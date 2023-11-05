The schedule for the first week of the 2023 NAB AFLW finals series has been locked in

Tyla Hanks during Melbourne's game against North Melbourne in R8, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

THE 2023 NAB AFLW Finals will begin with blockbuster double headers on both Saturday and Sunday, with Essendon and Sydney to be on the road to start their maiden finals campaigns.

The Week One finals fixture was confirmed late on Sunday, with the Swans grabbing eighth spot thanks to a win over Fremantle that moved them ahead of St Kilda on percentage.

The finals action starts on Saturday November 11 when minor premiers Adelaide host Brisbane at Norwood Oval at 2.35pm local time (3.05pm AEDT), before the Swans take on Gold Coast at Heritage Bank Stadium at 6.15pm local (7.15pm AEDT).

Sunday's action will see Geelong host the Bombers in an elimination final at GMHBA Stadium at 1.05pm AEDT before Melbourne takes on North Melbourne at Ikon Park at 3.05pm AEDT.

Tickets will go on sale from Monday, while every match will be broadcast live on the Seven Network, Fox Footy, Kayo Sports as well as AFL.com.au and the AFL Live Official app.

"It has been a thrilling finish to the home and away season and we now have eight deserving teams playing in the finals, including Sydney and Essendon who will be playing in their first ever finals series," said the AFL's scheduling boss Josh Bowler.

"We have scheduled all games on a Saturday and Sunday to maximise crowds and viewership as well as ensure we are aligning the days breaks leading into week two of the finals."

Unlike the men's competition, there is no week off between the end of the home-and-away season and the start of finals.

WEEK ONE FINALS FIXTURE

SATURDAY NOVEMBER 11

First Qualifying Final

Adelaide v Brisbane, 2.35pm local (3.05pm AEDT), Norwood Oval

First Elimination Final

Gold Coast v Sydney, 6.15pm local (7.15pm AEDT), Heritage Bank Stadium

SATURDAY NOVEMBER 12

Second Elimination Final

Geelong v Essendon, 1.05pm AEDT, GMHBA Stadium

Second Qualifying Final

Melbourne v North Melbourne, 3.05pm AEDT, Ikon Park