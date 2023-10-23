Britney Gutknecht kicks the ball during the Western Bulldogs' clash against St Kilda in round five, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

WESTERN Bulldogs midfielder Britney Gutknecht has been sent straight to the Tribunal for her tackle on Sydney's Paige Sheppard on Saturday.

Gutknecht landed a huge tackle on the Swan during the Bulldogs' 57-point loss to Sydney and has been charged with rough conduct.

The incident was graded as careless, severe impact and high contact, with Gutknecht facing a ban of three-plus matches.

00:28

Sheppard worse for wear after crunching Gutknecht tackle

Britney Gutknecht may come under scrutiny for this brutal tackle on Paige Sheppard during the third quarter

Giant Brodee Mowbray and Sun Lucy Single have also been offered one-match bans for rough conduct.

North Melbourne midfielder Ash Riddell and Fremantle star Kiara Bowers can accept $100 fines for tripping, with early pleas.