Our footy experts have made the call on the final home and away round of the season

WE'VE reached the final round of the season and Nat Edwards is leading the pack by a seemingly insurmountable three points.

It'll take something remarkable for her to relinquish the lead, though she could be chased down by last year's reigning champion Michael Whiting, who has rocketed into equal second alongside Riley Beveridge.

Six out of our 10 tipsters are picking Melbourne to knock off Brisbane and therefore claim the minor premiership, but Adelaide is ready to pounce if the Lions get the chocolates.

Check out all of our experts' tips below.

NAT EDWARDS

Essendon - 10 points

North Melbourne

Port Adelaide

Adelaide

Geelong

Brisbane

St Kilda

Collingwood

Fremantle

Last week: 6

Total: 62

RILEY BEVERIDGE

Gold Coast – eight points

North Melbourne

Port Adelaide

Adelaide

Geelong

Melbourne

St Kilda

Collingwood

Sydney

Last week: 6

Total: 59

MICHAEL WHITING

Gold Coast – four points

North Melbourne

Greater Western Sydney

Adelaide

Geelong

Brisbane

Carlton

Collingwood

Fremantle

Last week: 7

Total: 59

SARAH BLACK

Essendon – seven points

North Melbourne

Port Adelaide

Adelaide

Geelong

Melbourne

St Kilda

Collingwood

Sydney

Last week: 6

Total: 58

GEMMA BASTIANI

Gold Coast - two points

North Melbourne

Port Adelaide

Adelaide

Geelong

Melbourne

St Kilda

Richmond

Sydney

Last week: 5

Total: 55

NATHAN SCHMOOK

Gold Coast - five points

North Melbourne

Port Adelaide

Adelaide

Geelong

Melbourne

St Kilda

Collingwood

Fremantle

Last week: 5

Total: 55

SARAH OLLE

Gold Coast - 13 points

North Melbourne

Port Adelaide

Adelaide

Geelong

Melbourne

Carlton

Collingwood

Sydney

Last week: 6

Total: 54

NINA MORRISON

Essendon - eight points

North Melbourne

Port Adelaide

Adelaide

Geelong

Brisbane

St Kilda

Richmond

Sydney

Last week: 5

Total: 53

LUCY WATKIN

Gold Coast - six points

North Melbourne

Port Adelaide

Adelaide

Geelong

Brisbane

Carlton

Collingwood

Sydney

Last week: 6

Total: 53

ISABEL HUNTINGTON

Gold Coast - one point

North Melbourne

Greater Western Sydney

Adelaide

Geelong

Melbourne

St Kilda

Collingwood

Fremantle

Last week: 6

Total: 49

TOTALS

Gold Coast 7-3 Essendon

Western Bulldogs 0-10 North Melbourne

Port Adelaide 8-2 Greater Western Sydney

West Coast 0-10 Adelaide

Geelong 10-0 Hawthorn

Brisbane 4-6 Melbourne

Carlton 3-7 St Kilda

Collingwood 8-2 Richmond

Fremantle 4-6 Sydney