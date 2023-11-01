MELBOURNE spearhead Tayla Harris could play her first game since round six, with the Demon facing a fitness test ahead of the final match of the home and away season.
Ruby Svarc and Sophie Conway are set to come off Brisbane's injury list in time for the Lions' round 10 clash against the Dees, while it's season over for Geelong's Liv Fuller.
Essendon is set to receive a timely boost with co-captain Steph Cain and speedster Georgia Gee in the frame to return.
Check out your club's injury updates ahead of round 10 of the 2023 NAB AFLW season.
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|
Najwa Allen
|
Suspension
|
Finals wk 1
|
Abbie Ballard
|
ACL
|
Season
|
Yvonne Bonner
|
Knee
|
Test
|Updated: October 31, 2023
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|
Dee Heslop
|
Shoulder
|
Test
|
Jade Pregelj
|
ACL
|
Season
|
Ella Smith
|
Groin
|
2 weeks
|Updated: October 31, 2023
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|
Jess Dal Pos
|
Leg
|
Season
|
Dayna Finn
|
Suspension
|
Rd 1 2024
|
Kerryn Peterson
|
Managed
|
TBC
|Updated: October 31, 2023
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|
Imogen Barnett
|
Ankle
|
1-2 weeks
|
Ash Brazill
|
Hamstring
|
Test
|
Lauren Butler
|
Hamstring
|
1-2 weeks
|
Selena Karlson
|
Shoulder
|
Season
|
Alana Porter
|
Syndesmosis
|
2-4 weeks
|
Ruby Schleicher
|
Knee
|
Season
|Updated: October 31, 2023
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|
Daria Bannister
|
ACL
|
Season
|
Alana Barba
|
Ankle
|
3-4 weeks
|
Steph Cain
|
Concussion
|
Test
|
Georgia Gee
|
Calf
|
Test
|Updated: November 1, 2023
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|
Ebony Antonio
|
Knee
|
Season
|
Joanne Cregg
|
Knee
|
Test
|
Jae Flynn
|
Back
|
TBA
|
Serena Gibbs
|
Concussion
|
TBA
|
Nikki Nield
|
Shoulder
|
Test
|
Tara Stribley
|
Calf
|
Season
|
Aine Tighe
|
Knee
|
Test
|
Sarah Verrier
|
Shin
|
Test
|Updated: October 31, 2023
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|
Liv Fuller
|
Knee
|
Season
|
Annabel Johnson
|
Knee
|
2-4 weeks
|
Anna-Rose Kennedy
|
Foot
|
2-3 weeks
|Updated: October 31, 2023
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|
Elise Barwick
|
Concussion
|
TBC
|
Kalinda Howarth
|
ACL
|
Season
|
Charlie Rowbottom
|
Ankle
|
TBC
|Updated: October 31, 2023
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|
Annise Bradfield
|
Foot
|
Season
|
Georgia Garnett
|
Knee
|
Test
|
Annalyse Lister
|
Calf
|
Season
|
Brodee Mowbray
|
ACL
|
Season
|
Alyce Parker
|
Syndesmosis
|
Season
|Updated: October 31, 2023
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|
Catherine Brown
|
ACL
|
Season
|
Bridget Deed
|
Ankle
|
TBC
|
Casey Dumont
|
Ankle
|
TBC
|Updated: October 31, 2023
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|
Gabby Colvin
|
Achilles
|
Test
|
Maddi Gay
|
Hamstring
|
1-2 weeks
|
Tayla Harris
|
Hamstring
|
Test
|
Sarah Lampard
|
Wrist
|
3-4 weeks
|
Aimee Mackin
|Ankle
|
Test
|Updated: October 31, 2023
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|
Nicole Bresnehan
|
Syndesmosis
|
Test
|
Ailish Considine
|
Hamstring
|
3 weeks
|
Cassidy Mailer
|
Thigh
|
Test
|
Lulu Pullar
|
Head
|
Test
|Updated: October 31, 2023
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|
Laquoiya Cockatoo-Motlap
|
Concussion/cheekbone
|
Season
|
Janelle Cuthbertson
|
Finger
|
Season
|
Georgie Jaques
|
ACL
|
Season
|
Jasmine Simmons
|
Calf
|
Test
|
Indy Tahau
|
ACL
|
Season
|Updated: October 31, 2023
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|
Jess Hosking
|
Syndesmosis
|
2-3 weeks
|
Meagan Kiely
|
Foot
|
4 weeks
|
Shelby Knoll
|
ACL
|
Season
|
Ellie McKenzie
|
Ankle
|
2-4 weeks
|
Lilly Pearce
|
Concussion
|
TBC
|
Charley Ryan
|
Glandular fever
|
Season
|Updated: October 25, 2023
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|
Bec Ott
|
Achilles
|
Season
|
Steph Chiocci
|
ACL
|
Season
|
Hannah Stuart
|
Knee
|
Season
|
Serene Watson
|
Suspension
|
Finals wk 1
|Updated: October 31, 2023
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|
Kiara Beesley
|
Knee
|
2-3 weeks
|
Montana Beruldsen
|
Quad
|
4-6 weeks
|
Jennifer Higgins
|
ACL
|
Season
|
Ally Morphett
|
Hand
|
Season
|
Kate Reynolds
|
Foot
|
TBC
|
Paige Sheppard
|
Concussion
|
Test
|Updated: October 31, 2023
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|
Sasha Goranova
|
ACL
|
Season
|
Sarah Lakay
|
Back
|
Season
|
Beth Schilling
|
Knee
|
TBC
|
Jess Sedunary
|
Back
|
Test
|Updated: October 31, 2023
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|
Elle Bennetts
|
ACL
|
Season
|
Deanna Berry
|
Leg
|
Season
|
Eleanor Brown
|
Personal
|
Indefinite
|
Keely Coyne
|
ACL
|
Season
|
Maggie Gorham
|
Covid
|
Test
|
Katie Lynch
|
Achilles
|
Season
|
Bree McFarlane
|
Illness
|
Test
|
Kirsten McLeod
|
Concussion
|
Test
|
Celine Moody
|
Shoulder
|
Season
|
Isabelle Pritchard
|
Knee
|
Test
|
Elizabeth Snell
|
Leg
|
Test
|
Heidi Woodley
|
Ankle
|
Test
|Updated: November 1, 2023