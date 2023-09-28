There's plenty to see and do at AFLW games around the country this weekend

Chelsea Randall leads Adelaide out onto the ground during round four, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

IT’S SET to be an epic weekend of footy, with plenty of AFLW action either side of the men’s Grand Final. Spend your Grand Final public holiday soaking up Super Friday, with four cracking AFLW matches held across the country. The action kicks off with a double-header at Ikon Park, before the Western Bulldogs return to Whitten Oval for the first time this season, with a game in the west rounding out the fun.

Catch the Pies’ women’s team in action at Punt Road Oval before the boys play in the big dance, before three Sunday matches finish off the round.

It’ll be a massive weekend of footy where ver you choose to enjoy it, and with school holidays on, there’s so much to do for footy fans of all ages without breaking the bank.

Taylor Ortlepp poses with supporters during round three, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Your footy-filled long weekend starts on Thursday night when Geelong plays host to top-of-the-table Melbourne at GMHBA Stadium. Make it a family night out by grabbing a bite from one of the food trucks - including Potato Works, Parma Bar, Wung Hung Lo Dumplings, Routley’s, Radtke Sausages, Mr Squidgy, Rockin Donuts, and the Coffee Guy - or enjoy a drink at the Jack Rabbit wine bar in the Brownlow Stand or the Cats-themed Hoops bar in the Players Stand. There’s face painting and a teen zone to keep the whole family entertained, and live music, a DJ and a kick-to-kick on the ground after the final siren. Gates open 5.15, first bounce 6.15pm.

Geelong v Melbourne at GMHBA Stadium, Thursday at 6.15pm AEST

A general view of GMHBA Stadium during round one, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

Heading to the Grand Final parade? March on down to Ikon Park afterwards for the AFLW Super Friday double header. Your ticket on Friday at Ikon Park gets you access to both games – that’s double the value, and if you’re super keen, you could always shoot across town and catch the game at Whitten Oval to make it a triple header.

Richmond is up against Fremantle from 1.05pm AEST ahead of the Blues v Swans game at 4.05pm. There is a stack of activity before the first bounce including drummers and Jungle Beats. Get the kids involved at the Tiger Cub Hub and get amongst inflatables, a colouring station, face painting, a petting zoo, hair braiding station and a photobooth. If you feel like taking a breather between games, you’re not short on options with some of Melbourne’s best cafés, restaurants, pubs, and bars within walking distance of Ikon Park. Gates open at 12.05pm for the day.

Richmond v Fremantle at Ikon Park, Friday at 1.05pm AEST

Be sure to be back at Ikon Park for the second match – Carlton and Sydney promises to be another fantastic game and there’s plenty of action before the game with the Blue Crew dance performance with a guard of honour, an awareness-raising activation with the Carlton Respects program, or you can hang out in the Member exclusive lounge area behind the goals for the whole game. There’s plenty of places to grab something to eat from around the grounds to ensure you’re never away from the action for too long. There’s a Junior ‘Baggers’ Pregame Zone with face painting, inflatable footy games, Carlton Respects photo booth and live street entertainment. Gates open at 12.05pm for the day.

Carlton v Sydney at Ikon Park, Friday at 4.05pm AEST

Round out your huge Friday of footy and jump on the train to Footscray’s Whitten Oval to see the Western Bulldogs clash against St Kilda. Grab a photo with the mascots pre-game, and after game the whole family can join in the kick-to-kick on the ground, and maybe even get your hands on a signed ball. If you’re feeling peckish during the match, there are food trucks all around the ground as well as giveaways galore. Gates open at 6.00pm AEST.

Western Bulldogs v St Kilda at Whitten Oval, Friday at 7.15pm AEST

Across in Perth, West Coast takes on Port Adelaide at Mineral Resources Park on Friday night. Head to the northwest corner of the oval for some great kids and family activities – you could even find a magician roaming the oval, join the Freedom Fairies for arts and crafts or face painting, and test your skills in footy and garden games. Gates open 6.15 AWST.

West Coast v Port Adelaide at Mineral Resources Park, Friday at 7.15pm AWST

It’s a big weekend for Collingwood supporters. While the boys are getting ready for the big dance, the women host a massive clash against the Bombers at Punt Road Oval on Saturday morning, with tickets only $10 for adults and free for kids under 18. Melbourne’s sports precinct will be alive with activities of all kinds to get involved in, and with a ticket to the game, you can hang around and be among the Grand Final Day excitement set to bring the city alive. The Richmond area will be full of footy goers so get to the ground early and soak it all up. Gates open at 10.15am AEST.

Collingwood v Essendon at Punt Road Oval, Saturday at 11.05am AEST

Following Saturday’s AFL Grand Final, keep the footy spirit going with a trip to Arden Street on Sunday to see North Melbourne play against Greater Western Sydney. There’s plenty to do before the bounce with the Roo Squad Zone on the hill, a street festival, picnic area and kid-friendly music. A DJ will keep the fun going after the game while supporters enjoy a bit of kick-to-kick on the ground as well as autographed giveaways. Gates open at 12.05pm AEST.

North Melbourne v Greater Western Sydney at Arden Street Oval, Sunday at 1.05pm AEDT

North Melbourne fans watch on during round two, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Hawthorn tackles high-flying Brisbane at Kinetic Stadium in Frankston on Sunday afternoon. Get to the ground early to check out the local food trucks, displays and giveaway zones. Kids can get involved with face painting, a hair stylist, badge-making, a huge colour wall, and inflatables. It’s a great day out as the long weekend and school holidays wind up. Gates open at 2.05pm AEDT.

Hawthorn v Brisbane at Kinetic Stadium, Sunday at 3.05pm AEDT

To round out a huge weekend of football, Adelaide hosts Gold Coast at Unley Oval on Sunday evening. It’s the start of the school holidays in South Australia, so why not start them off on the right note with an afternoon out in Unley. There’s plenty for the kids to enjoy, with an inflatable kicking tunnel, handball targets and Crows colour crew featuring face paint, hairspray and temporary tattoos. Stick around around after the game for a bit of kick-to-kick, giveaways and DJ sets. Gates open at 4.05pm ACDT.

Adelaide v Gold Coast at Unley Oval, Sunday at 4.35pm ACDT