THE COATES Talent League Girls Grand Final between the Eastern Ranges and Oakleigh Chargers will kick off at 9.45am AEST on Saturday at IKON Park.
The Eastern Ranges finished the home-and-away season in first place on the Coates Talent League Girls ladder before progressing to the premiership decider with finals wins over the Northern Knights and Geelong Falcons.
The Oakleigh Chargers finished in second spot and advanced to Saturday’s Grand Final with finals victories over the Calder Cannons and Dandenong Stingrays.
The Ranges will be chasing their first Coates Talent League Girls premiership, while the Chargers are looking to add to their 2021 success.
Catch all the action in the live player below.
EASTERN RANGES
|#
|NAME
|SURNAME
|BIRTH YEAR
|HT
|COMMUNITY CLUB
|2
|Isla
|Baldwin
|2005
|162
|Doncaster
|6
|Hayley
|McLaughlin
|2005
|164
|Blackburn
|7
|Stasia
|Stevenson
|2006
|163
|Waverley Park
|9
|Emma
|Stilve
|2006
|164
|Whitehorse Colts
|10
|Laura
|Stone
|2005
|170
|SBL Wolves
|11
|Jess
|Vukic
|2005
|179
|Vermont
|12
|Georgia
|Knight
|2006
|164
|Monbulk
|13
|Georgie
|Brisbane
|2006
|175
|Blackburn
|14
|Alyssia
|Pisano
|2005
|160
|Rowville Knights
|16
|Olivia
|Sithibourn
|2006
|167
|SBL Wolves
|17
|Grace
|Baba
|2006
|176
|Mooroolbark
|19
|Ava
|Campbell
|2005
|174
|Mooroolbark
|22
|Grace
|Belloni
|2006
|175
|Olinda-Ferny Creek
|28
|Delany
|Madigan
|2004
|174
|Montrose
|30
|Georgie
|Pruden
|2004
|171
|Knox
|31
|Jordyn
|Allen
|2007
|169
|Heathmont
|32
|Indiana
|Markby
|2006
|172
|SBL Wolves
|33
|Indigo
|Linde
|2005
|170
|Monbulk
|34
|Amelie
|Moore
|2005
|178
|Mt Evelyn
|35
|Molly
|Paterson
|2006
|170
|Vermont
|37
|Evie
|Parker
|2006
|178
|Vermont
|38
|Georgia
|Stubs
|2005
|167
|Montrose
|39
|Mackenzie
|Bourne
|2006
|182
|Emerald
|42
|Paula
|Pavic
|2004
|165
|Healesville
|54
|Tayla
|McMillan
|2007
|161
|Wantirna South
OAKLEIGH CHARGERS
|#
|NAME
|SURNAME
|BIRTH YEAR
|HT
|COMMUNITY CLUB
|1
|Jacinta
|Baxter
|2006
|162
|Vermont
|2
|Sarah
|Poustie
|2006
|170
|Hawthorn Citizens
|3
|Sienna
|Tallariti
|2006
|175
|Whitehorse Colts
|5
|Abbey
|Vicino
|2006
|158
|Ashburton Redbacks
|6
|Maggie
|Mahony
|2006
|165
|Glen Iris
|7
|Emma
|Robins
|2004
|170
|Ashburton Redbacks
|8
|Lara
|Hausegger
|2005
|172
|Old Yarra Cobras
|10
|Amy
|Cariss-Brett
|2005
|167
|Kew Rovers
|12
|Lucinda
|Smith
|2006
|169
|Vermont
|14
|Jorja
|Jackson
|2004
|165
|Camberwell Sharks
|17
|Lucy
|Cronin
|2005
|178
|Kew Comets
|19
|Charlotte
|Brewer
|2006
|164
|Vermont
|20
|Lily
|Hart
|2004
|161
|Blackburn
|21
|Amelie
|Gladman
|2006
|165
|Surrey Park
|23
|Maiya
|Stobie
|2005
|159
|Kew Rovers
|24
|Jemma
|Rigoni
|2004
|173
|Old Xaverians
|25
|Emma
|McDonald
|2006
|180
|Canterbury
|26
|Maya
|Ellin
|2005
|169
|Kew Comets
|28
|Alessia
|Dunn
|2005
|168
|Blackburn
|29
|Kristen
|Smith
|2004
|165
|Kew Rovers
|31
|Mikayla
|Lee
|2005
|167
|Vermont
|32
|Emily
|Tassiopoulos
|2004
|172
|Old Scotch
|36
|Marlo
|Cockerill
|2006
|173
|Blackburn
|49
|Chloe
|Thorn
|2007
|168
|Blackburn
|50
|Zara
|Neuwirth
|2007
|183
|Kew Rovers