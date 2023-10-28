Georgia Rankin and Chloe Scheer celebrate after the AFLW R9 match between Geelong and Richmond at Ikon Park on October 28, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

GEELONG is a step closer to a return to finals after a 38-point defeat of Richmond at Ikon Park on Saturday night. 

The Cats completely suffocated the Tigers to record a resounding 6.13 (49) to 1.5 (11) victory. 

Geelong dominated territory in the first half, winning the inside 50 count 28-4 to completely deny Richmond any real chance of generating scoreboard pressure. 

Livewire Chloe Scheer and gun midfielder Georgie Prespakis bobbed up with goals in the first term for the Cats, however, their inaccuracy in front of goal meant the Tigers only trailed by 17 points at the main break.  

The third term was an arm-wrestle between the two sides, with neither team able to boot a major. 

Richmond's defence was under siege all evening, as Geelong generated repeat inside 50 entries (50-19).   

Prespakis (27 disposals) was superb and well supported by midfield maestros Amy McDonald (22 disposals) and Nina Morrison (16 disposals).  

The Cats bullied the Tigers around the contest, winning the contested possession count 110-98 as the Tigers struggled to find any connection on ground.  

Geelong spearhead Aishling Moloney broke the drought of goals when she scooted out the back early in the fourth quarter, with majors to Julia Crockett-Grills and Renee Garing following shortly thereafter as the dam wall well and truly burst open. 

Garing's return to the side was a positive for the Cats, with the 35-year-old veteran recording 12 disposals and eight tackles.  

Intercepting beast Claudia Gunjaca was a force to be reckoned with in the backline (nine intercept possessions), whilst defender Chantel Emonson (14 disposals) was also solid.  

It comes as no surprise that Monique Conti was the Tigers best performer yet again, racking up 31 disposals and seven tackles.  

Conti has had a consistent campaign to date and currently sits equal fourth in the AFLW coaches' votes.

Richmond defenders Beth Lynch (20 disposals) and Eilish Sheerin (21 disposals) tried hard to stem the tide in defence.

Destiny is now out of the Tigers' hands, a big win over Collingwood in the final round of the season a must if other results can also fall their way.

The Cats have been one of the competition's biggest improvers in season eight and a finals berth looms for Dan Lowther’s side, assuming they can take care of business against the Hawks next round.

Scheer brilliance
Did we just see the Mark of the Year winner? Geelong forward Chloe Scheer soared onto the shoulders of Richmond defender Beth Lynch to take one of the best marks of the season deep in the forward pocket. Scheer has been one of the most dangerous forwards in the competition this campaign, booting 15 goals from eight games. She was dangerous once more against the Tigers, flying for marks and getting busy at ground level. 

Up next
Geelong will look to solidify its place in the top eight when it takes on Hawthorn at GMHBA Stadium next Saturday at 5:05pm, whilst Richmond will need to defeat Collingwood at 3:05pm next Sunday if they are any chance of featuring in the finals.  

RICHMOND   0.2    0.3    0.3      1.5 (11) 
GEELONG      2.2    2.8    2.11    6.13 (49) 

GOALS 
Richmond: Brennan 
Geelong: Scheer, Prespakis, Moloney, Crockett-Grills, Parry 

BEST 
Richmond: Conti, Egan, Lynch, Sheerin, Dempsey 
Geelong: Prespakis, A. McDonald, Gunjaca, Parry, Morrison, Garing 

INJURIES 
Richmond: Nil 
Geelong: Nil 

Crowd: TBC at Ikon Park