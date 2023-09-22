Laura Hausegger (left) and Ava Campbell pose for a photo during a 2023 Coates League Grand Final media opportunity at Ikon Park on September 18, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

THE COATES Talent League Girls Grand Final between the Eastern Ranges and Oakleigh Chargers will kick off at 9.45am AEST on Saturday at IKON Park.

The Eastern Ranges finished the home-and-away season in first place on the Coates Talent League Girls ladder before progressing to the premiership decider with finals wins over the Northern Knights and Geelong Falcons.

The Oakleigh Chargers finished in second spot and advanced to Saturday’s Grand Final with finals victories over the Calder Cannons and Dandenong Stingrays.

The Ranges will be chasing their first Coates Talent League Girls premiership, while the Chargers are looking to add to their 2021 success.

EASTERN RANGES

# NAME SURNAME BIRTH YEAR HT COMMUNITY CLUB 
2 Isla Baldwin 2005 162 Doncaster
6 Hayley McLaughlin 2005 164 Blackburn
7 Stasia Stevenson 2006 163 Waverley Park
9 Emma Stilve 2006 164 Whitehorse Colts
10 Laura Stone 2005 170 SBL Wolves
11 Jess Vukic 2005 179 Vermont
12 Georgia Knight 2006 164 Monbulk
13 Georgie Brisbane 2006 175 Blackburn
14 Alyssia Pisano 2005 160 Rowville Knights
16 Olivia Sithibourn 2006 167 SBL Wolves
17 Grace Baba 2006 176 Mooroolbark
19 Ava Campbell 2005 174 Mooroolbark
22 Grace Belloni 2006 175 Olinda-Ferny Creek
28 Delany Madigan 2004 174 Montrose
30 Georgie Pruden 2004 171 Knox
31 Jordyn Allen 2007 169 Heathmont
32 Indiana Markby 2006 172 SBL Wolves
33 Indigo Linde 2005 170 Monbulk
34 Amelie Moore 2005 178 Mt Evelyn
35 Molly Paterson 2006 170 Vermont
37 Evie Parker 2006 178 Vermont
38 Georgia Stubs 2005 167 Montrose
39 Mackenzie Bourne 2006 182 Emerald
42 Paula Pavic 2004 165 Healesville
54 Tayla McMillan 2007 161 Wantirna South

OAKLEIGH CHARGERS

# NAME SURNAME BIRTH YEAR HT COMMUNITY CLUB 
1 Jacinta  Baxter 2006 162 Vermont  
2 Sarah Poustie 2006 170 Hawthorn Citizens
3 Sienna Tallariti 2006 175 Whitehorse Colts 
5 Abbey Vicino 2006 158 Ashburton Redbacks
6 Maggie  Mahony 2006 165 Glen Iris
7 Emma Robins 2004 170 Ashburton Redbacks
8 Lara Hausegger 2005 172 Old Yarra Cobras
10 Amy Cariss-Brett 2005 167 Kew Rovers
12 Lucinda Smith 2006 169 Vermont
14 Jorja Jackson 2004 165 Camberwell Sharks
17 Lucy Cronin 2005 178 Kew Comets
19 Charlotte  Brewer 2006 164 Vermont
20 Lily Hart 2004 161 Blackburn
21 Amelie Gladman 2006 165 Surrey Park
23 Maiya Stobie 2005 159 Kew Rovers
24 Jemma Rigoni 2004 173 Old Xaverians
25 Emma McDonald 2006 180 Canterbury
26 Maya Ellin 2005 169 Kew Comets
28 Alessia Dunn 2005 168 Blackburn
29 Kristen Smith 2004 165 Kew Rovers
31 Mikayla Lee 2005 167 Vermont
32 Emily Tassiopoulos 2004 172 Old Scotch
36 Marlo Cockerill 2006 173 Blackburn
49 Chloe Thorn 2007 168 Blackburn
50 Zara Neuwirth 2007 183 Kew Rovers