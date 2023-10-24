We take a look at who leads our AFLW player of the season with just a couple of rounds remaining

Ally Anderson with her best-on-ground medal after the AFLW R7 match between Brisbane and Gold Coast at Heritage Bank Stadium on October 14, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

WITH two rounds remaining in the NAB AFLW season, Brisbane midfielder Ally Anderson is well-placed to potentially take out a successive competition best and fairest.

Currently second in AFL.com.au's player of the season count, Anderson has hit a rich vein of form, polling three best-on-grounds over her past four games.

After each match, the journalist or sub-editor assigned to cover the game submits their 3-2-1 for best performances.

Jasmine Garner (North Melbourne) and Monique Conti (Richmond) are currently tied for first, three votes ahead of the Lions' star.

Garner is also currently leading the AFLCA votes, with Anderson, Laura Gardiner, Conti and Ebony Marinoff in that top five.

Jasmine Garner (C) celebrates a goal with Taylah Gatt and Isabella Eddey during the AFLW R7 match between North Melbourne and Yartapuulti at Arden St Oval on October 15, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Garner's biggest threat to the overall medal will once again be her own midfield teammates earning votes, with Ash Riddell in arguably career-best form, while the perennial Crows duo of Marinoff and Anne Hatchard split votes between them year after year.

After four rounds, Garner was one vote ahead of Conti, with Bonnie Toogood, Marinoff and Charlie Rowbottom rounding out the top five.

Anderson was in equal-sixth with seven votes.

Collingwood skipper Brianna Davey has come with a rush in the past few weeks, while the sheer spread of talent in Melbourne's line-up sees their highest vote-getter – Tyla Hanks – sitting 12th.

AFL.com.au AFLW Player of the Season – after round eight of 10

20 votes – Monique Conti (Richmond), Jasmine Garner (North Melbourne)

17 – Ally Anderson (Brisbane)

16 – Maddy Prespakis (Essendon)

15 – Ebony Marinoff (Adelaide)

13 – Brianna Davey (Collingwood), Charlie Rowbottom (Gold Coast)

12 – Ash Riddell (North Melbourne), Bonnie Toogood (Essendon)

11 – Georgie Prespakis (Geelong)

10 – Emily Bates (Hawthorn), Tyla Hanks (Melbourne), Anne Hatchard (Adelaide)

9 – Abbey Dowrick (Port Adelaide), Ally Morphett (Sydney)

Number of players polling votes per team:

10 – Melbourne

7 – Adelaide, Carlton

6 – North Melbourne, St Kilda, Sydney

5 – Brisbane, Fremantle, Geelong, Richmond

4 – Collingwood, Essendon, Gold Coast, Hawthorn, West Coast

3 – GWS, Port Adelaide

2 – Western Bulldogs