A fast start has helped the Magpies past the Blues in an important clash

Collingwood celebrates a goal against Carlton in round seven, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

COLLINGWOOD has made it three wins in a row after putting on a masterclass around the contest to secure a 17-point victory against Carlton.

The Pies put on a clinic at the coalface to press their case for a finals berth this season, completely suffocating the Blues to record a 4.3 (27) to 1.4 (10) victory.

The Pies picked up where they left off last week, applying the heat around the contest (93-79 in tackles) and dominating the inside 50 count throughout the match (33-21).

Pies captain Brianna Davey booted the first of the afternoon after some elite ruck craft from Sabrina Frederick.

The former Lion found Davey bursting through the stoppage and the midfielder kicked truly on the run to open proceedings.

The Pies dominated around the coalface, winning the contested possession count 113-96, completely overpowering the Blues midfield brigade.

The rain arrived early in the second quarter which turned the game into even more of an armwrestle, with neither side able to kick a goal in the second term.

Eliza James' opportunistic goal off the ground to start the second half extended Collingwood's lead to 26 points, but the Blues weren't going to go down without a fight.

Key forward Mia Austin booted the lone goal for the Blues, who threatened to reduce the margin in the final term, but ultimately the Pies were able to weather the storm.

Brittany Bonnici was superb for the Pies, winning a game-high 23 disposals, nine tackles and a goal, while Grace Campbell had one of her best games of the season with 17 touches and 12 tackles.

Defender Jordyn Allen (16 disposals) was a general in the backline for Collingwood, while Mikala Cann (18 disposals) and Sarah Rowe (18 disposals) were also busy.

Carlton's ruck duo of Jess Good and Breann Moody were superb last week against Dogs tall Alice Edmonds, but the size and power of Frederick was a far tougher proposition this time around.

Frederick amassed 37 hitouts and 13 disposals, giving her midfield first use around stoppage.

Captain Kerryn Peterson (20 disposals) was one of the Blues' best returning from injury, while Keeley Sherar (15 disposals, eight tackles) and Moody (21 hitouts, nine tackles) tried valiantly.

It appears the Pies will be without Ash Brazill in the near future, after the Australian netballer pulled up from a chase with a hamstring injury.

Carlton defender Jess Dal Pos is also facing some time on the sidelines after suffering an ankle injury.

Davey flourishes

She's made her name as a midfielder throughout the AFLW competition, but Collingwood captain Brianna Davey has proved she can certainly make an impact forward of centre as well.

After copping a heavy knock to the head last week against the Lions, she moved forward to great effect, playing a key role for the Pies in their upset victory.

Davey reprised her role inside forward 50 against the Blues and dominated, finishing with 21 disposals, 15 tackles and a goal.

The reduction in interchange rotations this season has resulted in star midfielders resting forward of centre and Davey's ability to impact the contest as a forward is just another reason as to why she is one of the competition's premier players.

Up next

Carlton will look to bounce back against Greater Western Sydney when it heads to Henson Park on Saturday at 3.05pm AEDT, while Collingwood will be aiming to make it four wins in a row when it hosts Geelong at Victoria Park at 1.05pm AEDT on Sunday.

CARLTON 0.0 0.1 1.2 1.4 (10)

COLLINGWOOD 3.2 3.3 4.3 4.3 (27)

GOALS

Carlton: Austin

Collingwood: Smith, James, Davey, Bonnici

BEST

Carlton: Peterson, Moody, Sherar, Cordner

Collingwood: Davey, Bonnici, Campbell, Frederick, Rowe, Allen, Cann

INJURIES

Carlton: Dal Pos (ankle), Good (ankle)

Collingwood: Porter (ankle), Brazill (hamstring)

LATE CHANGES

Carlton: Brooke Vickers replaced in selected side by Ciara Fitzgerald

Collingwood: Nil

Reports: Nil

Crowd: TBC at Ikon Park