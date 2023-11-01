Tayla Harris (centre) celebrates a win during round one, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

MELBOURNE spearhead Tayla Harris could play her first game since round six, with the Demon facing a fitness test ahead of the final match of the home and away season.

Ruby Svarc and Sophie Conway are set to come off Brisbane's injury list in time for the Lions' round 10 clash against the Dees, while it's season over for Geelong's Liv Fuller.

Essendon is set to receive a timely boost with co-captain Steph Cain and speedster Georgia Gee in the frame to return.

Check out your club's injury updates ahead of round 10 of the 2023 NAB AFLW season.

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN

Najwa Allen

Suspension

Finals wk 1

Abbie Ballard

ACL

Season

Yvonne Bonner

Knee

Test
Updated: October 31, 2023

 

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN

Dee Heslop

Shoulder

Test

Jade Pregelj

ACL

Season

Ella Smith

Groin

2 weeks
Updated: October 31, 2023

 

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN

Jess Dal Pos

Leg

Season

Dayna Finn

Suspension

Rd 1 2024

Kerryn Peterson

Managed

TBC
Updated: October 31, 2023

 

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN

Imogen Barnett

Ankle

1-2 weeks

Ash Brazill

Hamstring

Test

Lauren Butler

Hamstring

1-2 weeks

Selena Karlson

Shoulder

Season

Alana Porter

Syndesmosis

2-4 weeks

Ruby Schleicher

Knee

Season
Updated: October 31, 2023

 

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN

Daria Bannister

ACL

Season

Alana Barba

Ankle

3-4 weeks

Steph Cain

Concussion

Test

Georgia Gee

Calf

Test
Updated: November 1, 2023

 

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN

Ebony Antonio

Knee

Season

Joanne Cregg

Knee

Test

Jae Flynn

Back

TBA

Serena Gibbs

Concussion

TBA

Nikki Nield

Shoulder

Test

Tara Stribley

Calf

Season

Aine Tighe

Knee

Test

Sarah Verrier

Shin

Test
Updated: October 31, 2023

 

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN

Liv Fuller

Knee

Season

Annabel Johnson

Knee

2-4 weeks

Anna-Rose Kennedy

Foot

2-3 weeks
Updated: October 31, 2023

 

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN

Elise Barwick

Concussion

TBC

Kalinda Howarth

ACL

Season

Charlie Rowbottom

Ankle

TBC
Updated: October 31, 2023

 

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN

Annise Bradfield

Foot

Season

Georgia Garnett

Knee

Test

Annalyse Lister

Calf

Season

Brodee Mowbray

ACL

Season

Alyce Parker

Syndesmosis

Season
Updated: October 31, 2023

 

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN

Catherine Brown

ACL

Season

Bridget Deed

Ankle

TBC

Casey Dumont

Ankle

TBC
Updated: October 31, 2023

 

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN

Gabby Colvin

Achilles

Test

Maddi Gay

Hamstring

1-2 weeks

Tayla Harris

Hamstring

Test

Sarah Lampard

Wrist

3-4 weeks

Aimee Mackin

 Ankle

Test
Updated: October 31, 2023

 

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN

Nicole Bresnehan

Syndesmosis

Test

Ailish Considine

Hamstring

3 weeks

Cassidy Mailer

Thigh

Test

Lulu Pullar

Head

Test
Updated: October 31, 2023

 

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN

Laquoiya Cockatoo-Motlap

Concussion/cheekbone

Season

Janelle Cuthbertson

Finger

Season

Georgie Jaques

ACL

Season

Jasmine Simmons

Calf

Test

Indy Tahau

ACL

Season
Updated: October 31, 2023

 

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN

Jess Hosking

Syndesmosis

2-3 weeks

Meagan Kiely

Foot

4 weeks

Shelby Knoll

ACL

Season

Ellie McKenzie

Ankle

2-4 weeks

Lilly Pearce

Concussion

TBC

Charley Ryan

Glandular fever

Season
Updated: October 25, 2023

 

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN

Bec Ott

Achilles

Season

Steph Chiocci

ACL

Season

Hannah Stuart

Knee

Season

Serene Watson

Suspension

Finals wk 1
Updated: October 31, 2023

 

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN

Kiara Beesley

Knee

2-3 weeks

Montana Beruldsen

Quad

4-6 weeks

Jennifer Higgins

ACL

Season

Ally Morphett

Hand

Season

Kate Reynolds

Foot

TBC

Paige Sheppard

Concussion

Test
Updated: October 31, 2023

 

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN

Sasha Goranova

ACL

Season

Sarah Lakay

Back

Season

Beth Schilling

Knee

TBC

Jess Sedunary

Back

Test
Updated: October 31, 2023

 

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN

Elle Bennetts

ACL

Season

Deanna Berry

Leg

Season

Eleanor Brown

Personal

Indefinite

Keely Coyne

ACL

Season

Maggie Gorham

Covid

Test

Katie Lynch

Achilles

Season

Bree McFarlane

Illness

Test

Kirsten McLeod

Concussion

Test

Celine Moody

Shoulder

Season

Isabelle Pritchard

Knee

Test

Elizabeth Snell

Leg

Test

Heidi Woodley

Ankle

Test
Updated: November 1, 2023