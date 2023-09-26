Jasmine Garner leads AFL.com.au's player of the season count, but the chasing pack is close behind

Jasmine Garner kicks the ball during North Melbourne's clash against Carlton in round two, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

AFTER four rounds of the NAB AFLW season, North Melbourne superstar Jasmine Garner has polled a maximum of 12 votes in afl.com.au's player of the season count.

The 29-year-old midfielder has had an outstanding start to the year, averaging a career-high 31.8 disposals and 9.2 clearances, up from 22.8 and 5.2 last season.

Garner has also kicked four goals from her four matches.

After each match, the journalist or sub-editor assigned to cover the game submits their 3-2-1 for best performances.

Richmond best and fairest Monique Conti is just one off the pace in third, while an outstanding start to the season from Essendon co-captain and key forward Bonnie Toogood has seen her jump to third.

The depth of talent of frontrunners Adelaide, Melbourne and Brisbane has seen a spread of votes across their squads so far, with Ebony Marinoff (equal fourth), Tyla Hanks and Ally Anderson (equal fifth) leading their clubs' counts respectively.

Sydney ruck Ally Morphett has been the bolter of the season so far, the 19-year-old recording two best-on performances in her four matches.

AFL.com.au AFLW Player of the Season – after round four of 10

12 votes: Jasmine Garner (North Melbourne)

11 votes: Monique Conti (Richmond)

9 votes: Bonnie Toogood (Essendon)

8 votes: Ebony Marinoff (Adelaide), Charlie Rowbottom (Gold Coast)

7 votes: Ally Anderson (Brisbane), Tyla Hanks (Melbourne)

6 votes: Ally Morphett (Sydney)

5 votes: Kiara Bowers (Fremantle), Brianna Davey (Collingwood), Anne Hatchard (Adelaide), Nina Morrison (Geelong), Georgie Prespakis (Geelong), Maddy Prespakis (Essendon), Ash Riddell (North Melbourne), Chloe Scheer (Geelong), Claudia Whitfort (Gold Coast)