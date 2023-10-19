The AFL has confirmed several key dates for the AFLW competition, including the sign and trade period, the draft and the W Awards

Jas Fleming (centre) poses with Kaitlyn Ashmore (left) and Bec Goddard after being drafted during the 2022 NAB AFLW Draft on June 29, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

The AFL has written to all clubs to advise them of the key details and dates for the 2023 AFLW player movement period.

The 2023 AFLW Trade Period will run from Thursday, December 7 until Thursday, December 14.

Off the back of a landmark CBA, players can sign 12-month minimum contracts without a cap on maximum terms.

The 2023 AFLW Draft will be held in-person at Marvel Stadium on Monday, December 18.

In line with the AFLW Season Eight Supplementary Draft, nominees will be permitted to nominate for a ‘national pool’ again, allowing draftees to be considered by all 18 clubs in the NAB AFLW Competition.

A player can nominate for their home state’s draft pool or nominate to enter in a national draft pool.

Each player who is required to relocate through the draft will be eligible for expanded relocation benefits as included in the recent CBA.

AFL General Manager Women’s Football Nicole Livingstone said she was looking forward to the next two months packed with women’s footy.

“As we approach the pointy end of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season, there is still so much footy for fans to look forward to this year. All eyes will be on the final three rounds of AFLW to see which teams make the top-eight and go deep into the finals,” Livingstone said.

“Last off-season we had our busiest AFLW Sign and Trade period and fans can look forward to another intriguing trade window filled with fresh opportunities for players and new narratives for the league.

“The landmark CBA will provide greater certainty for players, offering them the 12- month minimum contracts and multi-year deals – mirroring that in the men’s AFL league.”

AFL Executive General Manager Football Laura Kane said it was exciting to have the best under 18 talents come to Melbourne for the 2023 AFLW Draft.

“Our women’s talent pathways have never been stronger and we’re seeing more and more draftees come into AFLW sides and have an immediate impact,” Kane said.

“Our best under 18 prospects will converge on Marvel Stadium on December 18, with many of them set to realise their childhood dreams.”

Key Dates

Monday, November 13 2023

AFLW Draft Nominations Open

Expansion U18 Talent Pathway Pre-Signing Period Open

Friday, November 17 2023

Expansion U18 Talent Pathway Pre-Signing Period Close

Monday, November 27 2023

2023 W Awards

Sunday, December 3 2023

2023 NAB AFLW Grand Final

Friday, December 1 2023

AFLW Draft Nominations Close

Thursday, December 7 2023

Trade Period Opens

Restricted Free Agency Period Opens

Delisted Free Agency Period (1) Opens

Wednesday, December 13 2023

Delisted Free Agency Period (1) Closes

Thursday, December 14 2023

Trade Period Closes (2pm AEDT)

Restricted Free Agency Period Closes

Friday, December 15 2023

Delisted Free Agency Period (2) Open

Saturday, December 16 2023

Delisted Free Agency Period (2) Closes

Sunday, December 17 2023

AFLW Draft Order confirmed

Monday, December 18 2023

2023 AFLW Draft

Monday, February 5 2024

Supplemental Selection Period Open

Rookie Signing Period Open

Friday, March 1 2024