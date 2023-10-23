The Match Review findings for the round eight games are in

Britney Gutknecht kicks the ball during the Western Bulldogs' clash against St Kilda in round five, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

WESTERN Bulldogs midfielder Britney Gutknecht has been sent straight to the Tribunal for her tackle on Sydney's Paige Sheppard on Saturday.

Gutknecht landed a huge tackle on the Swan during the Bulldogs' 57-point loss to Sydney and has been charged with rough conduct.

The incident was graded as careless, severe impact and high contact, with Gutknecht facing a ban of three-plus matches.

Giant Brodee Mowbray and Sun Lucy Single have also been offered one-match bans for rough conduct.

North Melbourne midfielder Ash Riddell and Fremantle star Kiara Bowers can accept $100 fines for tripping, with early pleas.