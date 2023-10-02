Who made Sarah Black's Team of the Week in round five?

Ally Anderson, Bec Privitelli and Kate Hore. Pictures: AFL Photos

TWO ALLYS and an Alyce make up the followers line of afl.com.au's Team of the Week for round five of the AFLW season.

Breakout Swan Ally Morphett holds down the ruck role for a successive week, Ally Anderson kick-started Brisbane after it trailed Hawthorn at half-time, while Alyce Parker's sheer tenacity around the contest helped the Giants limit the damage against North Melbourne.

The team is selected to mirror the All-Australian side: five defenders, six midfielders (including a ruck), five forwards and five interchange players, trying to get as even a spread of playing positions on the bench as possible.

DEFENDERS

Chelsea Biddell (Adel), Eilish Sheerin (Richmond), Katherine Smith (GWS), Lou Stephenson (Hawthorn), Charlotte Thomas (West Coast)

The three Ss – Sheerin, Smith and Stephenson – held sway in defence this weekend. Sheerin (16 disposals, 10 intercepts) provided plenty of run off half-back and Smith kept Tahlia Randall to just one mark in an engaging battle, despite 38 inside 50s. Stephenson finished with 12 intercepts, conceding one goal to Dakota Davidson, with the Lion's other two coming against other opponents.

Biddell (20, nine intercepts) proved just as calm as ever, while Thomas (24, 10 intercepts) was a ball-magnet in the Eagles' breakthrough win.

Charlotte Thomas during the round five AFLW match between West Coast and Port Adelaide at Mineral Resources Park, September 29, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

MIDFIELDERS

Ally Morphett (ruck, Sydney), Ally Anderson (Brisbane), Ellie Blackburn (Western Bulldogs), Monique Conti (Richmond), Alyce Parker (GWS), Ash Riddell (North Melbourne)

Yet another team of the week nomination for Morphett, with 27 hitouts, 25 disposals and six clearances.

Anderson (30, eight clearances and three behinds) was just the spark Brisbane needed to fight back against Hawthorn, Riddell (32 and 12 clearances) didn't stop running amid a howling wind at Arden Street, with opponent Parker (34 and 10 tackles) working just as hard.

Blackburn (31 and 12 clearances) played a lone hand for the Dogs and Conti (30, nine clearances, nine tackles) produced a well-rounded game.

Ellie Blackburn during the AFLW Round 5 match between the Western Bulldogs and St Kilda at Whitten Oval, September 29, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

FORWARDS

Dakota Davidson (Brisbane), Kate Hore (Melbourne), Eloise Jones (Adelaide), Bec Privitelli (Sydney), Bonnie Toogood (Essendon)

Hore added another four-goal haul to her tally and is now the AFLW leading goalkicker for the season, with Davidson (three goals) fast closing in, sitting third from one less game.

Without Privitelli (four of Sydney's six goals), the Swans wouldn't have come close to Carlton, Toogood's outstanding season continued with 21 touches and three goals, while everything Jones (10 and two) touched turned to gold.

INTERCHANGE

Aisling McCarthy (West Coast), Nina Morrison (Geelong), Maddy Prespakis (Essendon), Aine Tighe (Fremantle), Jesse Wardlaw (St Kilda)

Wardlaw started in the ruck before pushing into attack, in a very similar role to that which Tayla Harris has played in the past, kicking three goals to go with her 10 hitouts, and while Tighe only kicked one goal, she set her teammates up beautifully.

McCarthy (22 disposals and two goals) was one of the Eagles' matchwinners, Morrison's fierce determination (30, eight clearances and a goal) helped the Cats just shade the Dees in the midfield, and Prespakis (30 and eight) never stopped trying in tough conditions.