires Saints back after controversial line-ball call

    Darcy Guttridge nails a brilliant bending snap before appearing to step over the goal-line with her second major

    AFLW
  • 00:38

    Boag nails special moment after great grunt work

    Ella Boag executes a superb tackle and drills her first career major

    AFLW
  • 00:38

    Wardlaw breaks through for first in new colours

    Jesse Wardlaw sticks a strong grab and drills her maiden major for St Kilda

    AFLW
  • 00:36

    Ewings goes again and drills a downtown ripper

    Hannah Ewings gets the footy back after kicking it inside 50 and nails a super goal from long range

    AFLW
  • 00:52

    Insane goal-line bounce defies physics in huge Power major

    Indy Tahau's kick towards goal bounces backwards on the behind line and somehow travels through the big sticks

    AFLW
  • 00:36

    Electric Ewings catches fire with incredible GOTY contender

    Hannah Ewings curls through an outstanding major from tight on the boundary

    AFLW
  • 00:37

    Phillips' long-awaited first goal for Port means the world

    Erin Phillips stays down off the pack and slots her much-anticipated first major for the Power to ice the match

    AFLW
  • 04:50

    AFLW full post-match, R3: Power

    Watch Port Adelaide's press conference after round three's match against St Kilda

    AFLW
  • 06:00

    AFLW Highlights: St Kilda v Port Adelaide

    The Saints and Power clash in round three of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 05:54

    AFLW full post-match, R3: Saints

    Watch St Kilda's press conference after round three's match against Port Adelaide

    AFLW
  • 11:39

    AFLW Mini-Match: St Kilda v Port Adelaide

    Extended highlights of the Saints and Power clash in round 3 of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW

West Coast v Carlton

10 Keeley Skepper (CARL)
8 Breann Moody (CARL)
5  Emma Swanson (WCE)
5 Mimi Hill (CARL)
1 Keeley Sherar (CARL)
1 Brooke Vickers (CARL)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

  • 00:36

    Skepper only needs a second with slick finish

    Keely Skepper bounces through the opening major whilst under heavy pressure

    AFLW
  • 00:32

    Austin clunks a cracker and goes bang as Blues run hot

    Mia Austin plucks a fantastic contested grab and she converts superbly

    AFLW
  • 00:34

    Blues charge away with brilliant bouncing pair

    Darcy Vescio curls through a classy bender before Lily Goss finds the big sticks with a superb snap in traffic

    AFLW
  • 00:38

    Rowley's desperate act hands Eagles timely major

    Courtney Rowley is rewarded for a terrific run-down tackle as she nails West Coast's second major

    AFLW
  • 05:56

    AFLW Highlights: West Coast v Carlton

    The Eagles and Blues clash in round three of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 05:26

    AFLW full post-match, R3: Blues

    Watch Carlton's press conference after round three's match against West Coast

    AFLW
  • 03:03

    AFLW full post-match, R3: Eagles

    Watch West Coast's press conference after round three's match against Carlton

    AFLW
  • 10:42

    AFLW Mini-Match: West Coast v Carlton

    Extended highlights of the Eagles and Blues clash in round 3 of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW

Collingwood v Gold Coast

9 Claudia Whitfort (GCFC)
8 Lucy Single (GCFC)
7 Brittany Bonnici (COLL)
3 Sarah Rowe (COLL)
2 Jamie Stanton (GCFC)
1 Brianna Davey (COLL)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

  • 00:27

    Stanton provides Suns super start to second term

    Jamie Stanton finishes truly from a set shot after a brilliant centre clearance from Gold Coast

    AFLW
  • 00:27

    Suns extend lead as Membrey makes her moment count

    Jordan Membrey reads the play perfectly before kicking a goal against her former team

    AFLW
  • 00:38

    Brazill brilliance brings Collingwood right back

    Ashleigh Brazill sums it up perfectly on the run to kick a crucial goal for the Magpies

    AFLW
  • 00:41

    Stanton snags her second as Gold Coast responds

    Jamie Stanton makes no mistake from the set shot as Gold Coast reclaims the lead

    AFLW
  • 00:38

    Suns seal win with superb goal-line finish from Stanton again

    Jamie Stanton kicks her third goal of the match with a clever soccer finish to extend the lead for Gold Coast

    AFLW
  • 03:55

    AFLW full post-match, R3: Suns

    Watch Gold Coast's press conference after round three's match against Collingwood

    AFLW
  • 04:36

    AFLW Highlights: Collingwood v Gold Coast

    The Magpies and Suns clash in round three of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 04:30

    AFLW full post-match, R3: Magpies

    Watch Collingwood's press conference after round three's match against Gold Coast

    AFLW
  • 10:10

    AFLW Mini-Match: Collingwood v Gold Coast

    Extended highlights of the Magpies and Suns clash in round three of the 2023 NAB AFL Women's Competition

    AFLW

Brisbane v Sydney

8 Ally Anderson (BL)
7 Laura Gardiner (SYD)
5 Courtney Hodder (BL)
4 Isabel Dawes (BL)
2 Jade Ellenger (BL)
2 Sophie Conway (BL)
2 Ally Morphett (SYD)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

  • 00:37

    Swift Lions play brings mighty Mullins major

    Charlotte Mullins receives a slick handball from Cathy Svarc and she finishes with class

    AFLW
  • 00:32

    Pouncing Hodder spells danger with typical magic

    Courtney Hodder crumbs cleanly and threads a marvellous snap from a tight angle

    AFLW
  • 00:41

    Swans all class with measured Ham finish

    Montana Ham drills her first goal of the season after Sydney run and chip their way through traffic with terrific composure

    AFLW
  • 00:42

    Hodder blitzes and thrills with special double

    Courtney Hodder threads an outstanding bender in traffic before leaving her opponent for dust to nail her third

    AFLW
  • 00:43

    Morphett stuns and streams away in magnificent play

    Ally Morphett takes the ball from the ruck and breaks away to kick an electrifying major

    AFLW
  • 00:48

    Conway scintillates on the rebound and repeats dose

    Sophie Conway keeps running to drill a ripper on the burst before setting up Dakota Davidson's second

    AFLW
  • 06:52

    AFLW full post-match, R3: Lions

    Watch Brisbane's press conference after round three's match against Sydney

    AFLW
  • 05:53

    AFLW Highlights: Brisbane v Sydney

    The Lions and Swans clash in round three of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 04:54

    AFLW full post-match, R3: Swans

    Watch Sydney's press conference after round three's match against Brisbane

    AFLW
  • 11:38

    AFLW Mini-Match: Brisbane v Sydney

    Extended highlights of the Lions and Swans clash in round 3 of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW

LEADERBOARD

30    Jasmine Garner    NMFC
25    Monique Conti    RICH
23    Kate Hore    MELB
21    Ebony Marinoff    ADEL
20    Tyla Hanks    MELB
19    Laura Gardiner    SYD
19    Madison Prespakis    ESS
19    Claudia Whitfort    GCFC
18    Kiara Bowers    FRE
17    Alyce Parker    GWS
17    Georgie Prespakis    GEEL
16    Ally Anderson    BL
16    Ashleigh Riddell    NMFC
15    Brianna Davey    COLL
15    Dakota Davidson    BL
15    Charlie Rowbottom    GCFC
14    Emily Bates    HAW
14    Anne Hatchard    ADEL
13    Abbey Dowrick    PORT
13    Jaimee Lambert    STK
13    Aine Tighe    FRE