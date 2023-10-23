Mia Austin and Sofia Hurley are the AFLW Rising Star nominees for round eight, 2023

Mia Austin and Sofia Hurley are the AFLW Rising Star nominees for round eight, 2023. Picture: AFL Media

CARLTON'S Mia Austin and Sydney's Sofia Hurley have received AFLW Rising Star nominations for their efforts during round eight, 2023.

Austin kicked two goals in the Blues' narrow loss to Greater Western Sydney on Saturday to continue her strong form this season.

The 19-year-old has kicked 12 goals in 2023, after missing most of season seven, 2022 with syndesmosis and a broken leg.

It's her first Rising Star nomination.

Learn More 00:57

A key part of the Swans' very young side, Hurley kicked two goals in their huge win over the Western Bulldogs on Saturday.

Learn More 07:13

The midfielder also racked up 24 disposals and eight tackles against the Dogs.

Hurley was previously nominated in round nine, season seven.