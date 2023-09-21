MELBOURNE has named Irishwoman Aimee Mackin to debut on Friday night, while both Carlton and Geelong will regain star players for their respective round four matchups.
Mackin, who replaces the managed Madison Gay, will wear the red and blue alongside sister Blaithin for the first time in the side's game against Hawthorn on Friday evening.
Carlton captain Kerryn Peterson will play her first game of the 2023 season, after missing the opening three weeks with a knee injury that required surgery on the eve of round one.
Meanwhile Geelong's Becky Webster will also run out for her first game of the year, overcoming a hamstring injury. Brooke Plummer has also been selected for the first time this season, with the pair replacing Julia Crockett-Grills (suspension) and Liv Fuller (omitted).
This will be the first time Geelong will be without Crockett-Grills, who has played every game since the Cats joined the competition in 2019.
Maddy Keryk has been selected to play her first game in the teal, just in time for Port Adelaide's inaugural match against Keryk's old side, Geelong.
The Tigers will be without injured pair Jess Hosking and Sarah D'Arcy, bringing in forward Stella Reid and ruck Poppy Kelly as coverage for their match-up with the Blues.
Montana McKinnon has been recalled by Adelaide for her first game since round one, while the Hawks have opted to rest Akec Makur Chuot after a trip to Perth last week, and the Giants have brought Caitlin Miller in to replace suspended captain Alicia Eva.
In positive news for both Brisbane and North Melbourne, Taylor Smith, Jenna Bruton and Kate Shierlaw have all been named in their respective extended squads, overcoming soft tissue injuries.
The news on the injury front is less positive for Collingwood, however, naming train-on player Jess Bates in its extended squad for Sunday's match against St Kilda.
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 22
Hawthorn v Melbourne at Kinetic Stadium, 5.05pm AEST
HAWTHORN
In: T.Fellows, B.Deed
Out: L.Stephenson (concussion), A.Makur Chuot (managed)
MELBOURNE
In: A.Mackin
Out: M.Gay (managed)
Debuts: Aimee Mackin
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 23
Greater Western Sydney v Adelaide at Manuka Oval, 11.05am AEST
GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY
In: C.Miller
Out: A.Eva (suspension)
ADELAIDE
In: M.McKinnon, D.Varnhagen
Out: S.Thompson (back), L.Whiteley (omitted)
Carlton v Richmond at Ikon Park, 1.05pm AEST
CARLTON
In: K.Peterson
Out: G.Lawson (suspension)
RICHMOND
In: S.Reid, P.Kelly
Out: J.Hosking (ankle), S.D'Arcy (Injured)
Port Adelaide v Geelong at Alberton Oval, 12.35pm ACST
PORT ADELAIDE
In: M.Keryk
Out: M.MacLachlan (omitted)
GEELONG
In: R.Webster, B.Plummer
Out: J.Crockett-Grills (suspension), O.Fuller (omitted)
Milestones: Meghan McDonald - 50 games
SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 24
Sydney v West Coast at Henson Park, 1.05pm AEST
SYDNEY
In: L.Szigeti, P.Sheppard, J.Anthony, A.Woodward, E.Vale
Out: M.Beruldsen (omitted), M.Ham (foot)
WEST COAST
In: S.Davison, A.Bushby, S.Lakay, M.Webb
Out: E.Elkington (concussion)
North Melbourne v Brisbane at UTAS Stadium, 1.05pm AEST
NORTH MELBOURNE
In: J.Bruton, K.Shierlaw, L.Burke, L.McGrath
Out: A.Considine (omitted)
Milestones: Kim Rennie - 50 games
BRISBANE
In: C.Wendland, E.Smith, K.Hillier, T.Smith
Out: D.Davidson (suspension)
Essendon v Fremantle at Windy Hill, 3.05pm AEST
ESSENDON
In: J.Doonan, A.Morcom, M.Dyke, D.Marshall, A.Barba
Out: D.Bannister (concussion), L.Cutting (omitted)
FREMANTLE
In: P.Seth, N.Nield, M.Tuhakaraina
Out: Nil
St Kilda v Collingwood at RSEA Park, 3.05pm AEST
ST KILDA
In: E.Friend, C.Matthews, A.Burke, E.McKinnon, R.Dillon
Out: R.Saulitis (omitted), J.Anderson (concussion)
COLLINGWOOD
In: C.Blair, J.Bates, J.Lin
Out: Nil
Gold Coast v Western Bulldogs at Heritage Bank Stadium, 3.05pm AEST
GOLD COAST
In: E.Maurer, G.Davies, V.Saad
Out: Nil
WESTERN BULLDOGS
In: D.Bateman, M.Brown, B.Hunt
Out: Nil