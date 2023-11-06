The Match Review findings for round 10's games are in

Dee Heslop kicks the ball during the AFLW Grand Final between Brisbane and Melbourne on November 27, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

BRISBANE'S Dee Heslop faces a ban of three-plus matches after being sent straight to the Tribunal, while Lions teammate Charlotte Mullins could also miss their first final.

Heslop has been charged with rough conduct against Rhi Watt during the Lions' win over Melbourne on Saturday night.

The incident was graded as careless conduct, severe impact and high contact, which will see her face the Tribunal with a ban of three-plus matches looming.

Brisbane will make the trip to Norwood Oval to take on Adelaide in a qualifying final on Saturday.

Mullins could also miss that clash after being offered a one-match ban for striking Shelley Heath.

Another finalist, Geelong, may be without Kate Darby after she was offered a one-match suspension for rough conduct against Jas Fleming during the Cats' big win over Hawthorn.

The Cats host Essendon in an elimination final at GMHBA Stadium on Sunday.

There were a total of 11 charges from the round 10 games, with eight other players offered fines.