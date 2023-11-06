Tickets will go on sale for week one of the 2023 NAB AFLW Finals Series on Monday

Charlotte Mullins and Ruby Svarc celebrate a goal during Brisbane's clash against Melbourne in round 10, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

The AFL has confirmed the on sale timings and ticketing information for Week One of the 2023 NAB AFLW Finals Series

Ticket prices for weeks one to three will remain the same as the 2023 home and away season and the previous three finals series – frozen at $10 for adults and concessions, while juniors (under 18) can attend for free.



A reminder that juniors still require a ticket for entry across all games and must be redeemed in advance of the match.

First Qualifying Final: Adelaide Crows vs Brisbane Lions, Saturday, 11 November, 3.05pm EDT/ 2.35pm local, Norwood Oval

ON SALE: Monday, 6 November



Members – 2pm ACDT (local time) via Ticketmaster

General Public – 4pm ACDT (local time) via Ticketmaster

First Elimination Final: Gold Coast SUNS vs Sydney Swans, Saturday, 11 November, 7.15pm EDT/6.15pm local, Heritage Bank Stadium

ON SALE: Monday, 6 November

Members – 2pm AEST (local time) via Ticketek

General Public – 4pm AEST (local time) via Ticketek

Second Elimination Final: Geelong Cats vs Essendon, Sunday, 12 November, 1.05pm EDT, GMHBA Stadium

ON SALE: Monday, 6 November



Members – 2pm (local time) via Ticketmaster

General Public – 4pm (local time) via Ticketmaster

Second Qualifying Final: Melbourne vs North Melbourne Tasmanian Kangaroos, Sunday, 12 November, 3.05pm EDT, Ikon Park

ON SALE: Monday, 6 November

