The AFL has confirmed the on sale timings and ticketing information for Week One of the 2023 NAB AFLW Finals Series
Ticket prices for weeks one to three will remain the same as the 2023 home and away season and the previous three finals series – frozen at $10 for adults and concessions, while juniors (under 18) can attend for free.
A reminder that juniors still require a ticket for entry across all games and must be redeemed in advance of the match.
First Qualifying Final: Adelaide Crows vs Brisbane Lions, Saturday, 11 November, 3.05pm EDT/ 2.35pm local, Norwood Oval
ON SALE: Monday, 6 November
- Members – 2pm ACDT (local time) via Ticketmaster
- General Public – 4pm ACDT (local time) via Ticketmaster
First Elimination Final: Gold Coast SUNS vs Sydney Swans, Saturday, 11 November, 7.15pm EDT/6.15pm local, Heritage Bank Stadium
ON SALE: Monday, 6 November
Second Elimination Final: Geelong Cats vs Essendon, Sunday, 12 November, 1.05pm EDT, GMHBA Stadium
ON SALE: Monday, 6 November
- Members – 2pm (local time) via Ticketmaster
- General Public – 4pm (local time) via Ticketmaster
Second Qualifying Final: Melbourne vs North Melbourne Tasmanian Kangaroos, Sunday, 12 November, 3.05pm EDT, Ikon Park
ON SALE: Monday, 6 November
- Members – 2pm (local time) via Ticketmaster
- General Public – 4pm (local time) via Ticketmaster