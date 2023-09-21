The teams are in for round four's Friday and Saturday matches, plus squads for Sunday

MELBOURNE has named Irishwoman Aimee Mackin to debut on Friday night, while both Carlton and Geelong will regain star players for their respective round four matchups.

Mackin, who replaces the managed Madison Gay, will wear the red and blue alongside sister Blaithin for the first time in the side's game against Hawthorn on Friday evening.

Carlton captain Kerryn Peterson will play her first game of the 2023 season, after missing the opening three weeks with a knee injury that required surgery on the eve of round one.

Meanwhile Geelong's Becky Webster will also run out for her first game of the year, overcoming a hamstring injury. Brooke Plummer has also been selected for the first time this season, with the pair replacing Julia Crockett-Grills (suspension) and Liv Fuller (omitted).

This will be the first time Geelong will be without Crockett-Grills, who has played every game since the Cats joined the competition in 2019.

Maddy Keryk has been selected to play her first game in the teal, just in time for Port Adelaide's inaugural match against Keryk's old side, Geelong.

The Tigers will be without injured pair Jess Hosking and Sarah D'Arcy, bringing in forward Stella Reid and ruck Poppy Kelly as coverage for their match-up with the Blues.

Montana McKinnon has been recalled by Adelaide for her first game since round one, while the Hawks have opted to rest Akec Makur Chuot after a trip to Perth last week, and the Giants have brought Caitlin Miller in to replace suspended captain Alicia Eva.

In positive news for both Brisbane and North Melbourne, Taylor Smith, Jenna Bruton and Kate Shierlaw have all been named in their respective extended squads, overcoming soft tissue injuries.

The news on the injury front is less positive for Collingwood, however, naming train-on player Jess Bates in its extended squad for Sunday's match against St Kilda.

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 22

Hawthorn v Melbourne at Kinetic Stadium, 5.05pm AEST

HAWTHORN

In: T.Fellows, B.Deed

Out: L.Stephenson (concussion), A.Makur Chuot (managed)

MELBOURNE

In: A.Mackin

Out: M.Gay (managed)

Debuts: Aimee Mackin

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 23

Greater Western Sydney v Adelaide at Manuka Oval, 11.05am AEST

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY

In: C.Miller

Out: A.Eva (suspension)

ADELAIDE

In: M.McKinnon, D.Varnhagen

Out: S.Thompson (back), L.Whiteley (omitted)

Carlton v Richmond at Ikon Park, 1.05pm AEST

CARLTON

In: K.Peterson

Out: G.Lawson (suspension)

RICHMOND

In: S.Reid, P.Kelly

Out: J.Hosking (ankle), S.D'Arcy (Injured)

Port Adelaide v Geelong at Alberton Oval, 12.35pm ACST

PORT ADELAIDE

In: M.Keryk

Out: M.MacLachlan (omitted)

GEELONG

In: R.Webster, B.Plummer

Out: J.Crockett-Grills (suspension), O.Fuller (omitted)

Milestones: Meghan McDonald - 50 games

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 24

Sydney v West Coast at Henson Park, 1.05pm AEST

SYDNEY

In: L.Szigeti, P.Sheppard, J.Anthony, A.Woodward, E.Vale

Out: M.Beruldsen (omitted), M.Ham (foot)

WEST COAST

In: S.Davison, A.Bushby, S.Lakay, M.Webb

Out: E.Elkington (concussion)

North Melbourne v Brisbane at UTAS Stadium, 1.05pm AEST

NORTH MELBOURNE

In: J.Bruton, K.Shierlaw, L.Burke, L.McGrath

Out: A.Considine (omitted)

Milestones: Kim Rennie - 50 games

BRISBANE

In: C.Wendland, E.Smith, K.Hillier, T.Smith

Out: D.Davidson (suspension)

Essendon v Fremantle at Windy Hill, 3.05pm AEST

ESSENDON

In: J.Doonan, A.Morcom, M.Dyke, D.Marshall, A.Barba

Out: D.Bannister (concussion), L.Cutting (omitted)

FREMANTLE

In: P.Seth, N.Nield, M.Tuhakaraina

Out: Nil

St Kilda v Collingwood at RSEA Park, 3.05pm AEST

ST KILDA

In: E.Friend, C.Matthews, A.Burke, E.McKinnon, R.Dillon

Out: R.Saulitis (omitted), J.Anderson (concussion)

COLLINGWOOD

In: C.Blair, J.Bates, J.Lin

Out: Nil

Gold Coast v Western Bulldogs at Heritage Bank Stadium, 3.05pm AEST

GOLD COAST

In: E.Maurer, G.Davies, V.Saad

Out: Nil

WESTERN BULLDOGS

In: D.Bateman, M.Brown, B.Hunt

Out: Nil