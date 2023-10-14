Daria Bannister leaves the field after injuring her knee during the AFLW R7 match between Essendon and Richmond at Ikon Park on October 14, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

ESSENDON'S Daria Bannister may have escaped a second torn ACL, with the Bombers hopeful the forward has only suffered minor damage to her right knee.

The 24-year-old fell to the ground while changing direction in the fourth term of Essendon's 17-point win over Richmond, clutching her knee and remaining on the ground for some time.

She ruptured her left ACL in 2018 while playing for the Western Bulldogs.

Bannister was walking around with only a minor limp post-match, signing autographs for fans without strapping or ice on her knee.

"It was a bit of a scare. Structurally, from the first reports, it appears positive," coach Natalie Wood said in her post-match press conference.

"She'll get a proper assessment tomorrow."

Wood was pleased with the fight and grit shown by her still relatively inexperienced Bombers, who are pushing for finals in just their second AFLW season.

"I thought the game by both teams was really good, I thought both teams had some passages," Wood said.

"Richmond were looking really good in the third, they were covering the ground really well, they were running out of congestion in waves and numbers as well. Probably happy we were able to find a way within that quarter.

"I thought the players wrestled some of that back then in the fourth, so really happy with that."

That’s a sight for sore eyes!



Daria Bannister a little proppy, but cleared of serious damage to that knee, and no ice or strapping post-match pic.twitter.com/U7E1KiSViu — Sarah Black (@_sjblack) October 14, 2023

Speedster Georgia Gee withdrew from the selected side on Friday, with Wood confirming the forward has a calf injury.

She is the fourth player currently on Essendon’s injury list with a calf issue, joining Jess Wuetschner (who should be available for selection next week), Brooke Brown and Jacqui Vogt.