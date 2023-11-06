Geelong's Zali Friswell and Gold Coast's Darcie Davies are the AFLW Rising Star nominees for round 10

Zali Friswell and Darcie Davies are the AFLW Rising Star nominees for round 10. Picture: AFL Media

GEELONG winger and Gold Coast tall Darcie Davies have received Rising Star nominations for their performances during round 10.

19-year-old Friswell had 17 disposals, five intercepts and three tackles against Hawthorn on Saturday.

Friswell was picked up by the Cats with pick No.7 in the 2021 NAB AFLW Draft, and has played 28 games across three seasons.

18-year-old Davies kicked two goals for the Suns in their win over Essendon on Friday, and had nine disposals.

Davies signed with the Suns ahead of the 2023 season after coming up through the Gold Coast Academy.

She's played nine games so far in her debut season.

She is the youngest of three sisters playing AFLW, with Giselle also at the Suns and Fleur at Greater Western Sydney.