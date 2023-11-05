Kids will be able to go free to the entire finalsseries, including the Grand Final, and there will be a price freeze on adult tickets for weeks one to three of the finals series

Fans pose for photos before the AFLW Grand Final between Brisbane and Melbourne at Brighton Homes Arena on November 27, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

THE AFL has announced kids will go free to the entire 2023 NAB AFLW Finals Series, including the Grand Final, as well as a price freeze on adult tickets for weeks one to three of the Finals Series.

Ticket prices for weeks one to three will remain the same as the 2023 home and away season and the previous three finals series – frozen at $10 for adults and concessions, while juniors (under 18) can attend for free.

2023 NAB AFLW Grand Final tickets will be $20 for adults and $10 for concessions, while access for juniors remains free.

Juniors will require a ticket for entry across all games of the finals series and must be redeemed in advance of the match.

AFL Executive General Manager Customer and Commercial, Kylie Rogers, said she was pleased ticket prices would once again be frozen for fans.

"We are committed to keeping footy affordable and want to thank our members and supporters for their attendance this season by freezing the prices for finals again this year," said Ms Rogers.

"The atmosphere at our AFLW matches this season has been fantastic and we have an exciting finals series ahead, so $10 a ticket offers great value for money.

"The AFLW Grand Final is going to be a spectacular day out for fans and is the pinnacle match on the AFLW calendar therefore we have seen a slight price increase for adult tickets but with kids still able to attend for free, it’s still very affordable for families."

Week one of the 2023 NAB AFLW Finals Series will be confirmed later this evening following the final match of the home and away season.

Tickets will go on sale tomorrow (Monday) at 2pm for Club members and 4pm for general public venue local time.