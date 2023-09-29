West Coast has broken through for its first win of 2023

West Coast players celebrate a win during round five, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

WEST Coast has broken through for its first victory of the AFLW season and celebrated Emma Swanson’s milestone match in style with a six-point triumph over Port Adelaide.

Skipper Swanson led the way as the Eagles held off a last-gasp Power surge to cling on for a 6.3 (39) to 4.9 (33) win in a fiery clash at Mineral Resources Park on Friday.

With only one point separating the teams at the final change, Eagles forward Kate Bartlett then booted two majors in her return match to give the hosts some breathing space.

Learn More 04:59

But the Eagles (1-4) had to withstand a late challenge from the Power after Gemma Houghton kicked her second goal with three minutes remaining until the visitors ran out of time.

The win snaps the Eagles’ 10-match losing streak and lifts the side off the bottom of the ladder as they look to avoid a second AFLW wooden spoon after finishing last in season six.

EAGLES v POWER Full match coverage and stats

Swanson was outstanding early in her 50th match and finished with 24 disposals, four clearances and 394 metres gained to inspire the Eagles to a much-needed victory.

Both teams found goals hard to come by but Eagles midfielder Aisling McCarthy stood out with two majors to help set up the win.

McCarthy also collected 22 disposals to be among the Eagles’ best along with Charlotte Thomas (24), Belinda Smith (21) and Isabella Lewis (17, one goal).

Learn More 00:33

The Power (1-4) had their chances to open up a lead in the first half but paid the price for wayward shooting as they went into the main break with only 1.7.

Young gun Abbey Dowrick impressed in an enthralling battle with Swanson in the midfield while making her own impact with 22 disposals and nine clearances.

There was another intriguing matchup between two emerging rucks as the Power’s Matilda Scholz used her added height and experience to arguably edge the battle with the Eagles' Lauren Wakfer.

Power superstar Erin Phillips was well held for much of the contest but popped up with a goal on the cusp of the last change that ensured the teams would fight out a tense final term.

West Coast will look to make it two consecutive wins when it faces Greater Western Sydney at Blacktown International Sports Park on Saturday, while Port Adelaide hosts Sydney at Alberton Oval later the same day.

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 00:33 McCarthy magic gets Eagles rolling Aisling McCarthy slots this ripping goal to give her side the opener against the Power

00:33 Keryk converts to give Power the lead Madeline Keryk puts through this brilliant goal which gives her side a quarter-time lead

00:42 Sensational Gibson puts Eagles back in front Kellie Gibson kicks this crucial goal late in the second term to give her side the edge heading into the second half

00:24 Clever Phillips keeps Power in touch Erin Phillips kicks this late third-quarter goal to give her side some momentum heading into the last term

04:59 AFLW Highlights: West Coast v Port Adelaide The Eagles and Power clash in round five of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

03:01 AFLW full post-match, R5: Power Watch Port Adelaide's press conference after round five's match against West Coast

02:26 AFLW full post-match, R5: Eagles Watch West Coast's press conference after round five's match against Port Adelaide

WEST COAST 1.2 2.3 4.3 6.3 (39)

PORT ADELAIDE 1.3 1.7 3.8 4.9 (33)

GOALS

West Coast: McCarthy 2, Bartlett 2, Gibson, Lewis

Port Adelaide: Houghton 2, Keryk, Phillips

BEST

West Coast: McCarthy, Swanson, Roberts, Thomas

Port Adelaide: Dowrick, Houghton, Scholz, O’Dea

INJURIES

West Coast: None

Port Adelaide: None

Crowd: TBC at Mineral Resources Park