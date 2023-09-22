There's plenty of action at the AFLW this weekend, check out this one-stop guide to all the fun and games

General scenes during the match between St Kilda and Port Adelaide during round three, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

RIGHT across the country, it’s an action-packed round of the NAB AFLW Competition.

Friday night, Hawthorn takes on Melbourne at Kinetic Stadium in Frankston. The ground opens at 4pm and there is plenty of activity before the first bounce. Get your face painted, hair braided, score a giveaway, enjoy the live music and grab a bite to eat at one of the food trucks. There's pre-game entertainment galore with inflatables, a photobooth and music and dancers.

Friday, September 22 from 5pm at Kinetic Park, Frankston

GWS Giants play the Adelaide Crows at Manuka in Canberra on Saturday afternoon. There’s so much fun to be had in the GIANTS Fan Zone as they celebrate live and local round. There will be performances from Capital Dance Studios, Canberra icon DJ Sue will provide tunes, there’ll be local food trucks, face painting, and loads of GIANTS giveaways. Travel on all Transport Canberra services is free on game day for ticketholders.

Saturday, September 23 from 1pm at Manuka Oval, Canberra

Anne Hatchard takes a photo with fans. Picture: AFL Photos

Carlton takes on Richmond in a local derby at Ikon Park. At Gate 6, enjoy the Activation Park from 11am, with live entertainment, a coffee cart, free fairy floss, a petting zoo, inflatable games, face painting, giveaways and some terrific photo opportunities. Inside the ground, there is some lounge seating in the fan zone, a resident DJ and even more giveaways.

Saturday, September 23 from 11am at Ikon Park, Carlton

Alberton Oval in Adelaide plays host to the Port Adelaide v Geelong game on Saturday afternoon. Food and beverages will be available in various locations around the oval. The Precinct Village is located at the front of The Precinct and there is a Pirate Life Bar near the Fos Williams Family stand. The Precinct Village at the front and has a family friendly area packed with kid’s activities for before the game and during the breaks.

Saturday, September 23, from 1pm at Alberton Oval, Adelaide

The Sydney Swans battle West Coast Eagles at Henson Park in Marrickville on Sunday afternoon. The match is a celebration of the Irish community in Sydney, honouring the contribution of the Irish AFLW players. There will be a Fan Zone with face painting and Kick2Kick post-game. Grab a bite to eat at one of the food trucks which include pizza, Greek, German pork, gozleme and ice cream. Coffee is on offer from Indigenous owned and operated Lone Crow Coffee or you can indulge in spring drinks at one of the many local distillers and brewers.

Sunday, September 24, from 1pm at Henson Park, Marrickville

Ladder leaders North Melbourne are hoping to make it four from four when they take on the Brisbane Lions in Launceston on Sunday. Gates open at 11.40am, and there's plenty to do at UTAS Stadium ahead of the 1.05pm bounce. The first 100 people sitting in the Eastern Terrace will receive a Mazda beanie, while there are food trucks if you're feeling peckish. There'll be a DJ and the Roo Squad on the Hill, with lawn games, colouring and giveaways too. A goalkicking competition at half-time will give one dead-eye fan the chance to win a $1000 Spirit of Tasmania voucher, and there will be a Maccas Kick-to-Kick after the game, so be sure to stick around after the final siren.

Sunday, September 24, from 1pm at UTAS Stadium, Launceston

Kim Rennie signs an autograph for a fan during round three, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

St Kilda is back at RSEA Park in Moorabbin Sunday afternoon and in celebration of their 150th year, the Saints are hosting Collingwood in a special anniversary game, taking a step back in time to honour the rich history of their iconic home in Moorabbin. For the younger Sainters, they are offering the ultimate game-day experience for the whole family with the best of Saints footy and plenty of action around the grounds, including food trucks, a Ferris wheel, live music and entertainment, activities for the kids and plenty more on offer for the young at heart as well.

Sunday, September 24, from 3pm at RSEA Park, Moorabbin

Essendon is at home in Windy Hill against the Fremantle Dockers on Sunday afternoon. Gates open at 1.30pm so get to WIindy Hill early to soak up the electric atmosphere both on and off the field and get involved in a heap of family-friendly activities for fans of all ages to enjoy, including a beer garden and food truck park, face painting, giveaways and player signings and interviews. The Kids Fun Zone has plenty of fun for young fans, including bikes you can pedal to blend a smoothie and an obstacle course. Maccas Kick-to-Kick will be held after the game, and the Windy Hill Bistro will be serving meals from 12-8.30pm.

Sunday, September 24 from 3pm at Windy Hill, Essendon

Steph Cain high fives fans after a win during round two, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

The last game of the round is at Heritage Bank Stadium on the Gold Coast where the Suns are up against the Western Bulldogs. Gates open at 4.15pm and the on-field action kicks off at 5.05pm, so be sure to arrive early with your family and friends to make the most of all the offerings. There’s also face painting, a 360 degree photo booth, Bungy Trampolines, giveaways and kids playground.

Sunday, September 24 from 5pm at Heritage Bank Stadium, Gold Coast