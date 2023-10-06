Western Bulldogs players run out onto the ground ahead of round five, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

WITH the AFL done and dusted, there's still plenty of footy this weekend and for the next few weeks as the AFLW continues. With the comp's two undefeated teams going head to head and plenty of fun and games to be had at grounds around the country, heading to an AFLW match is the perfect way to spend the weekend as a family or enjoy the school holidays.

Adelaide players celebrate a win with fans during round five, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Western Bulldogs v Carlton at Whitten Oval, Friday at 7.15pm AEDT

Kicking off your Friday night, the Western Bulldogs start the weekend under lights against Carlton at VU Whitten Oval in Footscray. The 25-piece Footscray-Yarraville City Band returns for another week, along with a local dance crew to keep you entertained as you enjoy spectacular views of the city and a fierce contest on the field. There are plenty of food options on offer so you can knock off work, head west and grab a bite to eat from the many food trucks at the ground or tuck into some pancakes from the Pancake Pocket in the match day pavilion. With roaming Bulldogs giveaways and the latest AFLW merch on offer, it’s a fun night out for the whole family, especially when you can stick around after the game for some kick-to-kick after the siren. Gates open at 6.00pm ahead of a 7.15pm start.

Greater Western Sydney v West Coast at Blacktown International Sports Park, Saturday at 1.05pm AEDT

First up on Saturday we head to Blacktown International Sports Park where GWS is hoping to notch its first win over West Coast. Spring school holiday activity is targeted toward the younger fans with the Giants Fan Zone in full swing featuring inflatables, face painting, and giveaways. The kids will have the opportunity to draw their favourite player during player intros on the big screen, while there will be an inflatable obstacle courses, jumping castles and an array of kid-friendly food including popcorn, fairy floss and donuts (and we all know it’s not just for the kids!). Gates open just after 12pm AEST ahead of a 1.05pm start.

Mikayla Western celebrates a win with fans during round five, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Melbourne v Adelaide at Casey Fields, Saturday at 3.05pm AEDT

Casey Fields plays host to Melbourne and Adelaide on Saturday afternoon. This is set to be a cracking clash between the two ladder-leaders, both with five wins from five games. Plenty is happening before and during the game, so be sure to say hello to the roaming mascots and get the kids' faces painted or play on the inflatables before getting something to eat from the food trucks. There'll be trivia during quarter and three-quarter-time and kick-to-kick after the final siren. Before taking in all the AFLW action, why not make a day of it in the City of Casey. Enjoy a meal or a coffee at one of the many cafes, take a trip to Myuna Farm in Doveton and cuddle some cute farm animals or enjoy a picnic at the Old Cheese Factory in Berwick. Gates open at 2pm AEST ahead of a 3.05pm start.

St Kilda v Hawthorn at RSEA Park, Saturday at 3.05pm AEDT

St Kilda and Hawthorn meet at RSEA Park in Moorabbin for their round six clash and a win could see either side move into the top eight so this is set to be a ripper of a game. There is a kids zone and toddler space at the game, with mascots and arts and crafts as well as face painting and inflatables also on offer. Food and drink options include the Linton Street café, Sanctum bar, the canteen, a BBQ, food trucks, and a coffee cart for the parents. Hang around for a post-game kick-to-kick session and sing along to the winning team's song. It’s a whole day out for the family at RSEA Park. Gates open at 2pm AEST ahead of a 3.05pm start.

Hawthorn players run out onto the field during round five, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Port Adelaide v Sydney at Alberton Oval, Saturday at 4.35pm ACDT

As Saturday winds down, Port Adelaide takes on the Swans at Alberton Park in South Australia. This twilight game has action for the whole family with food trucks, a BBQ, roaming face-painter, Instagram frame, a kicking tunnel and handball targets and the Never Never Gin Bar & Sidewood Wine Bar keeping the adults happy. There's plenty of action in the Precinct, and kick-to-kick post game. Gates are open 90 minutes prior to the first bounce so get there with plenty of time to grab a good spot to watch an exciting game of footy. This is set to be a cracking game and with school holidays in full swing, hang around to catch the firework show at 7.30pm ACDT.

Brisbane v Collingwood at Brighton Homes Arena, Saturday at 6.15pm AEST

Can Brisbane's AFLW team avenge their men's team's Grand Final loss with a victory over Collingwood's women's side on Saturday night? Before checking out the footy at Brighton Homes Arena, the kids can get their faces painted and play some ball games or have a go on the swing. The Park Ridge Pirates Junior Football Club will be running the community canteen so be sure to stop by for a sausage in bread and a drink, while the Youi Community Hill and Canteen and food trucks will also be offering a bite to eat. Gates open at 5pm AEST ahead of a 6.15pm start.

Phoebe Monahan celebrates a win with fans. Picture: AFL Photos

Essendon v Geelong at Reid Oval, Warrnambool, Sunday at 1.05pm AEDT

For the first and only time this season, the AFLW is off to Reid Oval in Warrnambool for a massive game between Essendon and Geelong. If you're travelling to the game, why not make a weekend of it in this beautiful part of Victoria with so much to see and do along the Great Ocean Road and take in some coastal scenery along the way. There’s stacks to do ahead of the game including a Kids Zone with footy colours face-painting, games, handball target and you can even design your own footy jumper. Check out the food trucks dotted around the ground, while the adults can grab a coldie and check out an excellent display of footy. The Bombers will head to Warrnambool on Saturday, October 7 and host an open training session on Saturday from 3.30pm AEDT at Reid Oval, followed by a free kids clinic at 4.30pm. Geelong will hold an open training session on Saturday, October 7 at 2.30pm AEDT and host a free kids clinic on Monday, October 8 at 4pm, both at Reid Oval. Gates open at 11am AEDT ahead of a 1.05 start.

Geelong players run through the banner during round five, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Richmond v Gold Coast at Ikon Park, Sunday at 3.05pm AEDT

Before the Tigers battle the Suns on Sunday afternoon, there'll be plenty to do at Ikon Park. Visit the petting zoo, say hi to the mascots, get your face painted or your hair braided, and visit the glitter bar, all at the Tiger Cub Hub outside gate 6. There's also the Tiger Traders market, while the first 70 members to show their membership at the venue can get a free cookie from Burnt Butter. There's also a range of handmade goodies from House of Handmade and SisterWorks available to purchase. DJ Cassidy La Crème will be spinning the tunes before the game, at half-time, and after the game. Gates open at 2pm AEDT ahead of a 3.05pm start.

Fremantle v North Melbourne at Fremantle Oval, Sunday at 2.05pm AWST

A Sunday twilight clash at Fremantle Oval between the Dockers and North Melbourne rounds out the weekend's footy action. There's plenty to do before the game, with a curtain raiser game beforehand and colour C02 cannons, while there's also an inflatable obstacle course and the kids’ zone is open all evening to kip the little Dockers and Roos busy. There will be plenty of food trucks if you're feeling peckish, including pizza, dumplings, and local Get Chunky Cookies, which can be washed down with drinks from pop-up bars around the ground, including a Pirate Life area.