It's a stat stocktake at the halfway mark of the season

Erin Phillips leads Port Adelaide out onto the ground during a clash against West Coast in round five, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

FIVE rounds down, five to go. Although some of the game-to-game scoring can be hard to predict from a Fantasy perspective, there's some match-up data that is making some sense as we hit the second half of the season.

The infamous 'Scale of Hardness' that AFL Fantasy coaches like to refer to when making decisions has been developed for the AFLW Fantasy season.

Using some of data Fantasy fan and stat guru Jaiden Popowski on Twitter has put together, we can see which teams are giving up more points than others.

The Suns and the Kangaroos are the easiest for defenders to score against, while forwards lap it up against the Bulldogs and Eagles. Midfielders appear to get some uptick in scoring when facing the Western Australian sides with the Dockers and Eagles the easiest for those playing in the engine room to score against.

On the flipside, the Lions are by far the hardest match-up for midfielders.

Ally Anderson in action during Brisbane's clash against Sydney in round three, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Gemma and Warnie chat through the events of round five, including whether Alyce Parker is a good trade option following her round-topping 139 and which Prespakis will score more for the rest of the year.

Plenty of your questions are answered in another jam-packed episode of the Official AFLW Fantasy Podcast.

Episode guide

1:00 – Anyone who is claiming to know what is going to happen each week in AFLW Fantasy is lying!

3:30 – A score of 1300 or so would have been a good score in round five.

7:00 – Warnie picked up Charlie Rowbottom this week and was pumped with the result.

9:30 – Is Mon Conti an option to bring in at that price?

12:40 – Are we expecting Montana Ham to continue to be managed?

16:45 – Why defenders are able to score well against the Dockers.

19:00 – "The Crows are such a fascinating team".

21:25 – Laura Gardiner could benefit from the Swans' upcoming fixture.

24:15 – Gemma suggests coaches should hold onto Erin Phillips.

29:05 – Lucy Single is the tagger to worry about, but beware of the run with.

34:20 – What to do with an underperforming bench.

37:50 – Consider upgrading Amy McDonald due to sharing points.

40:30 – Tips for getting team locked in this weekend including the game of the round.

43:00 – Final captain tips for round six.