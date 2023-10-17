With three home and away rounds left, Sarah Black looks at the best young talent yet to be nominated

L-R: Ash Richards, Taylah Gatt, Charlotte Mullins. Pictures: AFL Photos

THREE rounds remaining in the AFLW season means there's only six Rising Star nominations available.

Plenty of top young talents have already scored nominations, but who's in the running to secure a nod before the season wraps up?

Players are eligible for nomination under the following criteria:

Under the age of 21 on December 31, 2022

Not a previous overall winner

If previously nominated, must have played 10 or fewer matches before the start of the 2023 season

Zoe Prowse (Adelaide)



In the absence of Sarah Allan and Najwa Allen for portions of this year, Prowse has had to step up to the second key-back role, working alongside Chelsea Biddell. Having been drafted as a ruck, she's developed well into her new role, averaging 9.3 disposals and 4.9 intercepts.

Zoe Prowse and Tayla Harris compete for the ball during round six, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Taylah Gatt (North Melbourne)

The winger has built nicely into the season, finding plenty of the ball on the outside of the strong North Melbourne engine room. She's averaging 12 disposals and 3.1 tackles this season and uses the ball nicely.

Taylah Gatt during the round one AFLW match between North Melbourne and St Kilda at Blundstone Arena, September 3, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

Mia Austin (Carlton)



After her first season was ruined by a serious ankle injury, Austin has shown she'll be a star key forward of the future and has more than held her own this year. She's kicked eight goals and is averaging 5.7 disposals and 2.0 marks a game.

Paige Scott (Essendon)



A livewire in attack who's every chance to break a game open in the last few rounds of the year, the dangerous Scott has pushed high up the ground for her average 10.7 disposals and has kicked three goals.

Courtney Rowley (West Coast)



While it's been a very tough year for the Eagles, Rowley has had a few big games, including 18 touches in the team's sole win, coming against Yartapuulti. The hard-running mid has averaged 9.0 disposals and kicked two goals while playing in attack.

Courtney Rowley during the round five AFLW match between West Coast and Port Adelaide at Mineral Resources Park, September 29, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

Ash Richards (St Kilda)



Would have come close to a nomination for round seven, kicking two goals against the Giants. The hard-nosed Saint can play across all three lines, and is averaging 7.3 disposals and 2.7 tackles, kicking three goals.

Aurora Smith (Western Bulldogs)



A bright spot for the Dogs in a tough season after returning from a torn ACL. Smith has seen more of the footy than she would have liked playing at half-back, but has used it well and has been composed under pressure.

Aurora Smith during the AFLW Round 5 match between the Western Bulldogs and St Kilda at Whitten Oval, September 29, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Sofia Hurley (Sydney)



The classy midfielder has upped her numbers slightly this year, averaging 13.6 disposals compared to last season's 9.8. She's also not been afraid to throw her weight around, laying on average 6.1 tackles per match.

Sofia Hurley during the AFLW Practice Match between Sydney and Carlton at the SCG, August 19, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

Charlie Mullins (Brisbane)



The tough half-forward has slotted in seamlessly on the field, her debut season but her second on Brisbane's list. She's kicked four goals and is averaging 9.6 disposals.

Amelie Borg (Yartapuulti)



A key defender, Borg has played against some big names in her second season. She's averaging 4.9 intercepts, but has lost just one of her 25 one-on-one contests, one of the best rates in the AFLW.

Amelie Borg during the AFLW round 7 match between North Melbourne and Yartapuulti (Port Adelaide) at Arden St Oval, October 15, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

