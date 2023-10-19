The AFL has written to all clubs to advise them of the key details and dates for the 2023 AFLW player movement period.
The 2023 AFLW Trade Period will run from Thursday, December 7 until Thursday, December 14.
Off the back of a landmark CBA, players can sign 12-month minimum contracts without a cap on maximum terms.
The 2023 AFLW Draft will be held in-person at Marvel Stadium on Monday, December 18.
In line with the AFLW Season Eight Supplementary Draft, nominees will be permitted to nominate for a ‘national pool’ again, allowing draftees to be considered by all 18 clubs in the NAB AFLW Competition.
A player can nominate for their home state’s draft pool or nominate to enter in a national draft pool.
Each player who is required to relocate through the draft will be eligible for expanded relocation benefits as included in the recent CBA.
AFL General Manager Women’s Football Nicole Livingstone said she was looking forward to the next two months packed with women’s footy.
“As we approach the pointy end of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season, there is still so much footy for fans to look forward to this year. All eyes will be on the final three rounds of AFLW to see which teams make the top-eight and go deep into the finals,” Livingstone said.
“Last off-season we had our busiest AFLW Sign and Trade period and fans can look forward to another intriguing trade window filled with fresh opportunities for players and new narratives for the league.
“The landmark CBA will provide greater certainty for players, offering them the 12- month minimum contracts and multi-year deals – mirroring that in the men’s AFL league.”
AFL Executive General Manager Football Laura Kane said it was exciting to have the best under 18 talents come to Melbourne for the 2023 AFLW Draft.
“Our women’s talent pathways have never been stronger and we’re seeing more and more draftees come into AFLW sides and have an immediate impact,” Kane said.
“Our best under 18 prospects will converge on Marvel Stadium on December 18, with many of them set to realise their childhood dreams.”
Key Dates
Monday, November 13 2023
- AFLW Draft Nominations Open
- Expansion U18 Talent Pathway Pre-Signing Period Open
Friday, November 17 2023
- Expansion U18 Talent Pathway Pre-Signing Period Close
Monday, November 27 2023
- 2023 W Awards
Sunday, December 3 2023
- 2023 NAB AFLW Grand Final
Friday, December 1 2023
- AFLW Draft Nominations Close
Thursday, December 7 2023
- Trade Period Opens
- Restricted Free Agency Period Opens
- Delisted Free Agency Period (1) Opens
Wednesday, December 13 2023
- Delisted Free Agency Period (1) Closes
Thursday, December 14 2023
- Trade Period Closes (2pm AEDT)
- Restricted Free Agency Period Closes
Friday, December 15 2023
- Delisted Free Agency Period (2) Open
Saturday, December 16 2023
- Delisted Free Agency Period (2) Closes
Sunday, December 17 2023
- AFLW Draft Order confirmed
Monday, December 18 2023
- 2023 AFLW Draft
Monday, February 5 2024
- Supplemental Selection Period Open
- Rookie Signing Period Open
Friday, March 1 2024
- Supplemental Selection Period Closes
- Rookie Signing Period Closes