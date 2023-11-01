Who's still sore? Who's nearing a return? Check out your club's injury updates ahead of round 10

Tayla Harris (centre) celebrates a win during round one, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

MELBOURNE spearhead Tayla Harris could play her first game since round six, with the Demon facing a fitness test ahead of the final match of the home and away season.

Ruby Svarc and Sophie Conway are set to come off Brisbane's injury list in time for the Lions' round 10 clash against the Dees, while it's season over for Geelong's Liv Fuller.

Essendon is set to receive a timely boost with co-captain Steph Cain and speedster Georgia Gee in the frame to return.

Check out your club's injury updates ahead of round 10 of the 2023 NAB AFLW season.

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Najwa Allen Suspension Finals wk 1 Abbie Ballard ACL Season Yvonne Bonner Knee Test Updated: October 31, 2023

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Dee Heslop Shoulder Test Jade Pregelj ACL Season Ella Smith Groin 2 weeks Updated: October 31, 2023

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jess Dal Pos Leg Season Dayna Finn Suspension Rd 1 2024 Kerryn Peterson Managed TBC Updated: October 31, 2023

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Imogen Barnett Ankle 1-2 weeks Ash Brazill Hamstring Test Lauren Butler Hamstring 1-2 weeks Selena Karlson Shoulder Season Alana Porter Syndesmosis 2-4 weeks Ruby Schleicher Knee Season Updated: October 31, 2023

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Daria Bannister ACL Season Alana Barba Ankle 3-4 weeks Steph Cain Concussion Test Georgia Gee Calf Test Updated: November 1, 2023

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Ebony Antonio Knee Season Joanne Cregg Knee Test Jae Flynn Back TBA Serena Gibbs Concussion TBA Nikki Nield Shoulder Test Tara Stribley Calf Season Aine Tighe Knee Test Sarah Verrier Shin Test Updated: October 31, 2023

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Liv Fuller Knee Season Annabel Johnson Knee 2-4 weeks Anna-Rose Kennedy Foot 2-3 weeks Updated: October 31, 2023

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Elise Barwick Concussion TBC Kalinda Howarth ACL Season Charlie Rowbottom Ankle TBC Updated: October 31, 2023

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Annise Bradfield Foot Season Georgia Garnett Knee Test Annalyse Lister Calf Season Brodee Mowbray ACL Season Alyce Parker Syndesmosis Season Updated: October 31, 2023

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Catherine Brown ACL Season Bridget Deed Ankle TBC Casey Dumont Ankle TBC Updated: October 31, 2023

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Gabby Colvin Achilles Test Maddi Gay Hamstring 1-2 weeks Tayla Harris Hamstring Test Sarah Lampard Wrist 3-4 weeks Aimee Mackin Ankle Test Updated: October 31, 2023

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Nicole Bresnehan Syndesmosis Test Ailish Considine Hamstring 3 weeks Cassidy Mailer Thigh Test Lulu Pullar Head Test Updated: October 31, 2023

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Laquoiya Cockatoo-Motlap Concussion/cheekbone Season Janelle Cuthbertson Finger Season Georgie Jaques ACL Season Jasmine Simmons Calf Test Indy Tahau ACL Season Updated: October 31, 2023

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jess Hosking Syndesmosis 2-3 weeks Meagan Kiely Foot 4 weeks Shelby Knoll ACL Season Ellie McKenzie Ankle 2-4 weeks Lilly Pearce Concussion TBC Charley Ryan Glandular fever Season Updated: October 25, 2023

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Bec Ott Achilles Season Steph Chiocci ACL Season Hannah Stuart Knee Season Serene Watson Suspension Finals wk 1 Updated: October 31, 2023

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Kiara Beesley Knee 2-3 weeks Montana Beruldsen Quad 4-6 weeks Jennifer Higgins ACL Season Ally Morphett Hand Season Kate Reynolds Foot TBC Paige Sheppard Concussion Test Updated: October 31, 2023

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Sasha Goranova ACL Season Sarah Lakay Back Season Beth Schilling Knee TBC Jess Sedunary Back Test Updated: October 31, 2023