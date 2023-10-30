Ruby Schleicher will miss the remainder of the season after rupturing her posterior cruciate ligament

Ruby Schleicher leaves Henson Park after Collingwood's game against Sydney on Oct 29, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

COLLINGWOOD’S Ruby Schleicher will miss the rest of the AFLW season after scans confirmed a tear to her right posterior cruciate ligament.

Schleicher, who was playing just her second game of the season after overcoming a foot injury, left the field during the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game against Sydney.

The Magpies initially feared the injury was season-ending, with coach Steve Symonds saying post-game they suspected it was a “serious one”.

While scans confirmed it was a PCL injury, a timeframe has not yet been placed on Schleicher’s return.

“As a program, we wrap our arms around Ruby who has been impacted by a significant injury which has ultimately ended her season,” the Pies’ women’s footy boss Jess Burger said.



“To have worked her way back after missing the first seven rounds and to then have suffered this blow is obviously disappointing.



“The resilience that Ruby has already demonstrated this season as well as her professionalism around her preparation at the elite level gives us all great confidence that she will successfully complete the required rehabilitation and recovery.



“Ruby will continue to play a key role as a leader within our program for the remainder of the season and the entire program will continue to provide support throughout her rehabilitation and recovery period.”

Collingwood faces Richmond on Sunday afternoon in the side's final match of the home and away season.