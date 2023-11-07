The AFL, in partnership with NAB, is pleased to welcome the return of the NAB AFLW Premiership Cup Tour which will hit the road this month in celebration of the 2023 NAB AFLW Final Series

AFLW Premiership Cup Ambassador G Flip poses for a photo during the 2023 NAB AFLW Season Launch at Forum Melbourne on August 21, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Held from November 13-27, women's football's most prestigious piece of silverware will travel to four states and territories - South Australia, Northern Territory, Queensland and Victoria - visiting local communities, football clubs, schools and NAB AFL Auskick centres.

In its second year, the Cup Tour aims to celebrate female football excellence from the grassroots to the elite and highlight a number of football communities that have experienced participation growth in women and girls' football.

Commencing on Monday, November 13, the Cup will start its tour in Adelaide, before making its way to Darwin on Wednesday, November 15 and for the first time, will travel to the Tiwi Islands on Saturday, November 18.

The Cup will then head east and catch some sun in Cairns on Monday November 20, before making its way south to the Gold Coast (November 21), Brisbane and Ipswich (November 22-23), before arriving in Victoria for stops in Geelong and Melbourne (November 24-27).

AFL General Manager Women's Football Nicole Livingstone said it was wonderful to welcome the return of the NAB AFLW Premiership Cup Tour for another year.

"The AFL is proud to partner with NAB to bring this year's NAB AFLW Premiership Cup Tour to life for its second season as we gear up for what will be another exciting NAB AFLW Finals Series,” Ms Livingstone said.

"Football is for everyone, and the NAB AFLW Premiership Cup Tour allows us to not only celebrate women and girls' football but provide an opportunity for the game to connect with fans in some of the most remote areas across the country.

"The excitement we saw on the faces of fans around the country on last year's Cup Tour was priceless. I encourage everyone to come along to experience it if you have the opportunity before the winning team holds it aloft on Grand Final day.”

NAB Group Executive for Personal Banking Rachel Slade said NAB was thrilled to team up with the AFL to bring the Premiership Cup to communities around the country.

"It's been another incredible season, and the NAB AFLW Premiership Cup Tour is a great way to celebrate the players and their achievements, and make the competition more visible in local communities,” Ms Slade said.

"We hope it keeps motivating future generations to get involved in the game we all love.”

A detailed list of the Cup Tour locations will be unveiled on Monday, November 13.

2023 NAB AFLW Premiership Cup Tour locations: