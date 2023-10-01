North Melbourne has overcome Greater Western Sydney by 30 points to secure its fourth win of the season

North Melbourne players celebrate their win over Greater Western Sydney at Arden Street Ground in round five, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

NORTH Melbourne has overcome a dour Greater Western Sydney outfit to get back on the winners list with a 30-point win on Sunday afternoon.

Despite a strong defensive performance by the Giants, the Roos proved too strong as they recorded the 4.8 (32) to 0.2 (2) victory at Arden Street Oval.

The Kangaroos dominated territory in the first term, winning the inside 50 count 10-0, but were unable to capitalise on the scoreboard.

In tough, wind-affected conditions, the Giants' defence held up well, with the likes of Tarni Evans (14 disposals) and Chloe Dalton (15 disposals) repelling North Melbourne's attacks.

Kangaroos gun Jasmine Garner broke the deadlock early in the second term in a typical moment of classy play, before former St Kilda spearhead Kate Shierlaw took a strong contested mark late in the first half and converted to extend the lead to 14 points going into the main break.

Neither side were able to boot a major in the third term, before North Melbourne finally got reward in the last quarter with goals through Bella Eddey and Lulu Pullar.

Garner's influence was curtailed by Haneen Zreika, but it was a case of 'you can't stop them all' for the North Melbourne midfield.

Ash Riddell stepped up in a big way, recording a match-high 12 clearances along with 31 disposals in a best-on-ground performance.

The Roos dominated around the contest, winning the clearance battle 42-22 and the contested possession count 126-100.

Midfielder Jenna Bruton (26 disposals, eight tackles) had a solid outing as well and eight-time All-Australia Emma Kearney (20 disposals) is still one of the best rebounding defenders in the competition.

Giants on-baller Alyce Parker was proficient around the ground, racking up a career-high 34 disposals in a strong performance for the Giants.

Giants captain Alicia Eva (21 disposals) returned from her one-match ban and led from the front, whilst youngster Zarlie Goldsworthy (20 disposals) showed yet again that she is a serious talent and will be a star for the Giants for many years to come as well.

Haneen locks down

Giants coach Cam Bernasconi sent Haneen Zreika to superstar Jasmine Garner in the second term, and whilst Garner still had a big impact, Zreika certainly curtailed her influence. The reduction in interchange rotations this season has seen star midfielders like Garner spend more time resting forward, with the Roos gun booting a goal in every match she has played this season. Despite being tagged for the majority of the match, Garner finished with 24 disposals, six clearances and a goal. Zreika not only limited Garner's influence, but she had 18 disposals and nine tackles of her own.

Haneen Zreika in action during the match between North Melbourne and Greater Western Sydney at Arden Street Ground in round five, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

Up next

The Giants will look to secure their first win of the season when they host West Coast at Blacktown International Sports Park on Saturday afternoon, while North Melbourne travels to Fremantle Oval to take on the Dockers on Sunday afternoon.

NORTH MELBOURNE 0.3 2.4 2.7 4.8 (32)

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY 0.0 0.2 0.2 0.2 (2)

GOALS

North Melbourne: Garner, Shierlaw, Eddey, Pullar

Greater Western Sydney: Nil

BEST

North Melbourne: Riddell, Garner, Bruton, Kearney, M.King

Greater Western Sydney: Parker, Zreika, Goldsworthy, Eva, Evans

INJURIES

North Melbourne: Nil

Greater Western Sydney: Nil

Crowd: 1,833 at Arden Street Oval