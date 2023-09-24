The round five match between Collingwood and Essendon has been moved from AIA Centre to Punt Road Oval

Sarah Sansonetti kicks the ball during the match between Collingwood and Essendon at AIA Centre on September 23, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

THE AFL confirms the round five match of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season between Collingwood and Essendon on Saturday, September 30 has been moved from AIA Centre to Punt Road Oval.

This was following a request from Collingwood Football Club to support AIA Centre becoming a live site on AFL Grand Final day – enabling more AFL and AFLW fans access to the Grand Final precinct.

The venue change proposal was assessed and supported by the AFL, the Essendon Football Club, broadcast partners and both venues.

The AFLW match will be played in the same time slot of 11.05am AEST on Saturday and remain in the Grand Final precinct for fans to enjoy as part of the festival of footy and broadcast live via the Seven Network.

The AFLW match between Collingwood and Essendon will be streamed on big screens AIA Centre live site before displaying the 2023 Toyota AFL Grand Final between Collingwood and the Brisbane Lions.

The match is now a fully-ticketed event, with adults $10 and kids under 18 free. Tickets go on sale on Tuesday, September 26 at 10am for Club AFLW members and 12pm for General Public via womens.afl/tickets.

AFL General Manager Women's Football Nicole Livingstone said she was looking forward to the buzz around the Grand Final precinct across round five of the AFLW.

"This is a win for all footy fans – there will be thousands of people in and around the Grand Final Precinct and they can head to Punt Road to watch Collingwood take on Essendon in an AFLW match before heading to the 2023 Toyota AFL Grand Final," Ms Livingstone said.

"For those fans who will be at the AIA Centre live site, they can watch the match on the big screens before 2023 Toyota AFL Grand Final."

AFLW Round Five – Updated fixture

Thursday, September 28

Geelong Cats v Melbourne GMHBA Stadium (Foxtel) 6:15pm AEST

Friday, September 29

Richmond v Fremantle IKON Park (Foxtel) 1:05pm AEST

Carlton v Sydney Swans IKON Park (Foxtel) 4:05pm AEST

Western Bulldogs v St Kilda Whitten Oval (Seven) 7:15pm AEST

West Coast Eagles v Port Adelaide Mineral Resources Park (Foxtel) 7:15pm AWST

Saturday, September 30

Collingwood v Essendon Punt Road Oval (Seven) 11:05am AEST

Sunday, October 1

Kangaroos v GWS GIANTS Arden Street (Seven) 1:05pm AEST

Hawthorn v Brisbane Lions Kinetic Stadium (Seven) 3:05pm AEST

Adelaide Crows vs Gold Coast SUNS Unley Oval (Foxtel) 4:35pm ACST