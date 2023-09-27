The teams are in for Thursday night's round five AFLW clash between Geelong and Melbourne

Tayla Harris, Rachel Kearns and Maddi Gay. Pictures: AFL Photos

MELBOURNE has suffered a huge blow ahead of its Thursday night clash against in-form Geelong, with key forward Tayla Harris set to miss after picking up a hamstring strain during the week.

The Dees will regain Maddi Gay after being managed last week with general soreness, while Maeve Chaplin has been omitted.

Defender Gab Colvin has been named to play her first game since tearing her ACL in June last year.

Irish utility Rachel Kearns will miss through a knee injury, while Brooke Plummer has been omitted.

Julia Crockett-Grills returns after serving a one match suspension for a dangerous tackle, while Abbey McDonald is back in the side also.

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 28

Geelong v Melbourne at GMHBA Stadium, 6.15pm AEST

GEELONG

In: Ab.McDonald, J.Crockett-Grills

Out: B.Plummer (omitted), R.Kearns (knee)

MELBOURNE

In: M.Gay, G.Colvin

Out: T.Harris (hamstring), M.Chaplin (omitted)

Milestone: Maddi Gay - 50 games

Teams for the rest of round five's matches will be released on Thursday night at 6.20pm AEST.