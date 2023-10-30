Clubs will be donning their specially designed Pride Round guernseys during round 10. Check out your club's guernsey now

Ange Stannett wears Fremantle's Pride Round guernsey for 2023. Picture: Fremantle FC

THE 2023 NAB AFLW season closes out this weekend with Pride Round, a celebration of the LGBTQIA+ community and its contribution to women's football.

Each team will wear specially designed Pride Round guernseys that tell a story and commemorate each club's unique relationship with the queer community.

While round 10 is the official Pride Round, some clubs wore their Pride Round guernsey in round nine as they don't have a home game in round 10 and therefore may not have the opportunity to wear their guernsey in round 10 due to jumper clashes.

Check out each club's Pride Round guernsey design and story below.

This article will be updated as each team releases its Pride Round guernsey.

Pride round fixture: West Coast @ Mineral Resources Park, Saturday, November 4 at 2.05pm AWST

Jumper design TBC

Pride round fixture: Melbourne @ Brighton Homes Arena, Saturday, November 4 at 6.05pm AEST

Brisbane's Pride Round guernsey has been designed in collaboration with Lions AFLW player Phoebe Monahan.

The design features the Pride Rainbow, featured in a paint splatter style across the torso and back, behind the traditional Fitzroy Lion.

For Monahan, the guernsey and Pride Round provides an opportunity to celebrate the diversity of individuals that make up the AFLW community.

"I sat down and wasn't sure what my design would be but decided that there is no wrong or right way to go about it which is part of what Pride Round is about," she said.

"Personally, it has big meaning to me and some of the issues of had to deal with around my sexuality recently but I'm proud to stand up for who I am and I’m proud that I can show that through this guernsey."

Read the full story behind Brisbane's design here.

Pride round fixture: St Kilda @ IKON Park, Sunday, November 5 at 1.05pm AEDT

Carlton's guernsey has been designed by the club's Pride supporter group, in collaboration with the club.

The design of the guernsey features the colours of all the LGBTQIA+ community flags as well as the colours representing the intersex and non-binary communities.

Darcy Vescio (left) and Gab Pound pose in Carlton's 2023 AFLW Pride Round guernsey. Picture: Carlton FC

The design features colourful ropes which come together and form into the Pride flag, which represents coming together as one.

Read the full story behind Carlton's design here.

Pride round fixture: Richmond @ Victoria Park, Sunday, November 4 at 3.05pm AEDT

Collingwood's guernsey was designed in conjunction with Collingwood AFLW players and features a magpie's wings spread wide across the front and back of the jumper with each feather representing a colour of the Progress Pride Flag.

This includes pink and blue to represent the transgender community and a brown strip to represent people of colour in the LGBTQIA+ community.

The sides of the guernsey also feature colours of the Progress Pride flag.

Captain Brianna Davey spoke to the importance of the round.

"Pride Round is a very special occasion for us and something our club looks forward to celebrating each season," captain Brianna Davey said.

"Our team is always excited to put on the rainbow colours to represent and celebrate everyone in the LQBTIQA+ community.

"The round plays an important role in continuing to create a safe and inclusive environment for all within the football community and beyond. We want everyone to feel comfortable in their own skin and to be embraced by all."

Read the full story behind Collingwood's design here.

Pride round fixture: Gold Coast @ Great Barrier Reef Arena, Friday, November 3 at 6.45pm AEST

The Purple Bombers, Essendon's official diversity and inclusion supporter group, was responsible for designing the Bombers' Pride Round guernsey.

While Pride Round will be celebrated throughout the league in round 10, Essendon will also wear their Pride guernsey in front of their home crowd for their round nine clash against Carlton at Windy Hill in recognition of the Purple Bombers.

The guernsey features the Pride Progress flag in place of the iconic Bombers sash to celebrate the LGBTQIA+ community.

"This flag includes groups who have sometimes been underrepresented in pride celebrations - transgender, intersex and LGBTQIA+ people of colour," Purple Bombers president Tess Gilfedder said.

Established in 2014, the Purple Bombers have been working closely with the club to assist them in being leaders of change by creating a safe environment for LGBTQIA+ supporters and players while promoting diversity and inclusion within the wider football community.

Read the full story behind Essendon's design here.

Pride round fixture: Sydney @ Fremantle Oval, Sunday, November 5 at 2.05pm AWST

Fremantle's Pride Round guernsey has been designed by player Ange Stannett, and incorporates the Dockers' usual chevron design with the colours of the Progress Pride Flag.

The Progress Pride Flag includes the colours of the Pride Flag with the addition of brown and black stripes to represent communities of colour, as well as light pink, blue and white to incorporate the Transgender Pride Flag.

The back of the jumper features statistics that represent the hardships still faced by the queer community.

Freo vice-captain Stannett said she was honoured to be asked to design the jumper.

“I wanted the design to be bigger than the jumper itself and the one game where we celebrate in Pride Round and shed light on the stats we have around mental health and people in the LGBTQIA+ community,” Stannett said.

“I want people to look at this jumper and be able to celebrate Pride Round but also to create conversations.

Ange Stannett wears Fremantle's Pride Round guernsey for 2023. Picture: Fremantle FC

“There’s still a lot of progress to be made and that’s seen in these stats and the gaps there are between the general population to the LGBTQIA+ community.

“You see some of these stats, particularly the one that says LGBTI people aged 18 and over are 18 times more likely to have considered attempting suicide in the past 12 months and it really hits home.

“If there’s any way that we can create safer spaces, more of them, spark conversations that start to change people’s perception, attitudes and behaviour towards people within the queer Community.

“If that helps to lower the occurrence of prejudice, discrimination and exclusion or helps to save even just one life, that’s a pretty good outcome."

Read the full story behind Fremantle's design here.

Pride round fixture: Hawthorn @ GMHBA Stadium, Saturday, November 4 at 5.05pm AEDT

Geelong will wear season seven's Pride Round design, which was created by the club's Pride supporter group and Pride ambassadors.

Geelong players wear the club's 2023 Pride Round guernsey. Picture: Geelong FC

The design features a blended rainbow incorporated into the Cats' iconic hoops design, which symbolises support, representation and embracing.

The Pride Progress flag is also featured on the back of the guernsey to represent the trans and gender diverse communities.

Read the full story behind Geelong's design here.

Pride round fixture: Essendon @ Great Barrier Reef Arena, Friday, November 3 at 6.45pm AEST

Jumper design TBC

Pride round fixture: Port Adelaide @ Alberton Oval, Saturday, November 4 at 2.35pm ACDT

Jumper design TBC

Pride round fixture: Geelong @ GMHBA Stadium, Saturday, November 4 at 5.05pm AEDT

Inspired by Hawthorn players Tilly Lucas-Rodd and Louise Stephenson, Hawthorn's guernsey displays the rainbow hawk front and centre, representing the LGBTQIA+ and people of colour community.

Also featured are the Hawks' Pride logo and the 'we believe in inclusion' statement to highlight the important work of the Hawks' supporter group.

Hawthorn will wear its Pride guernsey at home against Port Adelaide in round nine and again in Pride Round against Geelong.

The Hawks wanted to give their home fans at Kinetic Stadium an opportunity to view the guernsey up close and personal this weekend before the team heads on the road to GMHBA Stadium in the league's official Pride Round.

Read the full story behind Hawthorn's design here.

Pride round fixture: Brisbane @ Brighton Homes Arena, Saturday, November 4 at 6.05pm AEST

Jumper design TBC

Pride round fixture: Western Bulldogs @ VU Whitten Oval, Saturday, November 4 at 1.05pm AEDT

North Melbourne's design features 32 pride and diversity flags and was designed by players Kim Rennie and Bella Eddey along with past player Vikki Wall.

It features North's iconic 'Bounding Kangaroo' design with the flags underneath.

"The Bounding Roo is obviously going forward, and we like to think that represents the club being progressive and moving forward in that way."



Kim Rennie talks us through this year’s Pride guernsey 💙#Kangas pic.twitter.com/mqQPxLjjsP — North Melbourne Women's (@NMFCWomens) September 22, 2023

"Part of the design we discussed was incorporating the Bounding Roo, and when we’re talking about inclusivity, we really wanted to highlight the North Melbourne Kangaroos community," Rennie said.

"The Bounding Roo is obviously going forward, and we like to think that represents the club being progressive and moving forward in that way.

"Below the Bounding Roo, we’ve got a range of different pride and diversity flags, which represents such a diverse community and can be used to create really good conversation and be celebrated in a really positive way."

Read the full story behind North Melbourne's design here.

Pride round fixture: Greater Western Sydney @ Alberton Oval, Saturday, November 4 at 2.35pm ACDT

Port Adelaide's Pride Round guernsey was designed by defender Ebony O'Dea, who created the guernsey to represent everyone in the Port Adelaide AFLW program.

Power graphic designer Rachel McLean helped to bring O'Dea's vision to life, from hand-drawn images, all the way to the final product.

The design incorporates traditional Pride symbols, such as the rainbow and the unicorn, along with icons that represent historical LGBTQIA+ events and movements, like the green carnation and lavender rhino.

"It was based on the Season 7 squad, and all of the symbols you can see in the background are either Pride symbols or based off people in our team and what makes them special," O’Dea said.

"For example, the olives are on there because they're Borgy's (Amelie Borg) favourite food and I thought that was weird and cute. The airplane is on there because Maz (Maria Moloney) is in the Air Force and the toothpaste is there because Liv (Olivia Levicki) and Hammo (Cheyenne Hammond) are both dental nurses. So, they've all got a reason behind them."

The design stayed true to the classic Port Adelaide 'V' but added a special touch by turning the white ‘V’ into two hands holding each other – an illustration of unity and equality amongst a group of diverse people.

The guernsey also features three lines around the neck in light pink, light blue and white – the colours of the transgender flag.

Read the full story behind Port Adelaide's design here.

Pride round fixture: Collingwood @ Victoria Park, Sunday, November 4 at 3.05pm AEDT

The Tigers' Pride Round guernsey has been designed by defenders Libby Graham and Bec Miller alongside artist Matthew Chan.

The main feature of the design is the rainbow sash which replaces the Tigers' customary yellow sash, and represents the path of self-acceptance and growth for members of the LGBTQI+ community.

The design also features concurrent circles of words used often by the team, such as 'hungry to improve', 'respect', 'turn up', 'proud to be', 'storytime', 'living the dream' - which is one of Miller's favourite sayings - as well as 'mum', recognising mother and Tigers' wing Kate Dempsey.

The jumper also features mountains which represent the peaks and valleys of life.

We are proud to launch our 2023 AFLW Pride guernsey designed by Rebecca Miller and Libby Graham, in conjunction with artist Matthew Chan 🙌



The guernsey will be worn in the Pride Round clash against Collingwood in Round 10. — RichmondW (@RichmondWomens) October 23, 2023

"For a lot of people within the community, you don't start being the most comfortable with yourself, it's really a journey," Graham said.

"And for people outside of the community too, that's what it represents as well. That understanding of the LGBTIQ+ community.

"That representation and visibility, it's something that five, six or seven years ago wasn't there that much in media, and it's improving so much now. The fact that we can be that, and we can do that, is so important to me.

"I would have loved to have had that when I was younger, and people being proud and vocal about who they are is really important to me."

Read the full story behind Richmond's design here.

Pride round fixture: Carlton @ IKON Park, Sunday, November 5 at 1.05pm AEDT

St Kilda's Pride guernsey adapts a blackout version of St Kilda's Crusader kit, featuring the crest motif in the colours of the Pride Progress Flag.

While the 2023 guernsey carries over several key elements from last season's design, a border around the base of the crest features the colours of the trans flag which is a new addition for 2023.

Emblazoned on each colour wave within the crest are milestone words, detailed in chronological order, which carry significant meaning within the LGBTQIA+ community and Saints' AFLW playing group.

"People who come and watch us don't feel they have to be anybody else, so it means a lot to pull that on and represent so many different people," St Kilda vice-captain Bianca Jakobsson said.

Due to a guernsey clash between St Kilda and Carlton for AFLW Pride Round in round 10, the club will be required to wear its away kit in that game but will wear their Pride guernsey in their final home game this Saturday at RSEA Park against Brisbane.

Read the full story behind St Kilda's design here.

Pride round fixture: Fremantle @ Fremantle Oval, Sunday, November 5 at 2.05pm AWST

Sydney launched its inaugural Pride guernsey in 2021 and both the AFL and AFLW teams wear this guernsey each year for Pride matches.

While the League's official Pride Round will be celebrated in round 10, Sydney will have a two-week rainbow celebration, hosting the club's Pride Game at Henson Park this weekend against Collingwood before hitting the road for the final round to play Fremantle in Perth.

Sydney's men's team played Fremantle in the first ever AFL Pride Game in the pre-season of 2015 at Drummoyne Oval. The following year, the club joined St Kilda in playing an in-season Pride Game in Melbourne, then reciprocated hosting the match in 2017 – which marked the first Pride Game in Sydney for premiership points. Every year since then, Sydney and St Kilda have played in an annual Pride Game.

Read the full story behind Sydney's design here.

Pride round fixture: Adelaide @ Mineral Resources Park, Saturday, November 4 at 2.05pm AWST

West Coast defender Belinda Smith said the Eagles Pride guernsey featured an inclusive jumper design that represented everybody in the community.

"We've got the trans flag, and then the people of colour, and then we've got the original Pride flag," Smith said.

"I love the design, I think it's really inclusive, which is what we're all about for this week."

Eagles vice-captain Bella Lewis said Pride Round is a special opportunity for everyone to come together to embrace a great cause.

"For everyone in the LGBTQIA+ community, and everyone not, for us to be able to come together and be able to represent the wide and diverse community, not just for us a group, but our fans and members and everyone who can come down and watch us, it's really special," she said.

"We're always supportive of each other no matter what and especially when it comes to this week, we can talk a little bit more about it and have lots of honest and open conversations.

"A lot of people may not understand so it's all about education for us and to be able to be in that safe environment is a really lucky tool that we have at the club."

Read the full story behind West Coast's design here.

Pride round fixture: North Melbourne @ VU Whitten Oval, Saturday, November 4 at 1.05pm AEDT

Jumper design TBC