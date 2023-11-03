WE'VE reached the final round of the season and Nat Edwards is leading the pack by a seemingly insurmountable three points.
It'll take something remarkable for her to relinquish the lead, though she could be chased down by last year's reigning champion Michael Whiting, who has rocketed into equal second alongside Riley Beveridge.
Six out of our 10 tipsters are picking Melbourne to knock off Brisbane and therefore claim the minor premiership, but Adelaide is ready to pounce if the Lions get the chocolates.
Check out all of our experts' tips below.
NAT EDWARDS
Essendon - 10 points
North Melbourne
Port Adelaide
Adelaide
Geelong
Brisbane
St Kilda
Collingwood
Fremantle
Last week: 6
Total: 62
RILEY BEVERIDGE
Gold Coast – eight points
North Melbourne
Port Adelaide
Adelaide
Geelong
Melbourne
St Kilda
Collingwood
Sydney
Last week: 6
Total: 59
MICHAEL WHITING
Gold Coast – four points
North Melbourne
Greater Western Sydney
Adelaide
Geelong
Brisbane
Carlton
Collingwood
Fremantle
Last week: 7
Total: 59
SARAH BLACK
Essendon – seven points
North Melbourne
Port Adelaide
Adelaide
Geelong
Melbourne
St Kilda
Collingwood
Sydney
Last week: 6
Total: 58
GEMMA BASTIANI
Gold Coast - two points
North Melbourne
Port Adelaide
Adelaide
Geelong
Melbourne
St Kilda
Richmond
Sydney
Last week: 5
Total: 55
NATHAN SCHMOOK
Gold Coast - five points
North Melbourne
Port Adelaide
Adelaide
Geelong
Melbourne
St Kilda
Collingwood
Fremantle
Last week: 5
Total: 55
SARAH OLLE
Gold Coast - 13 points
North Melbourne
Port Adelaide
Adelaide
Geelong
Melbourne
Carlton
Collingwood
Sydney
Last week: 6
Total: 54
NINA MORRISON
Essendon - eight points
North Melbourne
Port Adelaide
Adelaide
Geelong
Brisbane
St Kilda
Richmond
Sydney
Last week: 5
Total: 53
LUCY WATKIN
Gold Coast - six points
North Melbourne
Port Adelaide
Adelaide
Geelong
Brisbane
Carlton
Collingwood
Sydney
Last week: 6
Total: 53
ISABEL HUNTINGTON
Gold Coast - one point
North Melbourne
Greater Western Sydney
Adelaide
Geelong
Melbourne
St Kilda
Collingwood
Fremantle
Last week: 6
Total: 49
TOTALS
Gold Coast 7-3 Essendon
Western Bulldogs 0-10 North Melbourne
Port Adelaide 8-2 Greater Western Sydney
West Coast 0-10 Adelaide
Geelong 10-0 Hawthorn
Brisbane 4-6 Melbourne
Carlton 3-7 St Kilda
Collingwood 8-2 Richmond
Fremantle 4-6 Sydney