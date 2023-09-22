Watch the livestream of the Coates Talent League Girls Grand Final between the Eastern Ranges and Oakleigh Chargers

Laura Hausegger (left) and Ava Campbell pose for a photo during a 2023 Coates League Grand Final media opportunity at Ikon Park on September 18, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

THE COATES Talent League Girls Grand Final between the Eastern Ranges and Oakleigh Chargers will kick off at 9.45am AEST on Saturday at IKON Park.

The Eastern Ranges finished the home-and-away season in first place on the Coates Talent League Girls ladder before progressing to the premiership decider with finals wins over the Northern Knights and Geelong Falcons.

The Oakleigh Chargers finished in second spot and advanced to Saturday’s Grand Final with finals victories over the Calder Cannons and Dandenong Stingrays.

The Ranges will be chasing their first Coates Talent League Girls premiership, while the Chargers are looking to add to their 2021 success.

Catch all the action in the live player below.

Learn More Coates Talent League Girls Grand Final from 9.45am AEST

EASTERN RANGES

# NAME SURNAME BIRTH YEAR HT COMMUNITY CLUB 2 Isla Baldwin 2005 162 Doncaster 6 Hayley McLaughlin 2005 164 Blackburn 7 Stasia Stevenson 2006 163 Waverley Park 9 Emma Stilve 2006 164 Whitehorse Colts 10 Laura Stone 2005 170 SBL Wolves 11 Jess Vukic 2005 179 Vermont 12 Georgia Knight 2006 164 Monbulk 13 Georgie Brisbane 2006 175 Blackburn 14 Alyssia Pisano 2005 160 Rowville Knights 16 Olivia Sithibourn 2006 167 SBL Wolves 17 Grace Baba 2006 176 Mooroolbark 19 Ava Campbell 2005 174 Mooroolbark 22 Grace Belloni 2006 175 Olinda-Ferny Creek 28 Delany Madigan 2004 174 Montrose 30 Georgie Pruden 2004 171 Knox 31 Jordyn Allen 2007 169 Heathmont 32 Indiana Markby 2006 172 SBL Wolves 33 Indigo Linde 2005 170 Monbulk 34 Amelie Moore 2005 178 Mt Evelyn 35 Molly Paterson 2006 170 Vermont 37 Evie Parker 2006 178 Vermont 38 Georgia Stubs 2005 167 Montrose 39 Mackenzie Bourne 2006 182 Emerald 42 Paula Pavic 2004 165 Healesville 54 Tayla McMillan 2007 161 Wantirna South

OAKLEIGH CHARGERS