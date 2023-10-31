Sarah Hosking and guest host Akec Makur Chuot serve up a tasty blend of footy and pop culture in Tagged. Watch or listen NOW

Akec Makur Chuot ahead of Hawthorn's clash with Richmond in AFLW round eight, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

RETIRING Sudanese star Akec Makur Chuot isn't leaving the game with an array of football accolades, but believes she has left a legacy far greater.

Makur Chuot, born in South Sudan and raised in a refugee camp in Kenya, will hang up the boots against Geelong on Saturday.

The Hawthorn defender retires having accomplished her mission – to inspire the next generation of African girls.

Stepping in for the injured Ruby Schleicher on Tagged, the first player-led podcast and vodcast produced by AFL Digital, Makur Chuot told co-host Sarah Hosking: "For me, my biggest trophy has been impacting my community.

"There are so many other young African girls coming through the ranks, and knowing you were the first to do that and that these young women look up to you … is exciting.

"The reason why I started playing footy in the first place was to tell young African girls that see me and see my story that they can be anything they want, the sky's the limit for them.

"I feel like I've achieved that to some extent."

Makur Chuot compiled a 38-game career across three clubs – Fremantle, Richmond and Hawthorn.

"The AFLW competition, growing up in a refugee camp in Kakuma, I didn't really think footy was going to be something I pursued," she said.

"I was really good at soccer and I was good at basketball too, so when I picked up the game of AFL, it really changed my life.

Akec Makur Chuot in action during Hawthorn's clash with Fremantle in AFLW round three, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

"I just got to a point where I've given it a really good crack. I've been in the competition for six seasons, I got delisted three times.

"I'm just excited to sit on the sideline and watch the Jas Flemings, the Bridie Hipwells kill it in the competition."

Before that, though, Makur Chuot plans to head to the Paris Olympics next year — to cheer on South Sudan.

