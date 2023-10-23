Who made Sarah Black's Team of the Week in round eight?

Tahlia Gillard, Emma Swanson, Chloe Molloy. Pictures: AFL Photos

A WET and wild weekend across the country meant there were stoppages aplenty, and two rucks rose high with well-rounded performances.

Breann Moody played possibly her highest ruck minutes for the season in the absence of Jess Good, while Sabrina Frederick is growing in confidence by the week, leading to both being selected for AFL.com.au's Team of the Week for round eight.

The team is selected to mirror the All-Australian side: five defenders, six midfielders (including a ruck), five forwards and five interchange players, trying to get as even a spread of playing positions on the bench as possible.

DEFENDERS

Jordyn Allen (Collingwood), Mackenzie Eardley (Hawthorn), Tahlia Gillard (Melbourne), Sophie McDonald (West Coast), Eilish Sheerin (Richmond)

Against a mighty North Melbourne forward line, Gillard (13 disposals, 11 intercepts) seemed to stand even taller than her 190cm, McDonald kept the in-form Bonnie Toogood under control, and Allen (17) was clean and calm in the wet.

Sheerin (14 disposals, 11 contested possessions, eight intercepts) nearly dragged Richmond over the line herself through sheer strength coming out of defence, while at the other end of the field, young Hawk Eardley (eight intercepts) was stoic on the last line.

Eilish Sheerin in action during the match between Hawthorn and Richmond at Cazaly's Stadium in round eight, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

MIDFIELDERS

Breann Moody (Carlton), Ally Anderson (Brisbane), Mikala Cann (Collingwood), Monique Conti (Richmond), Tyla Hanks (Melbourne), Emma Swanson (West Coast)

Last season's All-Australian ruck Moody reclaimed her mantle as the best ruck of the week with a dominant performance, recording 46 hitouts, 23 disposals and 12 clearances against a young Greater Western Sydney ruck duo.

It was yet another best-on-ground performance from Anderson (28, five clearances), while Conti (35 and seven) returned to her very best.

West Coast skipper Swanson (25, 12 tackles, eight clearances) led her side to victory, the quiet-but-deadly Hanks (26, seven and a goal) was the best of an outstanding midfield battle and Cann (24, five tackles and a goal) took to the wet like a magpie to water.

Brodee Mowbray (left) and Breann Moody compete for the ball during the match between Greater Western Sydney and Carlton at Henson Park in round eight, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

FORWARDS

Zarlie Goldsworthy (Greater Western Sydney), Chloe Molloy (Sydney), Gabby O'Sullivan (Fremantle), Danielle Ponter (Adelaide), Julia Teakle (Port Adelaide)

Two outstanding individual performances lead the forward line: Goldsworthy (24 disposals, five goals) and Molloy (28, a record 17 score involvements and three goals).

Ponter booted three goals in a losing side, with Teakle producing the same for a Port Adelaide team that drew with Gold Coast, and O'Sullivan (13, six tackles, 2.1) was one of a number of Dockers to shine against the Saints.

Chloe Molloy celebrates a goal during the match between the Western Bulldogs and Sydney at Whitten Oval in round eight, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

INTERCHANGE

Sophie Conway (Brisbane), Sabrina Frederick (Collingwood) Ebony Marinoff (Adelaide), Georgie Prespakis (Geelong), Brenna Tarrant (Sydney)

The fine season of ruck Frederick (38 hitouts, 10 disposals) continued, and Tarrant (16 touches, five marks, 10 intercepts) patrolled the backline.

Marinoff (34, nine tackles) hauled the Crows back into the game after the Lions got off to a quick start, Prespakis (26, eight tackles, seven clearances) did the same for the Cats, and Conway (26 and six clearances) emerged triumphant in the battle of the top wingers in the competition.