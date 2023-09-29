Mackenzie Eardley, Nicole Bresnehan and Hannah Munyard. Pictures: AFL Photos

ADELAIDE will be boosted by the return of midfielder Hannah Munyard for its clash against Gold Coast on Sunday, with the premiership Crow set to play her first game of the season after recovering from a hip injury.

Young Hawk Mackenzie Eardley will sit out Sunday’s match against Brisbane due to concussion, while the Lions have regained key forward Dakota Davidson after she served a one-match suspension. Analea McKee makes way for Davidson’s return, while Hawthorn has also regained Lou Stephenson from concussion and recalled Mattea Breed at the expense of Bridget Deed.

North Melbourne will be without vice-captain Nicole Bresnehan when it takes on Greater Western Sydney, after the defender underwent ankle surgery during the week. Tess Craven comes into the side.

Gold Coast has rested two of its young stars, with Darcie Davies and Alana Gee to sit out Sunday’s match against the Crows. Ella Maurer will play her first game in Suns colours since crossing over from the Kangaroos during the off-season, while Irishwoman Cara McCrossan has been recalled.

Alicia Eva will return for the Giants after serving a one-match suspension, with Cambridge McCormick also recalled while Tegan Germech (ankle) and Annalyse Lister will miss through injury.

Deni Varnhagen makes way in the Crows' team for Munyard.

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 1

North Melbourne v Greater Western Sydney at Arden Street Oval, 1.05pm AEDT

NORTH MELBOURNE

In: T.Craven

Out: N.Bresnehan (syndesmosis)

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY

In: C.McCormick, A.Eva

Out: A.Lister (calf), T.Germech (ankle)

Milestone: Katherine Smith - 50 games

Hawthorn v Brisbane at Kinetic Stadium, 3.05pm AEDT

HAWTHORN

In: L.Stephenson, M.Breed

Out: M.Eardley (concussion), B.Deed (omitted)

BRISBANE

In: D.Davidson

Out: A.McKee (omitted)

Adelaide v Gold Coast at Unley Oval, 4.35pm ACDT

ADELAIDE

In: H.Munyard

Out: D.Varnhagen (omitted)

Milestone: Danielle Ponter - 50 games

GOLD COAST

In: E.Maurer, C.McCrossan

Out: D.Davies (rested), A.Gee (rested)