Ashleigh Saint marks the ball during the match between Adelaide and Port Adelaide at Norwood Oval in round one, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

PORT Adelaide will be without star recruit Ashleigh Saint for its round five match after the forward had her one-match suspension upheld at the Tribunal on Tuesday.

Saint was offered the one-game ban for rough conduct against Geelong's Claudia Gunjaca in their round four match, with the match review officer grading the incident as careless, medium impact and high contact.

The Power elected to challenge the ban at the Tribunal, arguing the impact should be classified as low, rather than medium.

However the Tribunal disagreed, deeming Gunjaca's arms were pinned when she was taken to ground with force, meaning she had no ability to use her arms to reduce impact.

Saint will miss her side's round five game against West Coast on Friday night.